Uxbridge, MA

Uxbridge Police cruiser involved in weekend pedestrian accident

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
(Kali9/Getty Images)

UXBRIDGE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a police cruiser was involved in a pedestrian accident on Saturday night, according to law enforcement officials.

Uxbridge Police say the crash happened on E. Hartford Avenue around 10:34 p.m. and an on-duty cruiser was involved.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time, as is the status of the officer involved in the crash.

Uxbridge Police requested the Massachusetts State Police along with the District Attorney’s Motor Vehicle Crash Unit to investigate the accident.

No further information was made available.

