Read full article on original website
Related
Autoweek.com
Son Remembers the Tragic Death of NASCAR Great Butch Lindley
Butch Lindley suffered a head injury in a racing crash at Bradenton, Fla., and remained in a coma for five years and two months before dying of pneumonia June 6, 1990. Lindley was a two-time NASCAR Late Models champion. Son Mardy has gone on to become a fine racer and...
Mayberry Diner recreates the 'Andy Griffith Show' for diners in South Carolina
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — If you travel 30 miles west of Newberry, you'll stumble across a blast from the past: the Mayberry Diner. Open for nearly five years now, the family-owned restaurant has become a regular fixture for the 500 people who call the town home. And as the name implies, it's meant to evoke the fictional Southern town setting from the iconic TV series "The Andy Griffith Show."
vanishinggeorgia.com
Gambrel-Roof Barn, Comer
I photographed this in 2015 and can’t recall where in Comer it was located. Gambrel-roof barns are not very common in Georgia, and the number of doors is a bit unusual. I’ll update when I learn more.
accesswdun.com
Frankie Beard nets Stephen Wragg Memorial at Toccoa
Frankie Beard took home top honors from Saturday night’s Limited Late Model Stephen Wragg Memorial at Georgia’s Toccoa Raceway. The Hartwell, Georgia native powered to the lead in the 58 lap feature, and held off Matt Long to score the win the $5,800 feature at the historic 3/8-mile clay speedway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
travelawaits.com
How To Spend A Luxurious Weekend On Gorgeous Lake Oconee, Georgia
Deep in the piney woods, surrounded by the Oconee National Forest, Lake Oconee feels extremely remote, despite being only an hour and a half from Atlanta. This oasis, in shades of green and blue, contrasts harmoniously with the bright red Georgia clay; the beauty of both the natural landscape and premier golf courses charms visitors and locals alike.
FOX Carolina
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes stops in Upstate
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You may spot a driver on roads in the Upstate this week that really stands out: the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. Oscar Mayer has six different Wienermobiles that tour the country to promote their brand. They are each manned by a pair of recent college graduates who serve a year-long position.
Boat catches on fire on Upstate lake
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Williford Volunteer Fire-Rescue said a fire erupted on a boat Wednesday on Lake Hartwell in Anderson County. Firefighters responded to the boat fire near Providence Church Road during the evening. The Center Rock Fire Department also assisted with extinguishing the fire. 7NEWS will update this story as more information […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies locate missing endangered woman in Anderson Co.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have safely located a missing endangered woman. Amanda Cheryl Spence was last seen along Tripp Road in Piedmont Wednesday morning, according to deputies. Spence was believed to be in a 2001 silver Ford Taurus with a license...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Decomposing soybeans from train car derailment kill wildlife in Georgia creek
ATLANTA — Three derailed train cars have created quite the mess after spilling soybeans - yes, soybeans - into Flat Creek, according to Chattahoochee Riverkeeper. In a Facebook post, the organization notes how the creek feeds into the Chattahoochee River. As a result of the soybeans decomposing in the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia turns equipment room into incredible Mario Kart course
What’s better than playing football? Playing real-life video games, maybe?. The Georgia Bulldogs are making sure the culture and vibes are in check, on and off the field. Recently, they turned their equipment facility into a full-on Mario Kart course. Wide receiver AD Mitchell and defensive back Dan Jackson...
FOX Carolina
Shooting at Upstate Business
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash that left an 11-year-old boy hospitalized on the first day of school. How the Community of Canton is recovering one year after the deadly flooding from Pigeon River. First Alert Weather Forecast: August 17. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Chrissy...
Georgia Bulldogs: Top 10 Restaurants in Athens on Gameday
UGA Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars | Activities | Tailgates | Parking Your gameday meals… The post Georgia Bulldogs: Top 10 Restaurants in Athens on Gameday appeared first on Outsider.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Earthquake reported in Anderson Co.
An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Plantation Plain Farmhouse, 1884, Franklin County
This house is located just north of Lavonia & Interstate 85. It has been home to a used car dealership for many years. I am unsure of its history but I got the date from an older resource survey. Anyone who has traveled Georgia Highway 17 in this part of the state probably recognizes the house.
High school football kicks off tonight in Athens
Tonight is the opening night for high school football in Athens: the annual Classic City Championship pits the Clarke Central Gladiators against the Cedar Shoals Jaguars. The game kicks at 7:30 at Clarke Central. The Gladiators, 42-21 winners in last year’s game at Cedar Shoals, lead the overall series against...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen two weeks ago. Deputies say Norman Ivan De La Rosa was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown boots and a dark blue shirt on Tuesday, August 2. De La...
wrwh.com
Driver Injured In Single Vehicle Accident On Paradise Valley Road
(Cleveland)- A single-vehicle accident Monday on Paradise Valley Road in White County resulted in one person being transported to the hospital. White County Public Safety’s social medial posting said the accident occurred at 10:24 AM. The vehicle left the roadway down an embankment. The public safety post said engine 6 Personnel was first on the scene followed by EMS Personnel, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Chief LeFevre, and Captain 1.
Lithium-ion battery recycling firm plans Georgia plant, but taxpayer incentives are unknown
(The Center Square) — A Korean lithium-ion battery recycler plans to locate its first U.S. recycling facility in northeast Georgia. SungEel Recycling Park Georgia, a subsidiary of Korean-based SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd., plans to invest more than $37 million to build a Stephens County facility. As part of the project, the company plans to create 104 jobs.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Doug Anderson’s Barber Shop, Elberton
Doug Anderson’s Barber Shop almost looks like a museum but has been a fixture in downtown Elberton for many years. It’s located in the basement of the old First National Bank Building and is a local landmark in itself. You might not be able to see them clearly, as I shot these through windows, but there’s an autographed photo of Brenda Lee, local photos and ephemera, and one of those tongue-in-cheek posters of a Native American promising “hair cuts, guaranteed painless and quick”.
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia
Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
Speedway Digest
4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0