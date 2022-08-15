In Greenwich, discolored water prompted concern. But Aquarian says it wasn’t a widespread issue and has been fixed.

Read full article on original website
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In September
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years Ago
Ex-CFO Weisselberg Pleads Guilty, Turns State's Witness Against Trump Organization
New York Writer Believes Mayor Adams Should Focus on Crime than Governor Abbott
Register Citizen
Stamford residents worry about the West Main Street bridge. But do they care if it’s pedestrian only?
STAMFORD — When officials from Mayor Caroline Simmons’s office embarked on community outreach sessions around the dilapidated West Main Street Bridge, they heard residents say they worried about the safety of the current structure and got a sense of urgency from residents waiting for a solution. They even...
Residents: St. Roch Church carnival badly damages Greenwich school field
A church carnival left a public-school field badly damaged, causing some controversy in Greenwich.
Register Citizen
West Haven brewery plan gets key approvals despite resident concerns
WEST HAVEN — A city board has issued three approvals to a brewery project that is expected to be a cornerstone of economic development along the shoreline, based upon a rationale that was not proposed by the developers themselves. The Zoning Board of Appeals approved three variances to developers...
Register Citizen
Community news: Weston, Westport intersections to be improved
The Westport Sunrise Rotary Club’s members will be inducting four honorary members at 7:30 a.m. on Friday at the Greens Farms Congregational Church, 71 Hillandale Road. Sam Gault, Vincent Penna, Sr., Westport Fire Department Fire Chief Michael Kronick and Dr. James Wong, are being honored for for their support, active participation and contributions to the club and its charity fundraisers.
greenwichfreepress.com
Governor Declares Stage 3 Drought Conditions for Parts of Connecticut
Governor Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that at the recommendation of the Connecticut Interagency Drought Workgroup, he is declaring a Stage 3 drought level for New London and Windham counties due to more serious conditions that are emerging in those areas. All other counties in Connecticut – Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, and Tolland – will remain in Stage 2, as declared on July 14.
NBC Connecticut
Expansion Plans at Tweed-New Haven Airport Get Mixed Views from Neighbors, Travelers
Tweed-New Haven Airport is moving forward with plans to expand. This comes after the airport authority board of directors approved a new lease agreement Wednesday night. A major part of this decades-long deal is the construction of a new terminal, which will add more flights to the current 14 non-stop destinations. Those who travel in and out of southern Connecticut might notice changes in a few years.
ctexaminer.com
Rise in ‘Suicides by Train’ Sparks Effort by Rail Officials in Connecticut
In a Wednesday meeting of the Connecticut Commuter Rail Council, state railroad officials acknowledged that suicides by train are on the rise in 2022 and discussed possible solutions. There have been four suicides so far on state rails this year, including the recent death of a Greenwich man who was...
Register Citizen
Darien Great Island purchase pushed back due to ‘environmental’ and ‘access’ delays
DARIEN — When town officials pushed back the review period for their $103 million Great Island purchase, First Selectman Monica McNally gave scant details. A statement on the town website cited “outstanding issues” but assured the public that officials and property owners reached a mutual agreement. Initially,...
Register Citizen
Wall Street redesign in Norwalk drew 500 survey responses and 3,000 comments. Here’s what people said.
NORWALK — Following several public meetings and nearly 500 survey responses, the city is preparing recommendations to revamp the Wall Street area. The survey began in mid-June at the Wall Street corridor design kickoff event where paper copies of the survey were distributed. The survey was also posted online and closed on July 31, city spokesperson Michelle Woods Matthews said.
Eastern Connecticut faces 'extreme drought' conditions as state continues to see lack of rainfall
CONNECTICUT, USA — The eastern halves of New London and Windham counties are now under extreme drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The area now joins all of Rhode Island and parts of eastern Massachusetts which are also facing an extreme drought as beneficial rain continues to elude southern New England.
Register Citizen
After bumpy road, North Haven private school construction approved for new site
NORTH HAVEN — Construction of a new private school is poised to move forward on a new site after the organization’s initial proposal sparked intense community pushback. Slate School in July received approval from the Planning & Zoning Commission to construct a campus on Kings Highway. Set to...
Lane Closure Planned For Stretch Of I-684 In Bedford
State officials are alerting motorists about a planned lane closure on a busy stretch of I-684. The New York State Department of Transportation said the right lane southbound is set to close between Exit 5 (Saw Mill River Parkway) and Exit 6 (State Route 35) in Bedford to facilitate bridge maintenance.
Register Citizen
Police: Greenwich fountain ‘soaped’ in weekend prank as bubbles flow and grow
GREENWICH — Passersby spotted a curious sight at the Pickwick Plaza office complex off East Putnam Avenue — a mound of soap suds growing in the outdoor fountain. The trend that has been spread by YouTube and other social media appears to have sparked the recent prank in central Greenwich, following a number of other soap-sud stunts in the region and around the country.
Fire heavily damages New Milford home
It happened at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Bostwick Place.
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton police respond to two overdoses in one night
WILTON — Police responded to two nonfatal opioid overdoses within two hours of each other on Sunday — bringing the total so far this year for Wilton to three. This is close to the figures reported this time last year. Four overdoses were reported in Wilton from January to Aug. 18 last year, two of which were fatal, according to police. It’s also part of a larger issue facing Connecticut and the nation.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Fire Outside Of Building
2022-08-17@2:34pm–#Fairfield CT– #ctfire– Firefighters were called to the back of1485 Black Rock Turnpike for a fire on the exterior of the building that was pretty much out when they arrived. Firefighters checked to make sure the fire did not extend anywhere else to the building.
Reports: Catalytic converter thefts skyrocket in some Connecticut towns
Catalytic converter thefts are skyrocketing in some areas of Connecticut. Data obtained by News 12 from local police departments reveals some of the numbers have already doubled from last year's incidents.
NBC Connecticut
Crews Put Out Multiple Brush Fires on Route 8 in Shelton
Firefighters put out multiple brush fires on Route 8 in the Shelton/Trumbull area Monday afternoon. Officials said they were alerted of the brush fires on the median of Route 8 at about 2 p.m. While responding, a large plume of smoke was visible from about a half mile away. Responding...
Medical board disciplines two Fairfield County doctors
The Connecticut Medical Examining Board has imposed disciplinary action against two Fairfield County doctors. According to a Connecticut Health I-Team report, Dr. Paul Aiello, a radiologist with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Health, was fined $5,000 and had his medical license reprimanded for erroneously diagnosing a patient’s vaginal ultrasound results as “unremarkable” in 2019 when the woman had cancer. The patient later filed a complaint that stated Aiello’s mistake delayed her cancer diagnosis and she later needed a hysterectomy and chemotherapy.
NECN
Driver Was Going 130 Miles Per Hour on Highway in Connecticut: Police
A Farmington man is accused of driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday evening. State police said it happened just before 7 p.m. A state trooper on a regular patrol check saw a Dodge Challenger going must faster than other vehicles and pulled up behind the driver, who was going 130 miles per hour for around four miles, according to state police.
