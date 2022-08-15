ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Burglary After Allegedly Breaking into a Camper Through a Storage Compartment

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Burglary After Allegedly Breaking into a Camper Through a Storage Compartment. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that on August 13, 2022, deputies responded to a call on North Frontage Road in Iowa, Louisiana, in response to a complaint of vandalism to a residence. When the complainant returned home, she discovered that someone had broken into her camper, rummaged through her things, and taken numerous items.
IOWA, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Man Impersonating A Cop Pulls Sulphur, LA. Woman Over

The sad truth is that we are surrounded by people with bad intentions. It is for this reason that we all must pay attention when things don't feel right when out and about. A perfect example of staying alert is what happened to a woman in Sulphur, LA. over the weekend. Diondra Evans says that she was pulled over by a man impersonating a police officer.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The suspects in an overnight break-in at a Cameron Parish bank have been identified, authorities said. Derrick Haley, 18, and Gabriel Leger, 18, both of Lake Charles, were arrested in Lake Charles around 7 p.m. Detectives spoke with them and a third suspect, Michael LeDoux,...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Crime & Safety
WAFB

NEW DETAILS: Family of woman accused of murder speaks out

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We now know her name. 6-month-old Carissa Lewis is the baby who died after being left in a vehicle for several hours. “It was just like heart ripping, like how do you explain this to her sister, how do you comfort family,” Ashley Lee said. “Then on top of that with it being my sister, it’s been a lot.”
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities investigating stabbing on N. Prater St.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police department says it is currently investigating a stabbing on N. Prater St. The incident happened last night near the corner of N. Prater St. and Tousand St. The status of the victim is unknown at this time. This is a developing...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

LC man charged in Saturday shooting

A Lake Charles man has been charged with second-degree murder in a Saturday stabbing that left the victim hospitalized. Lake Charles Police Lt. Jeffrey Keenum said officers responded to the stabbing a little after 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of 1st Avenue and Pryce Street. Upon their arrival, officers...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13

Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 16, 2022, soon after 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish. Latashi Eddy, 40, of Crowley, Louisiana died in the crash.
CROWLEY, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 16, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 16, 2022. Steven Hart Fullington, 36, Lake Charles: Child endangerment. Wilson Arnold Stewart III, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; broken headlamps on motor vehicles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

Crowley woman killed, two others injured in Acadia Parish head-on crash

A Crowley woman was killed after a head-on crash on La. 13 in Acadia Parish early Tuesday. The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Latashi Eddy, 40, of Crowley, was driving a 2006 Honda Accord north on La. 13 when she crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and collided head-on with a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck headed south, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
CROWLEY, LA
Lake Charles American Press

8/15: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Taylor Michele Bellard, 22, 1065 Woodland Hills, Moss Bluff — prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; two counts drug possession; three counts prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; bicycle lamps and reflectors. Bond: $9,600. Cainen Trevaughn Leger, 24, 552 S. Joseph St., Welsh...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

