ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

North Carolina man led police chase with infant in the car

By Brayden Stamps
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=217AqR_0hIAdgDn00

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man is facing numerous charges after leading police and deputies in a high-speed chase with an infant in his vehicle on Friday, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At 10:10 p.m. on Friday, Elon police requested assistance from Alamance County deputies as they were engaged in a chase with a vehicle on University Drive.

Police: 6 teenagers shot at North Carolina nightclub
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KC9H1_0hIAdgDn00
Brandon Dewayne Eastwood (ACSO)

Deputies joined the chase at Rockwood and Front Street in Burlington and took the lead in the pursuit.

The suspect vehicle continued the chase onto the 400 block of Shadowbrook Avenue heading towards Huffman Mill Road, where the driver eventually came to a stop.

Deputies said that the driver, 38-year-old Brandon Dewayne Eastwood, exited the vehicle and attempted to run away through several backyards before being caught by pursuing deputies.

Deputies found three other adults, as well as an infant, were passengers inside Eastwood’s vehicle. None of the passengers were injured during the chase.

Custody of Eastwood was then transferred to Elon police who took him to the Alamance County Detention Center.

Eastwood faces the following charges:

  • Felony flee to elude arrest
  • Misdemeanor child abuse
  • Driving while license revoked
  • Resist, delay, obstruct an officer
  • Driving left of center
  • Careless and reckless driving
  • Speeding
  • Failure to heed lights and sirens
  • Failure to stop at a stop sign

Eastwood was given a $50,050 secured bond.

He is scheduled to first appear in court on Monday, according to Alamance County Sheriff’s Office records.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 8

Related
police1.com

Man charged with murder in killing of N.C. deputy

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man charged with murder in the killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd will make his first court appearance in the case Monday afternoon. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, of Apex is charged with murder in the death of Byrd, according to an arrest warrant issued Wednesday.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
The Associated Press

Man charged with murder in shooting of North Carolina deputy

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina charged a man with murder Thursday in the fatal shooting of a sheriff’s deputy last week. Arturo Marin-Sotelo is charged in the Aug. 11 killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd, Sheriff Gerald Baker said during a news briefing. Lt. Walter Adams said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected. He urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the sheriff’s office. Baker identified Marin-Sotelo as “one of the suspects” authorities believe were involved in Byrd’s killing. The sheriff’s office did not provide any biographical information about Marin-Sotelo or describe his alleged role in Byrd’s shooting. The sheriff’s office did not take any questions at the news conference, citing the active nature of the investigation.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Elon, NC
Crime & Safety
Burlington, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Alamance County, NC
City
Burlington, NC
Alamance County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Elon, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina bicyclist hit, dragged by minivan

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man was hit by a minivan while on his bike and dragged for several feet. Thomasville police said the hit and run happened around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 near the intersection of Liberty Drive and Tower Road, southeast of downtown Thomaville. They’re still searching for the person in […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#University Drive#Rockwood And Front Street#Eastwoo
FOX8 News

Inmate found dead in Alamance County Detention Center

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate was found dead in his cell at the Alamance County Detention Center on Thursday, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. Detention officers were making rounds at 5:30 a.m. when an inmate requested to speak with an officer. They entered the two-man cell and found Demarius Montreal Wheeler, […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death

Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death. A man taken into custody in Burke County for questioning in the killing of a Wake County deputy was booked less than 24 hours later on a federal detainer at Durham County Jail. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer: Curt Tremper.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX8 News

New details released after fatal shooting in parking lot of Greensboro Police Department; use of deadly force deemed justified

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County district attorney released new details on Wednesday about a fatal shooting in the Greensboro Police Department parking lot almost one year ago. An exterior video camera shows Christopher Moore, 41, walking onto the employee parking lot of the Greensboro Police Department around 3:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

4 charged after robberies in Cabarrus and Stanly counties

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people face charges after deputies say they used a machete to rob a drug store in Richfield and a convenience store in Cabarrus County. According to Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco, on Monday at approximately 4:05 p.m., four individuals arrived at the CVS in Richfield brandishing a machete to the store clerk.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Man Killed In Harnett County Motorcycle Wreck

HARNETT COUNTY – A man was killed in a motorcycle wreck on N.C. Highway 24/27 near McKoy Town Road Tuesday morning. The rider was operating the motorcycle above the posted speed limit as he approached a curve in the road, according to State Highway Patrol Trooper G. Altman. The man laid the motorcycle down in the curve, but was able to bring it back upright, Altman said.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

67K+
Followers
6K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy