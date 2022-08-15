ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Suspect wanted for Merced murder of woman and her unborn child arrested in Mexico

Merced Sun Star
Merced Sun Star
 3 days ago

The suspect in the Merced killing of the woman and her unborn child has been arrested after being on the run for more than a year.

Jonathan Dorado, 21, was booked Saturday into Merced County jail on suspicion of murder and attempted murder charges. He was wanted for the April 18, 2021 killing of Tatyanna Lopez of Los Banos and her child Ayanna — who was just two weeks away from being born.

The Merced shooting was reported at a residence in the 1400 block of Conestoga Drive. The shooting that killed Lopez also injured her boyfriend Angel Legrande.

Dorado was arrested Friday in Tijuana. According to Spanish language publication Punto Norte, he was taken into custody by Mexican authorities in the area of Gato Bronco Boulevard in the Guaycura neighborhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45xtsY_0hIAeLur00
Jonathan Dorado Merced County Sheriff's Office

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
City
Merced, CA
Los Banos, CA
Crime & Safety
Merced, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Banos, CA
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Mexico#Unborn Child#Shooting#Spanish Language#Violent Crime#Mexican#County Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Merced Sun Star

Merced Sun Star

Merced, CA
1K+
Followers
49
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

Merced is the county seat of Merced County, which is located in the heart of California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley. Merced is home to the University of California’s 10th and newest campus, which opened in the fall of 2005 and represents the first American research university built in the 21st century. The region’s economy has been based on agribusiness for generations but aspires to become an educational hub as UC Merced grows. The Sun-Star has twice been awarded first place in the state for general excellence among papers of its size in the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest.

 https://www.mercedsunstar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy