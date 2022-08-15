A homeowner covered a driver’s car with angry notes after it blocked their skip from being collected.Images of the black Vauxhall Corsa, thought to have been parked in Dovecot, Liverpool, plastered with messages were shared on social media on Thursday.The notes, which look to be stuck on the vehicle with duct tape, read: "Selfish idiotic parking!"Parking right next to a bulging skip that’s due to be collected today has cost me a lot of time and money.”The note claims the driver parked their car in front of the skip at around 8.03am, causing the homeowner to ‘spend hours’ knocking on...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO