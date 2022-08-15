Read full article on original website
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Finding your French community, right here in Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
Q&A With Cincinnati Author And Success Coach L. Danyetta Najoli MAAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Ohio State
linknky.com
Newport Schools and Westside Citizens Coalition teaming up for community picnic
Following its new theme of Moving Forward Together, the Newport Independent School District and the Westside Citizens Coalition are hosting a community cookout this Saturday. The cookout is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bernadette Watkins Park at the corner of 6th and Patterson streets. Members of the community are invited to attend and learn more information about Newport schools and the Westside Citizens Coalition.
linknky.com
Leadership event for professional women of color coming to Covington
An all-day workshop designed to support professional women of color is coming to Covington next week. Leadership for Professional Women of Color is slated for Wednesday, August 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Metropolitan Club. Tarita Preston Coaching is presenting the event which will bring together more...
linknky.com
NKY superintendent joins board of Cincinnati parenting center
Erlanger-Elsmere Independent Schools Superintendent Chad Molley recently joined the board of directors for Beech Acres Parenting Center, a Cincinnati-based family services organization. Beech Acres connects people to foster care, adoption, behavioral health support in schools, and parent coaching. According to a press release from the organization, Molley recently joined the...
WKRC
Local 12 Investigates: Where teachers are leaving public schools the most in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Across the US, school districts are feeling the impact of a large-scale teacher shortage, and the Tri-State is no exception. West Chester native Rachel Immerman is entering her third year as a fourth grade teacher, but has seen a lot of her friends leave the profession in recent years.
linknky.com
Kenton County EMA director receives Pioneer Award
Director of Kenton County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Steve Hensley was recognized as a 2022 Pioneer Award winner at a recent Kenton County Fiscal Court meeting for his contributions to the community. The Pioneer Award is given to residents of Kenton County who provide service to the community and...
linknky.com
Covington Mayor offers ‘State of the City’ address to business community
“Words to describe the change in Covington for the past five years fail me. Just walk around the city and feel the change, the vibrancy, the excitement,” Covington Mayor Joe Meyer said during his ‘State of the City’ address. On Thursday, Meyer spoke to a crowd of...
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
Kings Island End-of-Summer Events Coming to a Close
Summer days go by quick – especially when you’re having fun, and time is running out to experience Kings Island’s historic 50th Anniversary. Luckily, there is still time to get in on the fun before it comes to an end Labor Day weekend. Their 50th celebration includes...
linknky.com
Want to swim in the Ohio River? Here’s your chance
The only open water swim across the Ohio River returns later this month. The Bill Keating, Jr. Great Ohio River Swim is scheduled for August 28 as a fundraiser for Adventure Crew, a local nonprofit connecting city teenagers to nature and each other. Participants take the plunge at the Public...
Times Gazette
Family to family: Bill Marine Ford purchased by Busam Automotive
WILMINGTON — In 1960, Bill Marine and his family settled in Wilmington and began their family-owned car dealership, beginning their great legacy in the area. For 62 years, the Bill Marine Family has been a staple in the Clinton County community — and now they welcome another family to join them.
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List Worthy
Sometimes, going to the grocery store can be a drag. That is why we are so thankful for grocery stores that don't actually feel or look like grocery stores. Instead of boring aisles filled with bread and cereal, you'll spot floating sharks, a candy castle, and displays of food from all over the world. Jungle Jim's is a must-see destination for foodies, tourists, and local shoppers alike. Keep reading to learn more.
Fox 19
Top 10 retired Kings Island rides we miss the most on National Roller Coaster Day
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Amusement parks play an endless game of one-upmanship, always searching for the tallest and fastest new thrills. However, for every Orion (which opened in 2020), places like Kings Island lose a Vortex, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. And some of those retired rides are still fondly remembered.
Fox 19
NKY town could soon vote to restrict where people can smoke
DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Dayton City Council is set to vote on an ordinance in September that would ban people from smoking in public places. That ordinance is receiving mixed feedback. The Rose Room is one of Dayton’s oldest establishments. The owner of the business, Patricia Flynn, said a...
thexunewswire.com
Symmes Apartments in Fairfield Ohio
Residents love the comfortable and convenient lifestyle of our spacious apartments and townhomes in Fairfield. Our homes feature new wood kitchen cabinets, bright lights, modern hardware, and updated fixtures. Comfort amenities include: central air & heat, dishwashers ,energy efficient windows, and a large dining area! There’s tremendous closet space to store all your stuff! The bathroom cabinets compliment the kitchen’s with a new shower enclosure, hardware and plumbing fixtures. Most apartments have balconies with full height sliding glass doors (except for the lower level). Townhomes have semi-private patios.
wnewsj.com
Week 1 Preview: Wilmington at Ross
First-year Hurricane head coach Ryan Evans is very pointed when he says what has to improve for his Wilmington High School football team. Consistency, discipline, fundamentals. Come Friday night in Hamilton County when Wilmington visits Ross, Evans and Co. will find out just how those facets of the game stack...
linknky.com
Wednesday NKY sports round-up: Dixie girls soccer turns table on Campbell Co. in early season rematch
Both teams knew this would happen once they opened the season winning their respective pools in the Fayette County Spectacular last week. The Dixie Heights Colonels (3-1 overall) and the Campbell County Camels (4-1-1) met four days after Campbell County edged Dixie Heights, 2-1 in the Fayette County Spectacular semifinals on Saturday. With three whole days to prepare for the rematch, Dixie Heights turned the table with a 3-1 win in Alexandria.
Fox 19
77-year-old’s impromptu karaoke concert at Hamilton Goodwill goes viral
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An impromptu concert at a Hamilton Goodwill is going viral. Diana Garvin, 77, travels to nursing homes to sing to residents. Recently, her karaoke machine broke so she went looking for a new one. That is when she ended up at the Goodwill on Main Street...
WLWT 5
Bengals' Sam Hubbard distributes 650 backpacks to students in northern Kentucky
BELLEVUE, Ky. — A hometown favorite from the Bengals is giving back to his community. Defensive end Sam Hubbard visited Bellevue High School on Tuesday to distribute backpacks and school supplies to students in need. It's all part of an effort from the Sam Hubbard Foundation to distribute 650...
2 graves in local cemetery ‘finally’ get tombstones
The tombstones in Liberty Township tell thousands of stories -- famous people, hard workers, people who just lived a good life. There's even a memorial marker for a dog that's 140 years old. Monday, two graves received headstones that told a story that had previously been untold.
WLWT 5
Sports reporter, anchor Olivia Ray joins Cincinnati's WLWT News 5 team
CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced Thursday Olivia Ray has joined the WLWT News 5 team as Sports Anchor/Reporter. Viewers can expect to see Ray covering local Cincinnati sports on WLWT effective immediately. Ray is an Emmy Award winning Sports Reporter and Anchor who was most recently at...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Tortilleria Garcia Takes Cincinnati by Storm
In the last three years, Omar Garcia, owner of Tortilleria Garcia, has focused on spreading his love of the Mexican food he grew up on across the city. In addition to its original Springdale location, the restaurant now has shops in College Hill and Mason, a testament to the demand for Garcia’s handmade corn tortillas. He uses the same recipe his grandmother and mother taught him in Michoacan, Mexico, where his family ran a corn farm. And you can taste the freshness of this labor of love in every bite. Combine the tortillas with the rich protein in the carnitas and carne asada, and it’s a one-two punch of flavor. Mix and match with other options (shrimp, chicken, al pastor, etc.) for a combo platter or make it a burrito or a bowl. The choices are practically endless. Don’t forget to pile on the toppings—cheese, tomatoes, onions, refried beans, pico de gallo, the list goes on and on. With so many main course options, you might be tempted to skip the sides but that would be a real shame at this place. The corn chips with thick, creamy queso, in particular, are tasty enough to be a meal unto themselves. In fact, the queso is so good, you can buy it by the quart. Whatever you order, do yourself a favor and pair it with the deliciously refreshing hibiscus iced tea drink Jamaica (pronounced ha-MY-cah). We’re sure you’ll want that by the quart, too.
