Virginia Beach, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital Receives Magnet Redesignation For Nursing Excellence

NEWPORT NEWS-Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital received Magnet redesignation in May for its nursing excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). Magnet designation is one of the most prestigious and coveted recognitions that a hospital can achieve for nursing excellence in the United States. Mary Immaculate Hospital acquired initial...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Education
WAVY News 10

Community fair Thursday in Norfolk’s Park Place neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A community fair is being held Thursday in Norfolk’s Park Place neighborhood, with free hot meals, school supplies and other resources. It’s being held from 5 to 7 p.m. on the grounds of Garden of Prayer No. 3 church at 200 West 28th Street.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Beloved Virginia Beach elementary school custodian retires

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved member of the Woodstock Elementary School community retired on Wednesday after serving the Virginia Beach school for more than two decades. But before Head Custodian Otis Thourogood, AKA Mr. OT, could leave, the school had to give him a big final farewell. School...
peninsulachronicle.com

Youngkin Discusses Business Challenges During Williamsburg Chamber Breakfast

JAMES CITY-The Greater Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce hosted its inaugural Business Leaders Community Breakfast on Tuesday, August 16, with Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin as guest speaker. The governor addressed workforce challenges alongside Cliff Fleet, president and CEO of Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. The sold-out event was held at Colonial Heritage. Want...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
urbanviewsrva.com

HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Hampton University Alumna’s HBCyoU Dolls being sold at Target. Hampton University, Hampton, VA, alumna Brooke Hart Jones is the creator of the HBCyoU Dolls. As stated in a release, the 18-inch dolls produced by Purpose Toys are now available at Target with the aim to “share the magic of HBCUs with children far and wide.”
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Before and After School Programs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Details on before and after school programs at the YMCA of South Hampton Roads. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by YMCA of South Hampton Roads.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Hampton Aquaplex prepares to open this fall

HAMPTON, Va. — Over a year in the making, the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex is preparing to open this fall. Officials broke ground on the state-of-the-art facility in July of 2021. It cost around $30 million to build, according to city officials. The 64,000-square-foot facility will feature:. Eight lanes, 50-meter...
HAMPTON, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Reel team headed to Newport News

August 18, 1911 — The Luray Fire Department will leave for Newport News next Tuesday morning. About 25 or 30 members are expected to go. The reel team has been in daily practice for the last two weeks. The fare to Newport News for uniformed firemen is $5.10 for...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

