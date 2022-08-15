Suspect wanted for Merced murder of woman and her unborn child arrested in Mexico

The suspect in the Merced killing of the woman and her unborn child has been arrested after being on the run for more than a year.

Jonathan Dorado, 21, was booked Saturday into Merced County jail on suspicion of murder and attempted murder charges. He was wanted for the April 18, 2021 killing of Tatyanna Lopez of Los Banos and her child Ayanna — who was just two weeks away from being born.

The Merced shooting was reported at a residence in the 1400 block of Conestoga Drive. The shooting that killed Lopez also injured her boyfriend Angel Legrande.

Dorado was arrested Friday in Tijuana. According to Spanish language publication Punto Norte, he was taken into custody by Mexican authorities in the area of Gato Bronco Boulevard in the Guaycura neighborhood.