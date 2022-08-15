ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bethesdamagazine.com

Officials identify man killed by county sheriff’s deputy in Gaithersburg

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office has identified a man who was fatally shot by a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy last month in Gaithersburg. Deputy Sheriff Domenic Mash, who is assigned to the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force, shot a man July 20 who was wanted for a home invasion, according to a press release from the Independent Investigations Division of the AG’s office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPD Update on Friday Night Shooting in Montgomery Village; No Suspect in Custody At This Time

Update per Montgomery County Police: At approximately 11:23 p.m., for reasons unknown a juvenile male was involved in a dispute in the area of the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle. During the course of the dispute, shots were fired and it was determined that a juvenile male was the victim of a shooting. Officers and fire rescue responded. The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injury.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
City
Rockville, MD
Rockville, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Cars
Germantown, MD
Accidents
Rockville, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, MD
Accidents
Germantown, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Germantown, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Cars
Rockville, MD
Cars
Germantown, MD
Cars
mocoshow.com

Teenager Shot in Montgomery Village Tuesday Night

Update per Montgomery County Police: At approximately 11:23 p.m., for reasons unknown a juvenile male was involved in a dispute in the area of the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle. During the course of the dispute, shots were fired and it was determined that a juvenile male was the victim of a shooting. Officers and fire rescue responded. The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injury.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
Daily Voice

Gas Station Robbery Under Investigation In Gaithersburg After Two Force Their Way Inside Mart

Police are investigating a commercial burglary after two suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money from a Montgomery County gas station, authorities say. Detectives have released surveillance images of the suspects who forced their way into the Cloverly Citgo gas station in the 15500 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 10 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, according to Montgomery County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah
Person
Josiah Henson
bethesdamagazine.com

Boy seriously injured in Montgomery Village shooting, police say

A boy was seriously injured after being shot in Montgomery Village late Tuesday night, according to Montgomery County police. The boy became “involved in a dispute” in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle just after 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, police spokeswoman Casandra Durham wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
WTOP

2 teens charged in Rockville murder 8 months ago

A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old have been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in a Rockville, Maryland, shooting that occurred eight months ago. The Montgomery County police charged 16-year-old, Maynor Josue Bonilla-Flores of D.C. as adult in the killing of Danis Alcides Salgado-Mata, 22, of...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Victim ID'd, Second Suspect Arrested For Murdering 20-Year-Old Man In Maryland: State Police

Investigators in Maryland have charged a second suspect in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Dorchester County earlier this year, state police officials announced. Frederick resident Raykquon Dijon Molock, 25, was arrested on Brighton Court on Tuesday, Aug. 16 by members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) Western Maryland agency following a lengthy investigation into the murder of Cambridge resident A’Corie Young in April.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Collision#Mcpd#Ford Fusion
mymcmedia.org

Juvenile Shot in Montgomery Village

Police said a juvenile was shot and seriously injured in Montgomery Village on Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), a juvenile male was involved in a dispute around the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle at about 11:23 p.m. During the dispute, shots were fired and police...
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
WUSA9

Car slams into DC home with people inside, police say

WASHINGTON — A driver crashed their car into a D.C. home Thursday morning. People were inside the home at the time of the crash, firefighters said. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the unit block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. DC Fire and EMS posted photos from the scene...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Collision on I-370 Closes WB Lanes

WB I-370 is closed due to a crash between 355 and I-270. Traffic is moving extremely slow/stopped back to Shady Grove Road due to the crash and response by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services. Photo by Instagram user @GiHoarder.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Commercial Burglary ; Surveillance Photos Released

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Cloverly Citgo gas station in the 15500 block of New Hampshire Ave. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the male suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

Two men arrested in connection to Motel 6 robbery in Stafford

According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a robbery at the Motel 6 on the 400 block of Warrenton Road just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The victim reported one suspect kicked the door to his room open and threatened him with a knife demanding money -- and a second suspect outside the room acting as a lookout.
STAFFORD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy