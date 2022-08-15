ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malta, NY

Tractor and Truck Pull benefit held at Albany Saratoga Speedway

 3 days ago

MALTA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Eastern New York Tractor Pullers are hosting a Truck and Tractor Pull, tonight at the Albany Saratoga Speedway in Malta and it is all for a great cause. It is for a well-known track promoter. It all kicked off Sunday morning

The event is to help Lyle DeVore beat his battle with cancer. DeVore is fighting rectal cancer that is metastasized to stage 4 liver cancer.

“We want to get him to a treatment center in Texas and of course that is not going to be cheap and um you get approved for one second opinion through insurance so anything that you want to do outside of that you gotta find yourself.,” said Mia Mangino

The event went until the tractors and trucks stop pulling. In between the black smoke, dust clouds and pull, the event had music, basket and 50/50 raffles with food and beverages as well. And, longtime friends that came to support their buddy.

“Lyle has always been the one that has given us the superb track conditions to race on Saturdays in the ‘Valley’ and yeah, everybody needs a hand at some point in time and none of us are proud to the point that we can’t put our life aside and help a friend,” Ralph Cooley said.

The next step is to get another scan done and then follow up with another opinion. DeVore is not letting the disease get him down and he tell us he is extremely grateful for the support he is receiving.

“I’m fighting this I’m going to fight this harder than anybody’s ever fought you know that I know of I want to beat it I will beat it,” says Lyle Devore.

All the proceeds from Sunday’s benefit will go to help Lyle with his battle.

