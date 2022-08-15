WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole for the murder of a 36-year-old woman who he raped and set on fire. Cornell McNeal, 34, was convicted last month of capital murder in the November 2014 death of Letitia Davis. Prosecutors said Davis was walking home when McNeal raped and beat Davis before setting her on fire in Fairmount Park near 17th Street North and Hillside. Davis died eight days later.

