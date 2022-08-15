Blue Springs man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot heads to trial in November

A Blue Springs man facing six federal charges for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is scheduled to head to trial in November.

John G. Todd III, 32, was first charged in the incident in May.

According to court documents, Todd was seen on camera yelling at and threatening Capitol police.

Todd is charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct, violent entry or disorderly conduct, impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

A jury selection trial is scheduled for Nov. 14 at 9:00 a.m.

