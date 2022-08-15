Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Residents: St. Roch Church carnival badly damages Greenwich school field
A church carnival left a public-school field badly damaged, causing some controversy in Greenwich.
NewsTimes
Sons of Sally’s Apizza founders to host ‘grillout’ with oysters and wings Aug. 20
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There will be a few additions to the Sally's Apizza menu for one day only Aug. 20, as Ricky and Bobby Consiglio host a "grillout" event at the original Wooster Street location. The brothers, whose parents Salvatore (Sally) and...
NewsTimes
Dan Haar: Some of CT’s richest towns land on cannabis list as ‘disproportionately impacted’
Quick, think of cities and towns in Connecticut with neighborhoods that fit the definition of “disproportionately impacted areas” as the state creates a cannabis industry aimed at racial and economic equity. Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven? Absolutely. Windham, Norwalk, Ansonia? Yes, they’re on the list. How about New...
Family alleges Yale-New Haven Hospital left man alone for 7 hours to die in hallway
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Yale-New Haven Hospital is facing a wrongful death lawsuit. The mother of a man who died at the hospital last year says the staff’s negligence cause the death of her son, William “Billy” Miller. Tina Darnstaedt says he was left alone for more than seven hours to die in a hallway. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Friend of Bridgeport accident victim: 'He was like a brother to me.'
Friends and loved ones say they are stunned by the death of a Bridgeport man in a car wreck Monday in Trumbull.
ctbites.com
Call, Respond, Then Run to RSVP for Beautiful French in West Cornwall
Several months ago, I’m certain my reaction to my dear friend, Katy, mentioning RSVP was something like, “Yeah. That means respond.” If we’re being technical, it’s actually “répondez s'il vous plait” or translated from French to English, “respond, if you please.”
Register Citizen
Parking? Greenwich offers plenty of spaces in lots, but finding a spot on the Avenue is a perennial problem
GREENWICH — The key to Greenwich’s local economic health is its popular downtown area, filled with dining and shopping options. But what can anyone do downtown if they can’t find a place to park?. Suggestions to build a parking garage, create a trolley system or add employee...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Danbury Community Crime Map is a Wormhole That Will Consume Your Life
If you're interested in losing a month of your life, go check this out. These are actually available for pretty much every community in America and the service that makes the information available is LexisNexis. I was actually directed to it while on a Danbury, CT specific page. It's not...
Register Citizen
Report: CT police used force against Black and Hispanic people at nearly twice the rate of white people
Connecticut police officers used force against Black and Hispanic people nearly twice as many times as they did against white people during a recent two-year period, according to a study released Thursday. The findings from the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy analyzed police use-of-force incidents reported...
NewsTimes
25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 19 - 21
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is filled with food festivals, giving Nutmeggers a chance to chow down on everything from oysters to peaches. Milford Oyster Fest. Milford. Guests at The Milford Oyster Festival will be able to enjoy oyster creations of all...
NewsTimes
Nearly 600 American flags flying in Ridgefield: ‘There’s a lot of pride in town’
RIDGEFIELD — From Memorial Day through Veterans Day each year, those walking or driving around town likely will spot American flags flying freely outside of homes and businesses. Those flags are part of the Ridgefield Rotary Club’s annual Fly the Colors program. Securing nearly 600 subscribers for this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Medical board disciplines two Fairfield County doctors
The Connecticut Medical Examining Board has imposed disciplinary action against two Fairfield County doctors. According to a Connecticut Health I-Team report, Dr. Paul Aiello, a radiologist with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Health, was fined $5,000 and had his medical license reprimanded for erroneously diagnosing a patient’s vaginal ultrasound results as “unremarkable” in 2019 when the woman had cancer. The patient later filed a complaint that stated Aiello’s mistake delayed her cancer diagnosis and she later needed a hysterectomy and chemotherapy.
National Thrift Shop Day: How Conn. shops are celebrating
Conn. (WTNH) — In need of a nice thrift shop trip? There’s not a better time to hit the shelves than Aug. 17 for National Thrift Shop Day. There are several thriving consignment and thrift shops across the state. See how the some shops are celebrating with either special NTSD or general summer deals: Clothes […]
It’s Beginning to Look A lot Like San Gennaro in Danbury
The lights are being hung as we speak, and history is about to be made in Danbury, CT. Well, the lights were hung, and then taken down but more on that later. The Galante family is working with the City of Danbury on the 1st annual San Gennaro Festival in Danbury. The Festival begins Wednesday September 7 and runs until Sunday September 11.
Danbury Man Drowns At Candlewood Lake in Brookfield, Police Say
State police are reporting that a man who was pulled from a Fairfield County lake in cardiac arrest has died from drowning. The victim, Adao Nogueira, age 53, of Danbury, was rescued from Button Island in New Fairfield around 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 16. Brookfield Volunteer Fire and EMS were...
How a Young New England Designer Built One of Menswear’s Buzziest New Brands
When a clothing brand says it’s inspired by New England, you typically know what to expect: gingham shirts, Nantucket red shorts, maybe something with a lobster motif. But Manresa—whose tagline reads “With Love from New England”—is not that brand. Like a certain well-known preppy label, Manresa is named after an island in the region. However, its namesake is not exactly a vacation destination: Manresa Island, located off the coast of Norwalk, Connecticut, is best known for hosting a defunct coal-fired power plant that most locals consider an eyesore. But not all: 32-year-old Manresa founder and Norwalk native Mike McLachlan appreciates it...
Mother of Bridgeport teen who died in scooter accident wants to promote rider safety
The mother of a Bridgeport teenager who was killed in scooter accident in June spoke for the first time Thursday about her loss.
greenwichsentinel.com
New Dates for Town Fireworks
The fireworks displays originally scheduled for July 2 have been rescheduled. Shows will be held on Saturday, September 3 at both Binney Park and Greenwich Point Park. The approximate times will be 7:55 p.m. at Binney Park and 8:20 p.m. at Greenwich Point Park. These times are adjusted for earlier sunset.
Comments / 0