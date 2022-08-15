Read full article on original website
NSU holds celebration of life for former President Dr. Marie McDemmond
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University is still feeling the loss of one of its leaders. The university’s third president, Dr. Marie McDemmond, passed away last month. On Wednesday, a celebration of life ceremony was held at the university. She made history as the first woman to become...
peninsulachronicle.com
Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital Receives Magnet Redesignation For Nursing Excellence
NEWPORT NEWS-Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital received Magnet redesignation in May for its nursing excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). Magnet designation is one of the most prestigious and coveted recognitions that a hospital can achieve for nursing excellence in the United States. Mary Immaculate Hospital acquired initial...
Isle of Wight County Schools names new superintendent
During a special meeting Thursday, the School Board of Isle of Wight County named Dr. Theo Cramer as the new Superintendent for the division.
City of Williamsburg hosting Future Festival events to gather public input
The City of Williamsburg is hosting six meetings called Future Festivals to garner residents' ideas about new directions for the municipality.
Community fair Thursday in Norfolk’s Park Place neighborhood
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A community fair is being held Thursday in Norfolk’s Park Place neighborhood, with free hot meals, school supplies and other resources. It’s being held from 5 to 7 p.m. on the grounds of Garden of Prayer No. 3 church at 200 West 28th Street.
Newport News business owner hosts free workshop for teen entrepreneurs
A businessman and Newport News school board member hopes to keep kids busy and out of trouble while setting them up for success.
Which plan is best for Rudee Loop? Virginia Beach to gather input on four proposals and one for convention center
Virginia Beach City Council wants to hear from residents to get their thoughts on the plans put forward to redevelop Rudee Loop.
Beloved Virginia Beach elementary school custodian retires
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved member of the Woodstock Elementary School community retired on Wednesday after serving the Virginia Beach school for more than two decades. But before Head Custodian Otis Thourogood, AKA Mr. OT, could leave, the school had to give him a big final farewell. School...
Local businesses participate in new social media trend 'VB Sign Wars'
What began at Haygood Skating Center, has now expanded into dozens of businesses who are "clapping back" in the friendly battle.
peninsulachronicle.com
Youngkin Discusses Business Challenges During Williamsburg Chamber Breakfast
JAMES CITY-The Greater Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce hosted its inaugural Business Leaders Community Breakfast on Tuesday, August 16, with Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin as guest speaker. The governor addressed workforce challenges alongside Cliff Fleet, president and CEO of Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. The sold-out event was held at Colonial Heritage. Want...
urbanviewsrva.com
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Hampton University Alumna’s HBCyoU Dolls being sold at Target. Hampton University, Hampton, VA, alumna Brooke Hart Jones is the creator of the HBCyoU Dolls. As stated in a release, the 18-inch dolls produced by Purpose Toys are now available at Target with the aim to “share the magic of HBCUs with children far and wide.”
Local foodbank hosting drive-thru distribution event
The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is holding its next drive-thru distribution.
Before and After School Programs
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Details on before and after school programs at the YMCA of South Hampton Roads. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by YMCA of South Hampton Roads.
Former reporter fully recovers from COVID-19
As a New York-based journalist, Debbie Cohen reported the facts. But when safe, free and effective COVID-19 vaccines were released, she followed disinformation and refused to get the shot. That decision nearly cost Cohen her life.
Wine, Women & Fishing event to be held in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you're a woman who enjoys wine, fishing, or both, the Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic Foundation and Eastern Virginia Medical School have teamed up again with an event for you. "Wine, Women & Fishing" will be held for the 20th year on Sunday, Aug. 21...
Hampton Aquaplex prepares to open this fall
HAMPTON, Va. — Over a year in the making, the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex is preparing to open this fall. Officials broke ground on the state-of-the-art facility in July of 2021. It cost around $30 million to build, according to city officials. The 64,000-square-foot facility will feature:. Eight lanes, 50-meter...
Virginia Beach, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Churchland High School football team will have a game with Ocean Lakes High School on August 18, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Free food, book bag for kids at Chick-Fil-A in Hampton
On Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m., kids ages one to 18 years old can enjoy a free meal at the Chick-Fil-A located at 110 Marketplace Drive.
pagevalleynews.com
Reel team headed to Newport News
August 18, 1911 — The Luray Fire Department will leave for Newport News next Tuesday morning. About 25 or 30 members are expected to go. The reel team has been in daily practice for the last two weeks. The fare to Newport News for uniformed firemen is $5.10 for...
