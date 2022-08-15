Norwalk corporation counsel steps back from tax software contract talks ‘to avoid any appearance of impropriety’

Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
West Haven brewery plan gets key approvals despite resident concerns
WEST HAVEN — A city board has issued three approvals to a brewery project that is expected to be a cornerstone of economic development along the shoreline, based upon a rationale that was not proposed by the developers themselves. The Zoning Board of Appeals approved three variances to developers...
Register Citizen
Darien Great Island purchase pushed back due to ‘environmental’ and ‘access’ delays
DARIEN — When town officials pushed back the review period for their $103 million Great Island purchase, First Selectman Monica McNally gave scant details. A statement on the town website cited “outstanding issues” but assured the public that officials and property owners reached a mutual agreement. Initially,...
Register Citizen
Wall Street redesign in Norwalk drew 500 survey responses and 3,000 comments. Here’s what people said.
NORWALK — Following several public meetings and nearly 500 survey responses, the city is preparing recommendations to revamp the Wall Street area. The survey began in mid-June at the Wall Street corridor design kickoff event where paper copies of the survey were distributed. The survey was also posted online and closed on July 31, city spokesperson Michelle Woods Matthews said.
Eyewitness News
Board votes to approve lease between airport authority and private developer
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Tweed New Haven Airport is one step closer to a $70 million expansion. The Board of Directors voted Wednesday night to approve a lease between the Tweed Airport and a private developer. With a 43-year lease now signed, Tweed and the City of New...
NewsTimes
Dan Haar: Some of CT’s richest towns land on cannabis list as ‘disproportionately impacted’
Quick, think of cities and towns in Connecticut with neighborhoods that fit the definition of “disproportionately impacted areas” as the state creates a cannabis industry aimed at racial and economic equity. Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven? Absolutely. Windham, Norwalk, Ansonia? Yes, they’re on the list. How about New...
NewsTimes
Branford commercial space sells for $18.95 million
A Branford shopping center has been sold for $18.95 million, according to officials with the commercial real estate firm that brokered the deal. Shoreline Plaza, which is located on Route 1 near the Cedar Street intersection, was sold by A&A Properties, a New Haven-based limited liability company, to Hamden-based Executive Two Hundred, according to officials with OR&L Commercial.
Register Citizen
Study would focus on Bridgeport coal plant’s future
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. City officials were joined Tuesday by representatives from PSEG, Connecticut Metropolitan Council of Governments and U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., to formally announce $300,000 in federal funds awarded to the local regional planning organization for a reuse and planning study of the shuttered coal plant in the South End.
A housing-abundant Fairfield County will be an engine for the American Dream
We need state leadership to usher in a just, housing-abundant Fairfield County and help thousands achieve their American Dream.
Register Citizen
12 companies applying for cannabis cultivation licenses suing Connecticut
The number of lawsuits challenging Connecticut’s cannabis cultivator licensing process has grown to a dozen. Earlier this summer, two Hartford County-based businesses were the first to challenge their denials for cultivator licenses by the state’s Social Equity Council that they did not meet requirements set forth for so-called social equity applicants. Since then, 10 more lawsuits have been filed.
Medical board disciplines two Fairfield County doctors
The Connecticut Medical Examining Board has imposed disciplinary action against two Fairfield County doctors. According to a Connecticut Health I-Team report, Dr. Paul Aiello, a radiologist with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Health, was fined $5,000 and had his medical license reprimanded for erroneously diagnosing a patient’s vaginal ultrasound results as “unremarkable” in 2019 when the woman had cancer. The patient later filed a complaint that stated Aiello’s mistake delayed her cancer diagnosis and she later needed a hysterectomy and chemotherapy.
New Haven Airport Authority approves long-term lease of Tweed Airport
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven’s Airport Authority Board of Directors formally approved a 43-year-long lease of Tweed New Haven Airport on Wednesday. The City of New Haven has already said the pros outweigh the cons when it comes to leasing the airport to a long-term management company. Some people who live around the […]
Tweed Development Deal Teed Up For Final Vote
Nearly 11 months after the Board of Alders signed off on a new 43-year lease between the city and Tweed’s airport authority, the Morris Cove airport’s board is set to vote on a parallel agreement that would pave the way for a long-sought major expansion. That vote is...
“Noise & Unkindness” Drive New Member Off Hamden Ed Board; GOP Fills Legislative Seat
A lifelong Hamdenite and past mayoral candidate is joining the town Legislative Council, upping the number of Republicans on the 15-person body back up to three — while a Democratic Board of Education member has left what she described as a combative and tense atmosphere after less than year on the board.
Register Citizen
Ansonia aldermen approve funds request for regional senior center
ANSONIA — The city’s Board of Aldermen recently approved a resolution to pursue state funding for a regional senior center with Derby, even as its Derby counterparts previously rejected a partnership due to concerns over equity and costs. Ansonia aldermen voted unanimously in support of the resolution at...
Register Citizen
Glastonbury woman pleads guilty to dealing firearms illegally
A Connecticut woman has pleaded guilty to dealing firearms without a license, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Brandi Wiggins, 35, of Gastonbury, purchased seven firearms in North Carolina between April 2016 and November 2019 that she then sold to pawn shops and other clients, according to the DOJ. Several of those firearms were recovered in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, flagging Wiggins to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the DOJ reported.
Register Citizen
JoyRide comes to an end for Westport cycling studio
WESTPORT — After 11 years in business, serving over 30,000 riders, JoyRide in Westport is set to close on Sept. 2, according to owners Amy Hochhauser and Rhodie Lorenz. The duo announced the closure in an email sent Monday afternoon. “The past 2 ½ years have been an incredible...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- August 18, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there’s a lot to choose from throughout the Sound right now. School to slot sized bass have been blitzing on small bait during most mornings and evenings. There is a plethora of different bait out there, but as long as you match the hatch, you should be in good shape. Anglers looking for bigger bass are doing well drifting eels, GTs, and some large plugs through the local reefs and rips. If you’re having a hard time finding the fish, the always proven tube and worm has been a great producer/fishfinder. The fluking should start to wane shortly, but anglers dropping green and white bucktails tipped with Gulp are still reporting some consistent catches.
Register Citizen
Stamford developer sentenced to more than three years in prison for PPP loan fraud, prosecutors say
HARTFORD — A Stamford developer was sentenced to serve three and a half years in prison after fraudulently obtaining more than $4 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans, according to federal prosecutors. Moustapha Diakhate, 46, of Stamford, applied and received these loans for six businesses during the first wave...
milfordmirror.com
Electric vehicle showroom planned for former Milford Hooters site
MILFORD — A new electric car showroom will be filling space once occupied by Hooters on the Boston Post Road. DeForest W. Smith, president of Milford-based George J. Smith and Son Commercial and Investment Real Estate, announced that the property at 990 Boston Post Road was recently sold for $2.8 million.
Register Citizen
After bumpy road, North Haven private school construction approved for new site
NORTH HAVEN — Construction of a new private school is poised to move forward on a new site after the organization’s initial proposal sparked intense community pushback. Slate School in July received approval from the Planning & Zoning Commission to construct a campus on Kings Highway. Set to...
