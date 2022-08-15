Update per Montgomery County Police: At approximately 11:23 p.m., for reasons unknown a juvenile male was involved in a dispute in the area of the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle. During the course of the dispute, shots were fired and it was determined that a juvenile male was the victim of a shooting. Officers and fire rescue responded. The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injury.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO