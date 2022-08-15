ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kari Lake says Florida governor has BDE — 'Big DeSantis Energy'

By Grayson Quay
 3 days ago
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee in the Arizona gubernatorial race, appeared at a rally with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday, where she praised DeSantis for his "BDE."

"[DeSantis] is gutsy. The guy has bigger..." Lake said, trailing off. "Wait, let me think about how I want to word this. My staff always says, 'Whatever you do, do not say "balls,"' so I'm not gonna say it. That guy has a backbone made of steel."

"I'll tell you what he's got," Lake continued. "I don't know if you've heard of this, but he's got BDE. Anybody know what that means? Ask your kids about it later."

According to Urban Dictionary, BDE stands for "Big D--k Energy," which is defined as "subtle, sexy confidence."

"I call it 'Big DeSantis Energy,'" Lake said. "He's got the same kind of BDE that President Trump has. And, frankly, he has the same kind of BDE that we want all of our elected leaders to have."

The Hill reports that DeSantis spoke for around 45 minutes at the rally, where he touted Lake and GOP Senate nominee Blake Masters. Both candidates have been endorsed by Trump. DeSantis also condemned last week's raid on Mar-a-Lago, claiming that federal law enforcement has been "weaponized to be used against people that the government doesn't like."

DeSantis is scheduled to visit New Mexico on Sunday to stump for GOP gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti.

frog
3d ago

Fake Lake not for Arizona! Vote Blue! Vote Katie Hobbs for Governor of Arizona!

