NASCAR World Reacts To The Rusty Wallace Announcement
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen, New York for the 90 lap Go Bowling at The Glen race on dirt. And a NASCAR legend is going to be giving the starting command. According to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace will be giving the start engines command this Sunday. It's been a long time since Wallace raced at Watkins Glen, and he made the most of his time on the track.
NASCAR: Kurt Busch announces his decision for next two races
Kurt Busch is out for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, though his goal is still to return for the playoffs. Ty Gibbs has replaced Kurt Busch behind the wheel of the #45 Toyota at 23XI Racing for each of the last four NASCAR Cup Series races following Busch’s qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway, which left him with concussion-like symptoms.
NASCAR: One driver absent from Watkins Glen odds
The odds list for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race is missing one driver, but it’s not hard to see why as an official announcement looms. Watkins Glen International is set to host the fifth and final road course race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season this Sunday.
NASCAR: How Chase Elliott can clinch the regular season title
Just two races remain until the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin. But Chase Elliott could clinch the regular season championship a week early. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season has been one of unrivaled parity, producing 15 different winners through 24 races. But amid the parity and chaos, Chase Elliott...
NASCAR: Notable omission from Watkins Glen entry list
One entry which was to have competed in Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International will not do so. For the third time this summer, Team Stange Racing will not compete in a NASCAR Cup Series race in which they were initially slated to field the #79 Chevrolet.
Watkins Glen Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR qualifying order for Watkins Glen International. This weekend, NASCAR goes road course racing in Watkins Glen, New York. Watkins Glen International is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the NASCAR qualifying order for Watkins Glen International below. The metric for the...
Kurt Busch to miss final 2 races of NASCAR's regular season
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Kurt Busch said Thursday he’ll miss the final two races of NASCAR’s regular season, bringing it to six races the 2004 champion has been sidelined with concussion-like symptoms. Busch wrote on Twitter he’ll miss Sunday’s race on the road course at Watkins Glen International and then the Aug. 27 regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway. Busch crashed July 23rd during qualifying at Pocono and has not driven the No. 45 Toyota since. “As much as I want to be back in the car, the time is still not right,” Busch said on Twitter. ”This decision was not an easy one, but the right one.” Ty Gibbs will continue to drive for Busch. The 19-year-old grandson of Joe Gibbs has been competitive in the launch of his Cup career as Busch’s replacement. He was 16th at Pocono, 17th at Indianapolis and 10th at Michigan before engine problems led to a 36th-place finish last Sunday at Richmond Raceway.
Rock & Roll Torchbearers Daughtry to Perform at Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500
Daughtry, the multi-platinum Rock & Roll torchbearers of the 21st Century, will perform a pre-race concert for the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Texas Motor Speedway. Daughtry will perform a sixty (60) minute set beginning at 1 p.m. CT on the pre-race stage...
John Hunter Nemechek, Joe Nemechek set to race at teammates
Sam Hunt Racing will field the car at Daytona International Speedway. Joe Nemechek and son John Hunter Nemechek are set to roll to the grid as teammates. They’ll both drive for Sam Hunt Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona International Speedway. Hear from the family below. John...
NASCAR Betting Guide: Go Bowling at the Glen
Although we've got four races of road-course data in 2022, Watkins Glen is a unique beast. Most the other places the Cup Series has been this year are more technical and feature reduced speeds. Watkins Glen has massive straightaways and fast corners, meaning you need both that technique and the horsepower to get the job done.
