Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Burglary After Allegedly Breaking into a Camper Through a Storage Compartment
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Burglary After Allegedly Breaking into a Camper Through a Storage Compartment. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that on August 13, 2022, deputies responded to a call on North Frontage Road in Iowa, Louisiana, in response to a complaint of vandalism to a residence. When the complainant returned home, she discovered that someone had broken into her camper, rummaged through her things, and taken numerous items.
KPLC TV
Authorities: Alleged ‘police impersonator’ turns out to be state trooper
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On Wednesday, KPLC spoke with a woman who believed she was pulled over by a man impersonating a Sulphur police officer. KPLC reached out to Sulphur Police who said they didn’t know who pulled the woman over in their city, but it wasn’t them.
Man Impersonating A Cop Pulls Sulphur, LA. Woman Over
The sad truth is that we are surrounded by people with bad intentions. It is for this reason that we all must pay attention when things don't feel right when out and about. A perfect example of staying alert is what happened to a woman in Sulphur, LA. over the weekend. Diondra Evans says that she was pulled over by a man impersonating a police officer.
KPLC TV
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The suspects in an overnight break-in at a Cameron Parish bank have been identified, authorities said. Derrick Haley, 18, and Gabriel Leger, 18, both of Lake Charles, were arrested in Lake Charles around 7 p.m. Detectives spoke with them and a third suspect, Michael LeDoux,...
Again? Contractor fraud investigation ends with arrest of Louisiana couple for the second time this year
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office recently looked into a case of possible contractor fraud. The findings of the Contractor Fraud Response Team led to the arrest of Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41. The couple was arrested on Monday, August 15, at the conclusion of a months-long […]
NEW DETAILS: Family of woman accused of murder speaks out
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We now know her name. 6-month-old Carissa Lewis is the baby who died after being left in a vehicle for several hours. “It was just like heart ripping, like how do you explain this to her sister, how do you comfort family,” Ashley Lee said. “Then on top of that with it being my sister, it’s been a lot.”
A Texas Man Wanted Waffle House But Got Arrested Instead
The man was indicted in May for stealing a vehicle and driving to Waffle House.
Mother booked with murder in infant's death
Deputies say the mother told two different stories, but allegedly admitted she left the baby in the car for about five hours.
North Vermilion High student detained for alleged gun on campus
North Vermilion High student detained for alleged gun on campus
KPLC TV
Authorities investigating stabbing on N. Prater St.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police department says it is currently investigating a stabbing on N. Prater St. The incident happened last night near the corner of N. Prater St. and Tousand St. The status of the victim is unknown at this time. This is a developing...
Lake Charles American Press
LC man charged in Saturday shooting
A Lake Charles man has been charged with second-degree murder in a Saturday stabbing that left the victim hospitalized. Lake Charles Police Lt. Jeffrey Keenum said officers responded to the stabbing a little after 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of 1st Avenue and Pryce Street. Upon their arrival, officers...
Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13
Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 16, 2022, soon after 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish. Latashi Eddy, 40, of Crowley, Louisiana died in the crash.
Acadia Crime Stoppers searching for a suspect in a Crowley vehicle burglary
According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 200 block of Hunter Rd., south of Crowley, some time between 4 p.m. on July 8 and 9 a.m. July 9.
KPLC TV
VIDEO: Lafayette officers lift vehicle off of fellow officer after being hit by Lake Charles man
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - KPLC has obtained new video showing Lafayette officers lifting a vehicle after one of their officers was hit and dragged approximately 100 feet. The officer, identified as Brian Rozas, was hospitalized in serious condition after police say 24-year-old Jaylin Terrel Chavis of Lake Charles hit him when trying to avoid a traffic stop.
Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seat belts; the driver died at the scene and the passenger has died at a local hospital.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 16, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 16, 2022. Steven Hart Fullington, 36, Lake Charles: Child endangerment. Wilson Arnold Stewart III, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; broken headlamps on motor vehicles.
theadvocate.com
Crowley woman killed, two others injured in Acadia Parish head-on crash
A Crowley woman was killed after a head-on crash on La. 13 in Acadia Parish early Tuesday. The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Latashi Eddy, 40, of Crowley, was driving a 2006 Honda Accord north on La. 13 when she crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and collided head-on with a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck headed south, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
Latashi Eddy, 40, was driving a car north on the highway at about 4:30 a.m. when it crossed the center line and hit a pick-up truck head-on, troopers say.
Police searching for missing man last known to be living in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man they say was last known to be living in Port Arthur. Juan Zuniga, 54, is described as five feet three inches tall and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, according to a release from the Port Arthur Police Department.
Lake Charles American Press
8/15: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Taylor Michele Bellard, 22, 1065 Woodland Hills, Moss Bluff — prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; two counts drug possession; three counts prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; bicycle lamps and reflectors. Bond: $9,600. Cainen Trevaughn Leger, 24, 552 S. Joseph St., Welsh...
