Blue Springs, MO

Blue Springs man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot heads to trial in November

By David Medina
 3 days ago
A Blue Springs man facing six federal charges for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is scheduled to head to trial in November.

John G. Todd III, 32, was first charged in the incident in May.

According to court documents, Todd was seen on camera yelling at and threatening Capitol police.

Todd is charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct, violent entry or disorderly conduct, impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

A jury selection trial is scheduled for Nov. 14 at 9:00 a.m.

TotalPackage
2d ago

Hopefully he gets 25 years without parole and that's what everyone should get that was involved in destroying Government property and threatening innocent people

