Police ID Maryland Woman Killed In Two-Car Crash In Montgomery County
A Silver Spring woman has been identified as the victim in a multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County earlier this month, authorities say. Gity Karamouz, 68, was killed in the collision that occurred near the 500 block of Randolph Road near Hawkesbury Lane, Friday, Aug. 5, according to Montgomery County police.
bethesdamagazine.com
Officials identify man killed by county sheriff’s deputy in Gaithersburg
The Maryland Attorney General’s Office has identified a man who was fatally shot by a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy last month in Gaithersburg. Deputy Sheriff Domenic Mash, who is assigned to the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force, shot a man July 20 who was wanted for a home invasion, according to a press release from the Independent Investigations Division of the AG’s office.
Minor Shot In Serious Condition, Suspect At Large After Montgomery County Shooting: Police
A child was shot and seriously injured in a dispute in Montgomery Village, reports My MCM Media. The boy was shot during the dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle shortly before 11:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16, the outlet continues. The boy was rushed to the hospital with...
mocoshow.com
MCPD Update on Friday Night Shooting in Montgomery Village; No Suspect in Custody At This Time
Update per Montgomery County Police: At approximately 11:23 p.m., for reasons unknown a juvenile male was involved in a dispute in the area of the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle. During the course of the dispute, shots were fired and it was determined that a juvenile male was the victim of a shooting. Officers and fire rescue responded. The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injury.
One Fatally Shot At Prince George's County Mall, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
Police are investigating reports of shots fired at a Maryland mall that reportedly left at least one person dead and others possibly injured, authorities announced. Shots rang out at approximately 4 p.m. inside the food court at the Mall at Prince George's County, the Hyattsville Police Department confirmed. Upon arrival,...
Suspect Apprehended After Shooting Near Fairfax County Bus Stop: Police
A 52-year-old man from Alexandria was arrested for shooting a victim on Thursday, August 18 at a bus stop, Fairfax officials said. At around 1:53 p.m., the 33-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect, Paul Malone in Huntington, according to the Fairfax Police Department. Malone shot the victim...
mocoshow.com
Gas Station Robbery Under Investigation In Gaithersburg After Two Force Their Way Inside Mart
Police are investigating a commercial burglary after two suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money from a Montgomery County gas station, authorities say. Detectives have released surveillance images of the suspects who forced their way into the Cloverly Citgo gas station in the 15500 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 10 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, according to Montgomery County police.
bethesdamagazine.com
Boy seriously injured in Montgomery Village shooting, police say
A boy was seriously injured after being shot in Montgomery Village late Tuesday night, according to Montgomery County police. The boy became “involved in a dispute” in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle just after 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, police spokeswoman Casandra Durham wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat.
WTOP
2 teens charged in Rockville murder 8 months ago
A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old have been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in a Rockville, Maryland, shooting that occurred eight months ago. The Montgomery County police charged 16-year-old, Maynor Josue Bonilla-Flores of D.C. as adult in the killing of Danis Alcides Salgado-Mata, 22, of...
Victim ID'd, Second Suspect Arrested For Murdering 20-Year-Old Man In Maryland: State Police
Investigators in Maryland have charged a second suspect in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Dorchester County earlier this year, state police officials announced. Frederick resident Raykquon Dijon Molock, 25, was arrested on Brighton Court on Tuesday, Aug. 16 by members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) Western Maryland agency following a lengthy investigation into the murder of Cambridge resident A’Corie Young in April.
Mall at Prince George’s shooting leaves at least ‘one injured’ after shots fired in food court
AT least one person has reportedly been shot after gunfire erupted in the food court of a mall. The shooting unfolded at the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Thursday afternoon. The Hyattsville Police Department rushed to the mall at around 4pm after receiving calls of shots fired...
mymcmedia.org
Juvenile Shot in Montgomery Village
Police said a juvenile was shot and seriously injured in Montgomery Village on Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), a juvenile male was involved in a dispute around the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle at about 11:23 p.m. During the dispute, shots were fired and police...
Car slams into DC home with people inside, police say
WASHINGTON — A driver crashed their car into a D.C. home Thursday morning. People were inside the home at the time of the crash, firefighters said. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the unit block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. DC Fire and EMS posted photos from the scene...
mocoshow.com
18-Year-Old Man And 16-Year-Old Arrested and Charged with the December 2021 Rockville Homicide
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested 16-year-old, Maynor Josue Bonilla-Flores of Washington and 18-year-old, Cesar De-La-O-Rodriguez of Washington for the December 19, 2021, homicide that occurred in the 13000 block of Ashby Road in Rockville. On Sunday, December 19, 2021, at...
mocoshow.com
Collision on I-370 Closes WB Lanes
WB I-370 is closed due to a crash between 355 and I-270. Traffic is moving extremely slow/stopped back to Shady Grove Road due to the crash and response by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services. Photo by Instagram user @GiHoarder.
Baltimore Man Charged With Early Morning Baltimore Murder: Police
A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a Baltimore shooting earlier this summer, authorities say. Antonio Purisima is accused of shooting Kevin Moody, 21, multiple times in the 2200 block of Ashton Street around 6 a.m., Wednesday, June 15, according to Baltimore Police. Moody was rushed to the...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Commercial Burglary ; Surveillance Photos Released
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Cloverly Citgo gas station in the 15500 block of New Hampshire Ave. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the male suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.
Arrests made in man’s murder in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested two people in connection to one of five murders that took place in Prince George’s County between Aug. 12 and Aug. 14. Officers were in the 10200 block of Twayblade Ct. in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro around 8 p.m. on Aug. […]
Two men arrested in connection to Motel 6 robbery in Stafford
According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a robbery at the Motel 6 on the 400 block of Warrenton Road just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The victim reported one suspect kicked the door to his room open and threatened him with a knife demanding money -- and a second suspect outside the room acting as a lookout.
