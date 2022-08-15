ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Lancaster, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lancaster, TX
Crime & Safety
Whiskey Riff

Former NFL Cornerback Aqib Talib Allegedly Incited Brawl At Youth Football Game That Led To Fatal Shooting

A few days ago, former star NFL cornerback Aqib Talib’s brother, Yaqub, turned himself in for murder after a deadly shooting a youth football game. As more details emerge, we now know that Aqib may have been responsible for starting the altercation that resulted in the death of coach Mike Hickmon. An opposing coach that was coaching during the game went on Jason Whitlock’s show, and recalled the tragic incident: “Aqib incited the whole uproar. The game would’ve never been […] The post Former NFL Cornerback Aqib Talib Allegedly Incited Brawl At Youth Football Game That Led To Fatal Shooting first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LANCASTER, TX
Yardbarker

VIDEO: Aqib Talib Accused of Starting Dallas-Area Youth Football Brawl Leading to Fatal Shooting

DALLAS - Former NFL star Aqib Talib is now being accused of starting the brawl that ended in a tragic shooting at a Dallas-area youth football game. Details are emerging about a deadly incident that has police arresting Talib's brother, Yaqub Talib, after he allegedly shot and killed Mike Hickmon, a youth football coach, at a game in Lancaster. ... and now has witnesses saying it was Aqib who allegedly "walked across the field and started a brawl because he was upset about the officiating during the game.''
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Shooting#Youth Football#Bucs#Murder#Violent Crime#Prime Video#Wfaa
CBS Denver

Fmr. Broncos LB Gradishar not selected to Pro Football HOF

Former Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar will have to wait another year to hear his name called for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It was announced on Wednesday that Gradishar was not selected as one of the senior candidates. The 3 senior finalists are Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley. Gradishar played for the Broncos from 19074-83. He was the leader of the "Orange Crush" defense that eventually led Denver to it's first Super Bowl appearance in 1977. During his 10-year career, Gradishar was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year once and was a 7-time Pro Bowler. He totaled over 2-thousand tackles in his 10 seasons which still stands as a franchise record and may never be broken. Two former Broncos coaches, Mike Shanahan and Dan  Reeves are finalists for 2023 Hall of Fame class. 
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
Yardbarker

Caden Sterns condemns youth football drill (+VIDEO)

Caden Sterns had this to say about a youth football drill. Denver Broncos safety Caden Sterns responded to a video posted on Twitter of a football drill. The second-year Broncos safety has seen a lot of hits at practice during his time playing football. Sterns was not impressed with what the kids were being asked to do in the video.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy