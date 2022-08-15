ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

asu.edu

ASU faculty innovation showcases 3 tech-enabled learning experiences

Faculty across the university are integrating tools that elevate teaching, learning. Technology offers new ways to enhance how we learn, work and live, and in keeping with Arizona State University’s philosophy of expanding opportunities with tech, faculty across the university are integrating tools that elevate teaching and learning. At...
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

New ASU health care administration and policy degree prepares students to improve systems of health

Beginning this fall, students who want to improve the systems, processes and management of health care have a new option to meet the rapidly changing needs of the industry. The College of Health Solutions at Arizona State University now offers a fully online undergraduate degree in health care administration and policy, designed for students who want to make a difference in health using the tools of management and application and development of policy.
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

These women are leading the charge for more diversity in STEM

Nancy Manley latest in series of women heading STEM-related units at ASU. As she grew up in Yugoslavia, Tijana Rajh knew men were OK with her becoming a scientist – as long as she understood there were limits to what she could accomplish. “There was a feeling of, ‘OK,...
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

ASU program receives national recognition for improving success for Latino students

College Assistance Migrant Program one of only 20 in US to be recognized by Excelencia in Education. This year, Excelencia in Education, the nation’s premier authority on efforts accelerating Latino student success in higher education, received 93 program submissions representing 17 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Arizona State University’s...
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

ASU study: Children’s race-based caring and sharing changes with age

Research analyzes children's sharing behaviors and empathy toward other races, finds differences based on age. According to a Monmouth University poll, seven in 10 Americans say racial discrimination is a big problem. Discrimination affects the economic outcomes, social opportunities and physical health of those who experience it. In a continuing...
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

Material handling firm's scholarship helps future engineers

Tim Carroll, owner and CEO of Automated Control Technologies, didn’t start his engineering career in a traditional manner; he was going to school to join the police force when he got a job drafting electrical diagrams. “I had drafting experience and electrical experience from my high school days, and...
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

New ASU programs for fall 2022 cover a range of interests

From online offerings to degrees and certificates in significant industries, students have more than ever to choose from. This fall, as Arizona State University projects a record number of undergraduate and graduate students, the university is also scaling up its degree and program offerings in a variety of areas. New...
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

ASU College of Health Solutions announces Health Talks speaker series for fall 2022

The Health Talks webinar series from the College of Health Solutions resumes Aug. 25, with the timely topic “Heat and Health: How to Help Vulnerable Populations.”. Health Talks began in spring 2020 as a series of conversations featuring health solutions faculty and other experts discussing topical, relevant health issues that impact our community. Each webinar in the series is offered at no charge and is approved for one continuing education credit for physicians, nurses, pharmacists, psychologists, social workers and other health care professionals.
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

Bigger, broader, brighter: $15M donation expands Luminosity Lab at ASU

Donation to expand participation among gifted students from a wider set of life circumstances. Established in 2016 with just 15 students, The Luminosity Lab, a student-driven, research and development program in the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering at Arizona State University, has quadrupled in size and launched partner programs with other colleges and universities both domestically and abroad.
GILBERT, AZ
asu.edu

ASU Online student sees entrepreneurship in her future

Business major chose to be a Sun Devil because of ASU Local in Yuma. Business major continues education in her own community at ASU Local in Yuma. Even though Lizabeth Hernandez started as an ASU Online student this fall, she is looking forward to the face-to-face interaction she’ll receive through ASU Local in Yuma.
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

Variety of events welcome students back to ASU for fall 2022

ASU Welcome Week helps students make the most of their Sun Devil experience. This week, as incoming students began their college journeys at Arizona State University and returning students came back for the fall semester, there was no shortage of events to welcome them to campus. ASU's Welcome Week events...
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

It's all in the family with Legacy Scholarships

ASU Alumni Association honored 39 Legacy Scholarship recipients. If the traditions at Arizona State University are the bridge that connects the past to the present, then student relatives of ASU alumni are the shining stars that highlight the importance of continuity. Each year, thanks to the generosity of donors, the...
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

Sun Devil Welcome a night of sights, sounds and inspiration

ASU President Michael Crow tells incoming students: 'Find things that make you smile'. The gates to Sun Devil Stadium opened at 6:30 p.m. and here they came. They wore gold Sun Devil first-year T-shirts and quickly walked down the aisles to get their seats on the west side of the stadium, facing the stage. They were loud and boisterous, and you would have thought they were getting ready to party.
TEMPE, AZ

