Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
What we learned in Bears' 27-11 preseason win vs. Seahawks
SEATTLE – Break up the (preseason) Bears. For the second time in five days, Matt Eberflus’ team came away victorious in the preseason, beating the Seattle Seahawks 27-11 on Thursday at Lumen Field. Justin Fields and the offense played just one series but put points on the board...
HBCU Legend Jerry Rice, Deion Sanders, and Hall of Famers Launch 'NFL Blitz Legends'
Jerry Rice spoke with HBCU Legends about the launch of the remastered NFL Blitz Legends arcade game system.
NFL・
How Bears are building best version of Justin Fields
LAKE FOREST – There was one play during Justin Fields' relatively impressive preseason debut that offensive coordinator Luke Getsy didn't like. Fields dropped back and went through his progressions quickly before vacating the pocket and sliding after a minimal gain. Getsy told reporters Monday that Fields skipped the second...
Velus' 'short-term memory' was key to big return in Bears debut
SEATTLE – Velus Jones Jr. has been visualizing making plays in a Bears uniform since Chicago drafted him in the third round in April. It’s how the rookie wide receiver spent his downtime during OTAs and minicamp. It’s how he stayed sharp while missing a week of practice during training camp.
Jenkins knows he must 'ramp up process' to become RG Bears need
SEATTLE – The start of his career has taught Teven Jenkins the hard truths of the NFL. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you are drafted -- you’re either produce or you get left behind. Jenkins knows that no one will care that Thursday night...
What we learned as Jenkins gets his chance with first team at RG
LAKE FOREST – Right guard likely is Teven Jenkins' best chance at cracking the Bears' starting offensive line for Week 1. Jenkins got his first reps at right guard Monday during a light practice, and the Bears threw him in the deep end Tuesday as he worked as the first-team right guard, with Michael Schofield moving to the second team.
Jenkins' big opportunity headlines four things to watch vs. Seahawks
The Bears opened the preseason with a 19-14 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field. Thanks to some interesting NFL scheduling, Matt Eberflus' team will be back on the field Thursday, just five days later, in Seattle against the Seahawks. Given the short turnaround, Eberflus plans only to...
Seahawks' Drew Lock out for preseason game vs. Bears due to COVID-19
Drew Lock will miss the Seattle Seahawks’ preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night after testing positive for COVID-19, the team announced Tuesday night. Earlier on Tuesday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that Lock would start the team’s second preseason game. Now, Geno Smith is in line to get the nod under center.
Seahawks fan holds up ‘We need Jimmy G’ sign in preseason game
What a timeline the NFL world has come to. Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers have made it perfectly clear that 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance is the No. 1 quarterback moving forward, but Jimmy Garoppolo still has not been traded. There are still some teams that...
Roquan Smith will travel with team to Seattle
Despite an ongoing “holdin” at Bears training camp, Matt Eberflus said he expects Roquan Smith to travel with the team to Seattle for their second preseason game on Thursday night. Whether or not Smith plays is another story however. “Is he in the building? Yes. Is he engaged?...
NFL Power Rankings: Where Bears fall after preseason start
The NFL returned over the past week with a host of sloppy and meaningless preseason games. The Bears’ backups proved better than the Chiefs’ backups, giving Matt Eberflus his first unofficial win as head coach. Elsewhere, Trey Lance flashed for the 49ers, Zach Wilson got injured, and the...
3 Bears players to watch in second preseason game
TEVEN JENKINS - RIGHT GUARD?. In the short week between last Saturday’s preseason opener and preseason game two, we saw the Bears try Teven Jenkins at right guard for the first time. It’s the latest step in a development change for last year’s second-round pick. First, the Bears insisted that they were working with Jenkins exclusively at tackle. In June, the messaging changed to keeping “an open lens” to a potential move for Jenkins inside as the coaches try to find the best combination of linemen to protect Fields. Last week it was Michael Schofield starting at right guard, but he struggled, which may have prompted the move for Jenkins. In Jenkins’ work at right tackle against the Chiefs, he also struggled early, but once he settled in he showed the dominant physicality that initially drew Ryan Pace to Jenkins in last year’s draft. Bears coaches have noted that playing guard is more mentally taxing than playing tackle in their system, but Jenkins has displayed the smarts to handle the job. We’ll see how it plays out in live action, if the team decides to play him on the interior against the Seahawks.
Why Kendall Gill expects leap from Dosunmu in Year 2
Kendall Gill has been watching Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu since the latter’s AAU days. The two share plenty of connections, from their hometown of Chicago to their college alma mater Illinois. And the 15-year NBA veteran turned NBC Sports Chicago Bulls analyst knows one thing for certain. “Each...
NBA Schedule: 6 must-watch Bulls games in 2022-23
The Chicago Bulls’ 2022-23 regular season schedule is here. And with expectations raised after a return to the playoffs in 2022, what a regular season it should be. Training camp remains more than a month away. But for the time being, let’s take a look at some of the matchups worth circling:
Kevin Durant hilariously responds to dig from Bears WR's dad
The second episode of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions" aired on Tuesday night, and it featured a player's dad calling out an NBA superstar. Lions second-year wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and his family were spotlighted during the latest "Hard Knocks" episode. St. Brown's brother, Equanimeous, is a receiver for the Chicago Bears, while his father, John Brown, was a two-time Mr. Universe bodybuilder in the 1980s.
Justin Lewis to undergo surgery for right ACL injury
Justin Lewis, an undrafted free agent whom the Chicago Bulls immediately moved to sign to a two-way contract, has suffered an injury to his right anterior cruciate ligament that will require surgery, the team announced on Tuesday. He will be out indefinitely. The Marquette University product suffered the injury during...
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro suspended one game for having phone on basepaths
Rodolfo Castro may have been safe at third base when his phone popped out of his pocket against the Arizona Diamondbacks last week, but he was not absolved of some embarrassment – or a suspension. Major League Baseball handed Castro a one-game ban and an undisclosed fine on Tuesday...
Aaron Bummer talks return to field soon from injury
Aaron Bummer is making his way back to the big leagues. The left-hander went on the 60-day injured list back in early June due to a lat strain. Since his departure from the active roster, the White Sox' bullpen struggled. For most of the season, they've ranked below average league-wide...
Manti Te'o releases Netflix documentary about girlfriend hoax
Manti Te'o, former linebacker for the Chicago Bears, released a Netflix documentary on Tuesday about the online girlfriend hoax he was involved in during his time at Notre Dame. Back in 2012, Te'o heard the news of his grandmother dying. The same day, Te'o was told his girlfriend also died....
