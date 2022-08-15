ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

KSN News

Wichita man sentenced for killing teenager in 2021 crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was in court Friday to hear his sentence for killing a teenager in a car crash in September of 2021. Jose Rios-Cruz, 40, of Wichita, was sentenced to 56 months in prison with 36 months of post-release.  He pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter on June […]
KAKE TV

Man sentenced to life in prison for Wichita woman's rape, murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole for the murder of a 36-year-old woman who he raped and set on fire. Cornell McNeal, 34, was convicted last month of capital murder in the November 2014 death of Letitia Davis. Prosecutors said Davis was walking home when McNeal raped and beat Davis before setting her on fire in Fairmount Park near 17th Street North and Hillside. Davis died eight days later.
KWCH.com

Arrest made in Monday’s deadly shooting on E Gilbert

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Authorities arrested Caviontay Ramone Conway on Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting on Monday in southeast Wichita. Conway faces charges of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and a drug charge. He is alleged to have killed a 40-year-old man in a shooting in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert. The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. Monday.
JC Post

Police: 2-year-old boy drowns in pool at Kansas home

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A 2-year-old boy has drowned at a home in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. The child was found in a backyard in-ground pool in 1900 Block of Siefkin just before 2p.m. Friday. EMS and Fire arrived and performed life saving efforts. The child was pronounced deceased on scene, according to Ditch.
kfdi.com

Arrest made in southeast Wichita shooting

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for Monday’s fatal shooting in southeast Wichita. 49-year-old Dennis Haynes was shot at a home in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert, near Lincoln and Oliver. Police say two men came into the home, shot Haynes, then left the area. The 21-year-old suspect...
classiccountry1070.com

Chase ends with crash in west Wichita

An overnight police chase ended with a crash in a west Wichita neighborhood. Sheriff’s deputies reportedly tried to stop a stolen car after seeing suspicious activity near Kellogg and West. The driver fled, reportedly getting onto Kellogg, then going the wrong way on I-235. The driver got off the highway, and the chase resumed on West street.
kfdi.com

Wichita man charged in death of his one-year-old son

Charges of first degree murder and child abuse have been filed against a Wichita man for the July death of his one-year-old son. 25-year-old Kentrell Willingham was charged with first degree murder and an alternative count of first degree murder, based on different theories regarding the death of one-year-old Lasiah Williams. Willingham has also been charged with child abuse and aggravated endangering a child.
tsnews.com

Suspect arrested on drug charges in Conway Springs

CONWAY SPRINGS – Many small communities struggle with the influence drugs have on small towns. In Conway Springs, the police department has been working hard to minimize the effects.On Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7:30 a.m. Conway Springs deputy chief Jason Boyd responded to a suspicious person report at the Casey’s convenience store located at 201 N. 5th Street.When Boyd arrived, the suspect had been in the bathroom for approximately an hour.“I ta...
The Wichita Beacon

Suicide is the leading cause of death in Kansas jails. The Sedgwick County Jail is struggling to combat this trend.

Content warning: This story contains references to and descriptions of suicide. The Sedgwick County Jail is on track to see a record number of suicide attempts this year. Five people have died from suicide in the jail since 2018, and at least one lawsuit has been filed against the jail’s staff alleging negligence leading to a suicide death.
sumnernewscow.com

Wellington Police Notes: Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

Wellington Police notes: Thursday, August 18, 2022. •9:19 a.m. Officers assisted a mental subject in the 400 block Circle Dr, Wellington. •11:10 a.m. Officers assisted a mental subject in the 1100 block W. Harvey Ave., Wellington. •2:20 p.m. Officers assisted with a civil problem in the 400 block S. C...
KSN News

Victim identified, 2 arrested in deadly Old Town shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say the victim in a deadly shooting in Old Town early Sunday has been identified as 22-year-old Deandre Greenley of Wichita. Wichita police say each suspect, 21-year-old Christopher Dyas and 24-year-old Saquorea Sweeney, both of Wichita, have been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to the department, on Sunday […]
KSN News

Victim identified in fatal Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victim of a deadly shooting in southeast Wichita on Monday has been identified by Wichita police. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says 49-year-old Dennis Haynes of Wichita was shot and killed when two men entered his home in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert St. and shot him. Haynes was […]
