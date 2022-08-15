ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

How Bears are building best version of Justin Fields

LAKE FOREST – There was one play during Justin Fields' relatively impressive preseason debut that offensive coordinator Luke Getsy didn't like. Fields dropped back and went through his progressions quickly before vacating the pocket and sliding after a minimal gain. Getsy told reporters Monday that Fields skipped the second...
CHICAGO, IL
Justin Fields
NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan Smith will travel with team to Seattle

Despite an ongoing “holdin” at Bears training camp, Matt Eberflus said he expects Roquan Smith to travel with the team to Seattle for their second preseason game on Thursday night. Whether or not Smith plays is another story however. “Is he in the building? Yes. Is he engaged?...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

3 Bears players to watch in second preseason game

TEVEN JENKINS - RIGHT GUARD?. In the short week between last Saturday’s preseason opener and preseason game two, we saw the Bears try Teven Jenkins at right guard for the first time. It’s the latest step in a development change for last year’s second-round pick. First, the Bears insisted that they were working with Jenkins exclusively at tackle. In June, the messaging changed to keeping “an open lens” to a potential move for Jenkins inside as the coaches try to find the best combination of linemen to protect Fields. Last week it was Michael Schofield starting at right guard, but he struggled, which may have prompted the move for Jenkins. In Jenkins’ work at right tackle against the Chiefs, he also struggled early, but once he settled in he showed the dominant physicality that initially drew Ryan Pace to Jenkins in last year’s draft. Bears coaches have noted that playing guard is more mentally taxing than playing tackle in their system, but Jenkins has displayed the smarts to handle the job. We’ll see how it plays out in live action, if the team decides to play him on the interior against the Seahawks.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Kendall Gill expects leap from Dosunmu in Year 2

Kendall Gill has been watching Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu since the latter’s AAU days. The two share plenty of connections, from their hometown of Chicago to their college alma mater Illinois. And the 15-year NBA veteran turned NBC Sports Chicago Bulls analyst knows one thing for certain. “Each...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBA Schedule: 6 must-watch Bulls games in 2022-23

The Chicago Bulls’ 2022-23 regular season schedule is here. And with expectations raised after a return to the playoffs in 2022, what a regular season it should be. Training camp remains more than a month away. But for the time being, let’s take a look at some of the matchups worth circling:
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Kevin Durant hilariously responds to dig from Bears WR's dad

The second episode of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions" aired on Tuesday night, and it featured a player's dad calling out an NBA superstar. Lions second-year wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and his family were spotlighted during the latest "Hard Knocks" episode. St. Brown's brother, Equanimeous, is a receiver for the Chicago Bears, while his father, John Brown, was a two-time Mr. Universe bodybuilder in the 1980s.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Lewis to undergo surgery for right ACL injury

Justin Lewis, an undrafted free agent whom the Chicago Bulls immediately moved to sign to a two-way contract, has suffered an injury to his right anterior cruciate ligament that will require surgery, the team announced on Tuesday. He will be out indefinitely. The Marquette University product suffered the injury during...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Bummer talks return to field soon from injury

Aaron Bummer is making his way back to the big leagues. The left-hander went on the 60-day injured list back in early June due to a lat strain. Since his departure from the active roster, the White Sox' bullpen struggled. For most of the season, they've ranked below average league-wide...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

