With the fall football season quickly approaching, the Tigers are ramping up for a run at another conference title. Last week, the Ivy League released its pre-season media polls. Harvard and Dartmouth, two of the Tigers’ biggest rivals, tied for first place with 108 points, followed by Princeton in third with 105. Yale ranked fourth with 83 points, and Columbia had 67. Penn, Brown, and Cornell placed in the bottom three with 49, 29, and 27 points, respectively.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO