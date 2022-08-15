ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
State
California State
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Jackson Hole Radio

Cause of large Idaho wildfire determined

A large forest fire burning on the Salmon-Challis National Forest in Idaho was caused by people. The Moose Fire began on July 17th near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River and now the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations Unit has determined the blaze to be human caused. The specific cause and the events leading up to the fire are still under an active investigation.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web3#Cashapp
105.5 The Fan

Creepy Invasion leaves Idaho Officials Searching for Answers

It must be summertime in Idaho as the nation is focusing on a recent incursion on a Gem State highway. If you're new to the area, you may not know what Mormon Cricket is. A recent video by the Idaho Transportation Department has gone viral. The video is not of a big-time Hollywood starlet; it's a grader riding over thousands of crickets who've taken Highway 51.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
105.5 The Fan

The State of Idaho Places a ‘Sin-Tax’ on These 7 Bad Habit Items

When Idaho gas prices started to rise at a disgusting rate earlier this summer, the words “gas-tax holiday” started getting thrown around. In June, Democrat state lawmakers asked Governor Little to call a special session where the legislature could consider suspending the state’s 32 cents per gallon excise tax on gas for six months. If you’re filling up an average commuter car from empty, that could save you $4-5 per visit. It was a nice thought since everyone’s wallets are feeling a little thinner thanks to high gas prices and inflation on other necessities.
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

‘Selfish idiot’: Homeowner covers driver’s car with angry notes after blocking skip

A homeowner covered a driver’s car with angry notes after it blocked their skip from being collected.Images of the black Vauxhall Corsa, thought to have been parked in Dovecot, Liverpool, plastered with messages were shared on social media on Thursday.The notes, which look to be stuck on the vehicle with duct tape, read: "Selfish idiotic parking!"Parking right next to a bulging skip that’s due to be collected today has cost me a lot of time and money.”The note claims the driver parked their car in front of the skip at around 8.03am, causing the homeowner to ‘spend hours’ knocking on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming shootouts leave man dead

A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
SUNDANCE, WY
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy