Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Police: Security guard shoots man inside Schnucks in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot inside the Schnucks near Union and Natural Bridge in north St. Louis Thursday, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man was causing issues inside the store and threatened the security guard. The security guard then locked the door, police said, but the man went to another door and reentered the store. The man charged the security guard, then the guard fired shots at the man in the lobby of the store, hitting him in the arm, police said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man arrested after police chase in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was arrested after he led police on a chase in St. Louis City early Friday morning. The police chase started in north St. Louis City when the suspect refused to pull over for a traffic stop. The chase came to an end in south St. Louis when the car stopped on La Salle and South Jefferson. The suspect was then arrested.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis 'Kia Boyz' Switch Stolen Cars as They Flee Police Helicopter

Three "Kia Boyz" led a police helicopter on a chase throughout St. Louis city and county Wednesday night. According to Evita Caldwell with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, on Wednesday police observed two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old near Vandeventer and Forest Park avenues driving a Hyundai Santa Fe that had been reported stolen that same day.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
FOX2Now

2 found dead inside car in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a double homicide Wednesday in north St. Louis. The incident happened in the 4300 block of Garfield Avenue in the Ville neighborhood around 6:45 p.m. Police said two males were found dead in a vehicle from a gunshot wound. It is unknown what...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Man admits to armed robbery of Missouri auto parts store

A Missouri man on Wednesday admitted robbing an auto parts store in Jennings and crashing into a funeral procession while trying to escape police. Diven Steed, 27, of St. Louis. admitted robbing the O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Jennings on Dec. 5, 2020. Steed was carrying a Pioneer Arms “Hellpup” AK-47-style pistol and his co-defendant, Collis Lee, also had a pistol.
JENNINGS, MO
FOX2Now

Boyfriend kidnaps St. Louis woman in murder-suicide attempt

ST. LOUIS – A 19-year-old St. Louis man is accused of kidnapping his girlfriend at gunpoint and threatening to kill her in an attempted murder-suicide. According to a probable cause statement obtained from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident took place on August 10 in the 6800 block of Manchester Avenue, located in the Franz Park neighborhood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2 dead after shooting in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two men were found in a vehicle Wednesday in north St. Louis with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The shooting happened near Garfield and Newstead around 6:45 p.m. Both men died from their injuries. Homicide detectives are investigating. No other information was immediately released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Suspects Fleeing Police Claim Too Many Lives in St. Louis

On the night of May 5, Aaron Piggee had a normal phone call with his mother. They talked briefly about what she planned to cook for Mother's Day. His mother, Anngelique Simmons, loved to cook, Piggee says, and she loved her grandkids. She asked how his 15-year-old daughter, Anniyasha Wallace, was doing in school.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police investigate after a man was killed in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was killed in St. Louis City Monday afternoon. Officers received a call for a shooting in the 5800 block of Wells Avenue at around 3:54 p.m. Police said a man in his 40s was dropped off at the hospital while suffering from a puncture wound to his head. He was later pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in a south St. Louis City neighborhood Monday. The shooting happened in the 4300 block of California at around 4:31 p.m. Officers said they found Michael Wiott, 31, laying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. Wiott was taken to the hospital where he later died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2nd “Felony Lane Gang” member sentenced to 34 months in prison for impersonating victims in bank fraud scheme in Southern Ill.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A Tennessee woman will be serving time for her involvement in a bank fraud scheme by targeting female victims in Southern Ill. Reports say on July 19, 2021, Mary Thornhill, 36, and her co-defendant, Delvin Mills, went to a Regions Bank in Glen Carbon, Ill., and cashed a check that was made payable to a person whose identity had been stolen. Both suspects were arrested by officers within minutes of leaving the bank.
GLEN CARBON, IL
5 On Your Side

2 found shot to death in car in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot and killed Wednesday evening in north St. Louis. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at 6:46 p.m. to the shooting on Garfield and North Newstead Avenues. Two men were found inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds. They were...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

