ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Norwalk corporation counsel steps back from tax software contract talks ‘to avoid any appearance of impropriety’

By Abigail Brone
Register Citizen
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

West Haven brewery plan gets key approvals despite resident concerns

WEST HAVEN — A city board has issued three approvals to a brewery project that is expected to be a cornerstone of economic development along the shoreline, based upon a rationale that was not proposed by the developers themselves. The Zoning Board of Appeals approved three variances to developers...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Wall Street redesign in Norwalk drew 500 survey responses and 3,000 comments. Here’s what people said.

NORWALK — Following several public meetings and nearly 500 survey responses, the city is preparing recommendations to revamp the Wall Street area. The survey began in mid-June at the Wall Street corridor design kickoff event where paper copies of the survey were distributed. The survey was also posted online and closed on July 31, city spokesperson Michelle Woods Matthews said.
NORWALK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwalk, CT
Government
City
Trumbull, CT
City
New Canaan, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Westport, CT
Local
Connecticut Business
State
Connecticut State
City
Norwalk, CT
City
Weston, CT
City
Wilton, CT
City
Madison, CT
Norwalk, CT
Business
NewsTimes

Branford commercial space sells for $18.95 million

A Branford shopping center has been sold for $18.95 million, according to officials with the commercial real estate firm that brokered the deal. Shoreline Plaza, which is located on Route 1 near the Cedar Street intersection, was sold by A&A Properties, a New Haven-based limited liability company, to Hamden-based Executive Two Hundred, according to officials with OR&L Commercial.
BRANFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Study would focus on Bridgeport coal plant’s future

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. City officials were joined Tuesday by representatives from PSEG, Connecticut Metropolitan Council of Governments and U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., to formally announce $300,000 in federal funds awarded to the local regional planning organization for a reuse and planning study of the shuttered coal plant in the South End.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Corporation#Software Company#Tax Assessment#Linus Business#Woods Matthews#Quality Data Services
Register Citizen

12 companies applying for cannabis cultivation licenses suing Connecticut

The number of lawsuits challenging Connecticut’s cannabis cultivator licensing process has grown to a dozen. Earlier this summer, two Hartford County-based businesses were the first to challenge their denials for cultivator licenses by the state’s Social Equity Council that they did not meet requirements set forth for so-called social equity applicants. Since then, 10 more lawsuits have been filed.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WestfairOnline

Medical board disciplines two Fairfield County doctors

The Connecticut Medical Examining Board has imposed disciplinary action against two Fairfield County doctors. According to a Connecticut Health I-Team report, Dr. Paul Aiello, a radiologist with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Health, was fined $5,000 and had his medical license reprimanded for erroneously diagnosing a patient’s vaginal ultrasound results as “unremarkable” in 2019 when the woman had cancer. The patient later filed a complaint that stated Aiello’s mistake delayed her cancer diagnosis and she later needed a hysterectomy and chemotherapy.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
WTNH

New Haven Airport Authority approves long-term lease of Tweed Airport

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven’s Airport Authority Board of Directors formally approved a 43-year-long lease of Tweed New Haven Airport on Wednesday. The City of New Haven has already said the pros outweigh the cons when it comes to leasing the airport to a long-term management company. Some people who live around the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Register Citizen

Ansonia aldermen approve funds request for regional senior center

ANSONIA — The city’s Board of Aldermen recently approved a resolution to pursue state funding for a regional senior center with Derby, even as its Derby counterparts previously rejected a partnership due to concerns over equity and costs. Ansonia aldermen voted unanimously in support of the resolution at...
ANSONIA, CT
Register Citizen

Glastonbury woman pleads guilty to dealing firearms illegally

A Connecticut woman has pleaded guilty to dealing firearms without a license, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Brandi Wiggins, 35, of Gastonbury, purchased seven firearms in North Carolina between April 2016 and November 2019 that she then sold to pawn shops and other clients, according to the DOJ. Several of those firearms were recovered in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, flagging Wiggins to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the DOJ reported.
GLASTONBURY, CT
Register Citizen

JoyRide comes to an end for Westport cycling studio

WESTPORT — After 11 years in business, serving over 30,000 riders, JoyRide in Westport is set to close on Sept. 2, according to owners Amy Hochhauser and Rhodie Lorenz. The duo announced the closure in an email sent Monday afternoon. “The past 2 ½ years have been an incredible...
WESTPORT, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- August 18, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there’s a lot to choose from throughout the Sound right now. School to slot sized bass have been blitzing on small bait during most mornings and evenings. There is a plethora of different bait out there, but as long as you match the hatch, you should be in good shape. Anglers looking for bigger bass are doing well drifting eels, GTs, and some large plugs through the local reefs and rips. If you’re having a hard time finding the fish, the always proven tube and worm has been a great producer/fishfinder. The fluking should start to wane shortly, but anglers dropping green and white bucktails tipped with Gulp are still reporting some consistent catches.
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Electric vehicle showroom planned for former Milford Hooters site

MILFORD — A new electric car showroom will be filling space once occupied by Hooters on the Boston Post Road. DeForest W. Smith, president of Milford-based George J. Smith and Son Commercial and Investment Real Estate, announced that the property at 990 Boston Post Road was recently sold for $2.8 million.
MILFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy