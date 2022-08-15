Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado Man Dives Behind Tree Seconds Before Getting Stomped By Massive Charging Bull Moose
Zero to one hundred… real quick. In my mind, a moose looks like damn dinosaur, and if you’ve ever seen a bull moose up close, you know what absolute freaks these animals are. Big, massive horse-looking things with huge plates of spikes on their heads. I mean, there’s...
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
Chilling update about hidden cameras that captured 21,000 secret videos of rental guests without consent over 20 years
A MAN has been charged with secretly filming tenants at his properties in a chilling voyeurism scandal. Accused voyeur Rhett Riviere, 66, allegedly produced “thousands” of images of unsuspecting guests spanning multiple decades. Shocking new information is now coming out about the South Carolina resident, who is currently...
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Nine members and associates of two of New York City's organized crime families, including one police detective, were arrested Tuesday on gambling and racketeering charges. The list of those charged includes members of the Genovese and Bonanno crime families, according to the two indictments filed in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Mom Let Her 7-Year-Old Play in the Park. Arizona Arrested Her and Banned Her From Working With Kids.
It was a pleasant November day in Tucson, Arizona, and Sarra needed to procure a Thanksgiving turkey. The COVID-19 pandemic was still raging—this was fall 2020, before vaccines had been made available—and the supermarket's policy was to discourage excess people from entering the premises. Sarra thus opted to...
Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho seeks change in charges
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Attorneys for a mother charged with conspiring to kill her children in Idaho and to steal their social security benefits asked a judge on Tuesday to send the case back to a grand jury because they say the indictment is confusing. Lori Vallow Daybell and...
Nosy Neighbor Slammed for Wasting Police Resources After Calling Cops on Couple Who Let Their Dog Go to the Bathroom on Their Own Patio
A disgruntled homeowner went a little too far when they called the authorities on their neighbors' dog for going to the bathroom outside — despite it being on the neighbors' own property. Taking to Reddit, the anonymous person explained the couple who live next door lets their dog go...
Cause of large Idaho wildfire determined
A large forest fire burning on the Salmon-Challis National Forest in Idaho was caused by people. The Moose Fire began on July 17th near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River and now the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations Unit has determined the blaze to be human caused. The specific cause and the events leading up to the fire are still under an active investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Creepy Invasion leaves Idaho Officials Searching for Answers
It must be summertime in Idaho as the nation is focusing on a recent incursion on a Gem State highway. If you're new to the area, you may not know what Mormon Cricket is. A recent video by the Idaho Transportation Department has gone viral. The video is not of a big-time Hollywood starlet; it's a grader riding over thousands of crickets who've taken Highway 51.
Woman who jumped to death with baby in arms had grown 'paranoid' and 'delusional,' researched 'easy suicide'
A California woman who jumped to her death with her baby in her arms had grown increasingly paranoid and delusional in the days leading up to the murder-suicide, the baby's father says. Raquel Wilkins, 40, jumped from the Petco Park baseball stadium's wall in September 2021, killing both her and...
Montana: grizzly bear killed woman in ‘predatory attack’, officials say
Bear dragged Leah Davis Lokan, 65, out of her tent and killed her near Ovando last summer
A Nevada woman bought a house and ended up owning a small town all because of a copy-paste error
The buyer intended to get one property valued at $594,481 in Spanish Springs, Nevada. But she ended up with 84 extra house lots and two common spaces.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The State of Idaho Places a ‘Sin-Tax’ on These 7 Bad Habit Items
When Idaho gas prices started to rise at a disgusting rate earlier this summer, the words “gas-tax holiday” started getting thrown around. In June, Democrat state lawmakers asked Governor Little to call a special session where the legislature could consider suspending the state’s 32 cents per gallon excise tax on gas for six months. If you’re filling up an average commuter car from empty, that could save you $4-5 per visit. It was a nice thought since everyone’s wallets are feeling a little thinner thanks to high gas prices and inflation on other necessities.
‘Selfish idiot’: Homeowner covers driver’s car with angry notes after blocking skip
A homeowner covered a driver’s car with angry notes after it blocked their skip from being collected.Images of the black Vauxhall Corsa, thought to have been parked in Dovecot, Liverpool, plastered with messages were shared on social media on Thursday.The notes, which look to be stuck on the vehicle with duct tape, read: "Selfish idiotic parking!"Parking right next to a bulging skip that’s due to be collected today has cost me a lot of time and money.”The note claims the driver parked their car in front of the skip at around 8.03am, causing the homeowner to ‘spend hours’ knocking on...
Experts Say THIS Caused Idaho’s Loud “BOOM” Over The Weekend
Maybe you were mowing the lawn, or spending time outside with your family, or even simply enjoying a White Claw on your patio when you heard it. A massive boom heard across Idaho and Utah on Saturday. But what was it? Experts have their opinions, and that's only resulted in us having more questions.
Woman Who Fell for Romance Scam Loses Home, Taken Captive, Dies—Family
Diane Webb, 70, turned away from her family and sold her home for a man who didn't exist.
Grand Canyon Wildfire Leads to Break in Case of Man Missing Since 2014
David Alford's backpack was found by fire crews who were controlling a wildfire in a remote area near the canyon's North Rim.
Traffic stop turns into arrest of two wanted individuals and recovery of 100s of stolen items
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit Couty Sherriff Deputies responded to a broadcast of a BMW failing to stay in its lane and swerving into oncoming traffic on Friday. The driver, […]
Wyoming shootouts leave man dead
A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
Live In Idaho? Keep A Look Out For This Rabid Animal
We really, really didn't need another thing to worry about in 2022. We're on the tail-end of covid, gas prices are still in flux, and we're supposed to wait another year for the final season of Stranger Things?. 2022 is tough. Yet, here we are with another story about something...
95.7 KEZJ
Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 5