Register Citizen
Police searching for Waterbury man suspected of shooting, killing resident outside of restaurant
WATERBURY — Police are searching for a Waterbury man who they suspect shot and killed a resident outside of a North Main Street restaurant early Thursday. Investigators with the Waterbury Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Joseph Whitaker, 32, of Waterbury, charging him with the homicide of Lechard Santos, 32, of Waterbury. The warrant calls for $2 million bond, police said in an updated news release Thursday evening.
Register Citizen
Police: Man arrested in woman’s East Haven fatal overdose
EAST HAVEN — Police have arrested a Meriden man who they say sold a 20-year-old woman the “lethal dose of fentanyl” that caused her 2021 death. Kvone West, 27, was arrested in Meriden Wednesday “without incident,” according to East Haven police. He was then taken to the East Haven Police Department, where he was charged with illegally selling narcotics and conspiracy to illegally sell narcotics, police said.
Register Citizen
New Haven man facing prison for stealing 2,000 cartons of cigarettes from Milford business
MILFORD — A New Haven man charged with stealing more than 2,000 cartons of cigarettes while working for a Milford-based tobacco distributor will serve jail time after taking a plea deal, according to court records. The suspect, 36-year-old Luis Cruz, entered a written plea of nolo contendere, or no...
Register Citizen
Stamford man faces up to 8 years in prison under deal offered in fatal 2020 hit-and-run of bicyclist
STAMFORD — A city man faces up to eight years in prison if he accepts a plea offer made in connection to a November 2020 collision that killed a 19-year-old riding his bike. The offer, made by judge Gary White, requires John Reese, 34, to plead guilty to misconduct with a motor vehicle and felony evading responsibility.
Register Citizen
Police: Hamden woman charged in credit union robbery
HAMDEN — Police have arrested a woman they say robbed a credit union around midday on Wednesday. Natalie Medor, 36, of Hamden, was located late Wednesday after what officers described as an “extensive investigation.” She has been charged with third-degree robbery and second-degree larceny and is set to appear in state Superior Court in Meriden on Sept. 28. She is free on $20,000 bond.
Wanted Alleged Hamden Bank Robber Nabbed
A woman who was on the run after robbing a Connecticut bank has been captured by police. The robbery occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Hamden at the Connex Credit Union, at 2100 Dixwell Ave. Hamden police responded to the bank and learned...
Man charged in fatal shooting of LI teen: police
A suspect has been charged in the death of a 19-year-old man in a June shooting in Hempstead that wounded three other men, police said Tuesday.
Man Beat On Jersey City Street Dies, Charges Upgraded For Assailant: Prosecutor
Charges were upgraded for a Hudson County man after the man he beat unconscious died, authorities said. Robert Stevens, 40, of Union City, beat 51-year-old Anthony Passero on Bergen Avenue between Myrtle and Bostwick avenues in Jersey City around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
NBC Connecticut
Man Dead After Shooting Outside Waterbury Restaurant: Police
A 32-year-old man is dead after he was shot outside a restaurant in Waterbury early Thursday morning, according to police. Officers responded to Bertie’s West Indian Restaurant at 928 North Main St. at 12:47 a.m. after someone reported gunshots and they found Lechard Santos, of Waterbury, on the ground outside the parking lot, police said.
Register Citizen
Police: Phone leads to Stamford 18-year-old’s arrest in Westport car theft
WESTPORT — A cellphone found in a stolen pickup has led to the arrest of an 18-year-old Stamford resident, police said. DeMarcus Bennett, 18, turned himself in to Westport police on Tuesday on charges of first-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny. He was held on a $20,000 bond and was arraigned in state Superior Court in Stamford Wednesday morning, the police department said in a Facebook post.
Woman Wanted For Robbing Hamden Bank
Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help identifying a woman who allegedly robbed a bank by passing a note to the teller. The incident occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Hamden. Hamden Police responded to the Connex Credit Union, 2100 Dixwell...
Police: New video surfaces of fatal attack on Bronx cab driver, 3 people in custody
Police have released new video of the attack that killed a cab driver from the Bronx allegedly by customers in Queens who didn’t want to pay the fare. Officers have also identified a suspect.
RELEASED: NJ Rapper, Associate Plead Guilty In Passaic Shooting, Freed Pending Sentencings
A former Jersey City rapper who beat a murder rap in 2014 walked out of jail after cutting a deal with prosecutors for his role in a shooting in Passaic two years ago. He could be headed back to the joint for another 18 months, however. Video captured a celebratory...
Register Citizen
Police: New Haven man charged in February social club shooting in Hamden
HAMDEN — A New Haven man is in custody after his arrest in a February social club shooting. Montrell Brewer, 30, was arrested on a warrant at Superior Court in Meriden July 26, Hamden police said Tuesday. He was charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit. It wasn’t clear why police announced his arrest Tuesday.
Brooklyn Man Dropped Victim Off At Home, Later Returned and Shot Him Twice in Face
NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a...
Stamford man sentenced for CARES Act fraud
Moustapha Diakhate of Stamford was sentenced to 42 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for fraudulent receiving more than $4 million in Covid-19 relief funds guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. He was ordered to serve three months in home detention when he is released from prison and perform 75 hours of community service while on supervised release.
Man hospitalized after Carlisle Street shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Tuesday night. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification on Carlisle Street, between Liberty and Cedar streets, just before midnight Tuesday. Soon after, police said a 33-year-old New Haven man arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital with […]
Register Citizen
New Haven police: Man, 33, shot on Carlisle Street
NEW HAVEN — A city man was shot Tuesday night on Carlisle Street, according to New Haven police. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on Carlisle Street between its intersection with Liberty and Cedar streets around 11:50 p.m., Officer Scott Shumway said in an email. Soon after,...
Tinted Window Violation Leads To Felony Drug Arrest For Woman In Yorktown
Dark tinted windows and a suspended license led to an alleged drug arrest for a Northern Westchester woman. Peekskill resident Maya Jean-Louis, age 21, was stopped on East Main Street in Yorktown on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for excessively tinted windows. After a DMV check, officers found her license was suspended....
Videos, Witnesses Pointed Finger At “Trelly” In Shooting Outside Killer’s Going-Away Party
Friends of “Wild Bill” Wright threw him a party the night before he was turning himself in to serve a 60-year prison sentence for killing someone. Before everyone went home, bullets would fly — and an attendee would end up in the hospital. Details about that...
