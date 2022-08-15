Moustapha Diakhate of Stamford was sentenced to 42 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for fraudulent receiving more than $4 million in Covid-19 relief funds guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. He was ordered to serve three months in home detention when he is released from prison and perform 75 hours of community service while on supervised release.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO