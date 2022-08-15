Read full article on original website
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Awful Announcing
Witnesses claim Aqib Talib started brawl that led to shooting death of youth football coach
WFAA (ABC Dallas affiliate) has obtained new video of the moments before the deadly shooting. According to Lopez, “Witnesses say a person wearing a hat and white sneakers in the video is former NFL cornerback, Aqib Talib. They say he walked across the field first to the opposing side.”
NFL・
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Brother of NFL Star Accused Of Killing Youth Football Coach Over Game
Police in Texas say that Yaqub Talib — the brother of ex-NFL star Aqib Talib — turned himself in on Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect accused of shooting a coach during a Dallas-area youth football game turns himself in
The suspect in a shooting that killed a 43-year-old coach during a weekend youth football game outside Dallas turned himself in Monday, police said.
Former NFL Cornerback Aqib Talib Allegedly Incited Brawl At Youth Football Game That Led To Fatal Shooting
A few days ago, former star NFL cornerback Aqib Talib’s brother, Yaqub, turned himself in for murder after a deadly shooting a youth football game. As more details emerge, we now know that Aqib may have been responsible for starting the altercation that resulted in the death of coach Mike Hickmon. An opposing coach that was coaching during the game went on Jason Whitlock’s show, and recalled the tragic incident: “Aqib incited the whole uproar. The game would’ve never been […] The post Former NFL Cornerback Aqib Talib Allegedly Incited Brawl At Youth Football Game That Led To Fatal Shooting first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TODAY.com
Texas youth football coach shot and killed during scuffle over score, police say
A Texas youth football coach turned himself in to police after he allegedly shot and killed another coach during an argument over the score of the game, according to court documents. Witnesses told investigators Yaqub Talib, 39, pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and shot Michael Hickmon, 43, several times during...
Yardbarker
VIDEO: Aqib Talib Accused of Starting Dallas-Area Youth Football Brawl Leading to Fatal Shooting
DALLAS - Former NFL star Aqib Talib is now being accused of starting the brawl that ended in a tragic shooting at a Dallas-area youth football game. Details are emerging about a deadly incident that has police arresting Talib's brother, Yaqub Talib, after he allegedly shot and killed Mike Hickmon, a youth football coach, at a game in Lancaster. ... and now has witnesses saying it was Aqib who allegedly "walked across the field and started a brawl because he was upset about the officiating during the game.''
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former NFL Star Aqib Talib’s Brother Turns Himself In Following Fatal Youth Football Shooting
The brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib turned himself into authorities Monday after being identified as the lead suspect in a fatal shooting of a youth football coach. Per the Lancaster (TX) Police Department, an adult male was shot and killed at a youth football game Saturday. Police said...
'Always had the right words at the right time': Former UNT quarterback remembers slain youth football coach
LANCASTER, Texas — Sometimes, running on a football field didn't always come easy for former University of North Texas fullback Mike Hickmon. His ex-teammate and quarterback Scott Hall confirmed that Monday afternoon to WFAA. "At the end of the summers, we always had a run test, and if you...
