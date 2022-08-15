Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWichita, KS
Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The NightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Holding Law Enforcement Accountable Is Not a New Ideaezra scribeWellington, KS
Related
adastraradio.com
South Hutchinson Man, Already Facing a Life Sentence, Convicted of Rape by Barton County Jury
BARTON COUNTY, Kan. – A South Hutchinson man sentenced to life in prison for sex crimes in Reno County is facing additional prison time following a rape conviction by a Barton County District Court jury Wednesday. Shawn Rosenberg was also found guilty of furnishing alcohol to a minor for...
Wichita man sentenced for killing teenager in 2021 crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was in court Friday to hear his sentence for killing a teenager in a car crash in September of 2021. Jose Rios-Cruz, 40, of Wichita, was sentenced to 56 months in prison with 36 months of post-release. He pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter on June […]
Man convicted in brutal murder of Wichita mom at Fairmount Park is sentenced
The life prison sentence caps nearly eight years of court proceedings in what was once a death-penalty case and one of the county’s longest to get to trial in recent years.
Man sentenced in murder, rape of Letitia Davis
A judge has sentenced a Wichita man to life without parole for the capital murder and rape of 36-year-old Letitia Davis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAKE TV
Man sentenced to life in prison for Wichita woman's rape, murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole for the murder of a 36-year-old woman who he raped and set on fire. Cornell McNeal, 34, was convicted last month of capital murder in the November 2014 death of Letitia Davis. Prosecutors said Davis was walking home when McNeal raped and beat Davis before setting her on fire in Fairmount Park near 17th Street North and Hillside. Davis died eight days later.
KWCH.com
Arrest made in Monday’s deadly shooting on E Gilbert
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Authorities arrested Caviontay Ramone Conway on Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting on Monday in southeast Wichita. Conway faces charges of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and a drug charge. He is alleged to have killed a 40-year-old man in a shooting in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert. The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. Monday.
Police: 2-year-old boy drowns in pool at Kansas home
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A 2-year-old boy has drowned at a home in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. The child was found in a backyard in-ground pool in 1900 Block of Siefkin just before 2p.m. Friday. EMS and Fire arrived and performed life saving efforts. The child was pronounced deceased on scene, according to Ditch.
Barton Co. jury convicts man of rape & providing alcohol to minor
Wednesday afternoon a Barton County jury convicted Shawn Phillip Rosenberg of one count of rape and one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor for illicit purposes. The jury trial lasted two and a half days and the jury deliberated for an hour before returning the verdict. Following the jury’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
kfdi.com
Arrest made in southeast Wichita shooting
A 21-year-old man has been arrested for Monday’s fatal shooting in southeast Wichita. 49-year-old Dennis Haynes was shot at a home in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert, near Lincoln and Oliver. Police say two men came into the home, shot Haynes, then left the area. The 21-year-old suspect...
Suspect arrested in deadly Wichita shooting
An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting that happened Monday on the city's southeast side.
Former officer charged, document gives more details; released after posting bond
A former Hutchinson police officer appeared before a judge in Reno County Thursday morning. Todd Allen's first appearance was through a courtroom television monitor.
classiccountry1070.com
Chase ends with crash in west Wichita
An overnight police chase ended with a crash in a west Wichita neighborhood. Sheriff’s deputies reportedly tried to stop a stolen car after seeing suspicious activity near Kellogg and West. The driver fled, reportedly getting onto Kellogg, then going the wrong way on I-235. The driver got off the highway, and the chase resumed on West street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kfdi.com
Wichita man charged in death of his one-year-old son
Charges of first degree murder and child abuse have been filed against a Wichita man for the July death of his one-year-old son. 25-year-old Kentrell Willingham was charged with first degree murder and an alternative count of first degree murder, based on different theories regarding the death of one-year-old Lasiah Williams. Willingham has also been charged with child abuse and aggravated endangering a child.
tsnews.com
Suspect arrested on drug charges in Conway Springs
CONWAY SPRINGS – Many small communities struggle with the influence drugs have on small towns. In Conway Springs, the police department has been working hard to minimize the effects.On Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7:30 a.m. Conway Springs deputy chief Jason Boyd responded to a suspicious person report at the Casey’s convenience store located at 201 N. 5th Street.When Boyd arrived, the suspect had been in the bathroom for approximately an hour.“I ta...
Suicide is the leading cause of death in Kansas jails. The Sedgwick County Jail is struggling to combat this trend.
Content warning: This story contains references to and descriptions of suicide. The Sedgwick County Jail is on track to see a record number of suicide attempts this year. Five people have died from suicide in the jail since 2018, and at least one lawsuit has been filed against the jail’s staff alleging negligence leading to a suicide death.
Wichita woman convicted in decapitation loses appeal
In 2020, a Sedgwick County jury convicted Rachael Hilyard of the 2017 murder of 63-year-old Micki Davis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington Police Notes: Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022
Wellington Police notes: Thursday, August 18, 2022. •9:19 a.m. Officers assisted a mental subject in the 400 block Circle Dr, Wellington. •11:10 a.m. Officers assisted a mental subject in the 1100 block W. Harvey Ave., Wellington. •2:20 p.m. Officers assisted with a civil problem in the 400 block S. C...
Victim identified, 2 arrested in deadly Old Town shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say the victim in a deadly shooting in Old Town early Sunday has been identified as 22-year-old Deandre Greenley of Wichita. Wichita police say each suspect, 21-year-old Christopher Dyas and 24-year-old Saquorea Sweeney, both of Wichita, have been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to the department, on Sunday […]
Victim identified in fatal Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victim of a deadly shooting in southeast Wichita on Monday has been identified by Wichita police. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says 49-year-old Dennis Haynes of Wichita was shot and killed when two men entered his home in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert St. and shot him. Haynes was […]
Kansas man accused of PPP loan fraud totaling over 145K
A Haysville, Kansas, man is accused of fraudulently obtaining Paycheck Protection Programs (PPP) loans totaling over $145,000.
Comments / 0