ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

In Greenwich, discolored water prompted concern. But Aquarian says it wasn’t a widespread issue and has been fixed.

By Ken Borsuk
Register Citizen
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

West Haven brewery plan gets key approvals despite resident concerns

WEST HAVEN — A city board has issued three approvals to a brewery project that is expected to be a cornerstone of economic development along the shoreline, based upon a rationale that was not proposed by the developers themselves. The Zoning Board of Appeals approved three variances to developers...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Community news: Weston, Westport intersections to be improved

The Westport Sunrise Rotary Club’s members will be inducting four honorary members at 7:30 a.m. on Friday at the Greens Farms Congregational Church, 71 Hillandale Road. Sam Gault, Vincent Penna, Sr., Westport Fire Department Fire Chief Michael Kronick and Dr. James Wong, are being honored for for their support, active participation and contributions to the club and its charity fundraisers.
WESTPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Government
City
Riverside, CT
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Government
Greenwich, CT
Health
greenwichfreepress.com

Governor Declares Stage 3 Drought Conditions for Parts of Connecticut

Governor Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that at the recommendation of the Connecticut Interagency Drought Workgroup, he is declaring a Stage 3 drought level for New London and Windham counties due to more serious conditions that are emerging in those areas. All other counties in Connecticut – Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, and Tolland – will remain in Stage 2, as declared on July 14.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Expansion Plans at Tweed-New Haven Airport Get Mixed Views from Neighbors, Travelers

Tweed-New Haven Airport is moving forward with plans to expand. This comes after the airport authority board of directors approved a new lease agreement Wednesday night. A major part of this decades-long deal is the construction of a new terminal, which will add more flights to the current 14 non-stop destinations. Those who travel in and out of southern Connecticut might notice changes in a few years.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Camillo
Register Citizen

Wall Street redesign in Norwalk drew 500 survey responses and 3,000 comments. Here’s what people said.

NORWALK — Following several public meetings and nearly 500 survey responses, the city is preparing recommendations to revamp the Wall Street area. The survey began in mid-June at the Wall Street corridor design kickoff event where paper copies of the survey were distributed. The survey was also posted online and closed on July 31, city spokesperson Michelle Woods Matthews said.
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Lane Closure Planned For Stretch Of I-684 In Bedford

State officials are alerting motorists about a planned lane closure on a busy stretch of I-684. The New York State Department of Transportation said the right lane southbound is set to close between Exit 5 (Saw Mill River Parkway) and Exit 6 (State Route 35) in Bedford to facilitate bridge maintenance.
BEDFORD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Service#High Water#Irrigation Systems#Urban Construction#Foodsafety#Diseases#General Health#Aquarion Water Company#Greenwich Time
Register Citizen

Police: Greenwich fountain ‘soaped’ in weekend prank as bubbles flow and grow

GREENWICH — Passersby spotted a curious sight at the Pickwick Plaza office complex off East Putnam Avenue — a mound of soap suds growing in the outdoor fountain. The trend that has been spread by YouTube and other social media appears to have sparked the recent prank in central Greenwich, following a number of other soap-sud stunts in the region and around the country.
GREENWICH, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Wilton police respond to two overdoses in one night

WILTON — Police responded to two nonfatal opioid overdoses within two hours of each other on Sunday — bringing the total so far this year for Wilton to three. This is close to the figures reported this time last year. Four overdoses were reported in Wilton from January to Aug. 18 last year, two of which were fatal, according to police. It’s also part of a larger issue facing Connecticut and the nation.
WILTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Fire Outside Of Building

2022-08-17@2:34pm–#Fairfield CT– #ctfire– Firefighters were called to the back of1485 Black Rock Turnpike for a fire on the exterior of the building that was pretty much out when they arrived. Firefighters checked to make sure the fire did not extend anywhere else to the building.
FAIRFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBC Connecticut

Crews Put Out Multiple Brush Fires on Route 8 in Shelton

Firefighters put out multiple brush fires on Route 8 in the Shelton/Trumbull area Monday afternoon. Officials said they were alerted of the brush fires on the median of Route 8 at about 2 p.m. While responding, a large plume of smoke was visible from about a half mile away. Responding...
SHELTON, CT
WestfairOnline

Medical board disciplines two Fairfield County doctors

The Connecticut Medical Examining Board has imposed disciplinary action against two Fairfield County doctors. According to a Connecticut Health I-Team report, Dr. Paul Aiello, a radiologist with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Health, was fined $5,000 and had his medical license reprimanded for erroneously diagnosing a patient’s vaginal ultrasound results as “unremarkable” in 2019 when the woman had cancer. The patient later filed a complaint that stated Aiello’s mistake delayed her cancer diagnosis and she later needed a hysterectomy and chemotherapy.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
NECN

Driver Was Going 130 Miles Per Hour on Highway in Connecticut: Police

A Farmington man is accused of driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday evening. State police said it happened just before 7 p.m. A state trooper on a regular patrol check saw a Dodge Challenger going must faster than other vehicles and pulled up behind the driver, who was going 130 miles per hour for around four miles, according to state police.
TORRINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy