Stamford, CT

Register Citizen

Police searching for Waterbury man suspected of shooting, killing resident outside of restaurant

WATERBURY — Police are searching for a Waterbury man who they suspect shot and killed a resident outside of a North Main Street restaurant early Thursday. Investigators with the Waterbury Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Joseph Whitaker, 32, of Waterbury, charging him with the homicide of Lechard Santos, 32, of Waterbury. The warrant calls for $2 million bond, police said in an updated news release Thursday evening.
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Man arrested in woman’s East Haven fatal overdose

EAST HAVEN — Police have arrested a Meriden man who they say sold a 20-year-old woman the “lethal dose of fentanyl” that caused her 2021 death. Kvone West, 27, was arrested in Meriden Wednesday “without incident,” according to East Haven police. He was then taken to the East Haven Police Department, where he was charged with illegally selling narcotics and conspiracy to illegally sell narcotics, police said.
EAST HAVEN, CT
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

Police: Hamden woman charged in credit union robbery

HAMDEN — Police have arrested a woman they say robbed a credit union around midday on Wednesday. Natalie Medor, 36, of Hamden, was located late Wednesday after what officers described as an “extensive investigation.” She has been charged with third-degree robbery and second-degree larceny and is set to appear in state Superior Court in Meriden on Sept. 28. She is free on $20,000 bond.
HAMDEN, CT
Daily Voice

Antonio Robinson
NBC Connecticut

Register Citizen

Police: Phone leads to Stamford 18-year-old’s arrest in Westport car theft

WESTPORT — A cellphone found in a stolen pickup has led to the arrest of an 18-year-old Stamford resident, police said. DeMarcus Bennett, 18, turned himself in to Westport police on Tuesday on charges of first-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny. He was held on a $20,000 bond and was arraigned in state Superior Court in Stamford Wednesday morning, the police department said in a Facebook post.
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Register Citizen

Police: New Haven man charged in February social club shooting in Hamden

HAMDEN — A New Haven man is in custody after his arrest in a February social club shooting. Montrell Brewer, 30, was arrested on a warrant at Superior Court in Meriden July 26, Hamden police said Tuesday. He was charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit. It wasn’t clear why police announced his arrest Tuesday.
HAMDEN, CT
WestfairOnline

Stamford man sentenced for CARES Act fraud

Moustapha Diakhate of Stamford was sentenced to 42 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for fraudulent receiving more than $4 million in Covid-19 relief funds guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. He was ordered to serve three months in home detention when he is released from prison and perform 75 hours of community service while on supervised release.
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Man hospitalized after Carlisle Street shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Tuesday night. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification on Carlisle Street, between Liberty and Cedar streets, just before midnight Tuesday. Soon after, police said a 33-year-old New Haven man arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital with […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

