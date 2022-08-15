Doug Anderson’s Barber Shop almost looks like a museum but has been a fixture in downtown Elberton for many years. It’s located in the basement of the old First National Bank Building and is a local landmark in itself. You might not be able to see them clearly, as I shot these through windows, but there’s an autographed photo of Brenda Lee, local photos and ephemera, and one of those tongue-in-cheek posters of a Native American promising “hair cuts, guaranteed painless and quick”.

ELBERTON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO