ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gurnee, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4now.com

Rhode Island man vacationing in Milwaukee dies in fall from drawbridge

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Rhode Island man vacationing in Wisconsin has died after he fell more than 70 feet while attempting to walk across a rising drawbridge in Milwaukee. According to a Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office report, 77-year-old Richard Dujardin of Providence, Rhode Island, was walking across the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge with his wife Monday afternoon when it began to rise, NBC affiliate TMJ4 reported.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox4now.com

Wisconsin school district bans Pride flags, pronouns in email signatures

WALES, Wis. (TMJ4) — A Wisconsin school district has banned the Pride flag and the use of preferred pronouns in email signatures. The decision was made during the July 26 Kettle Moraine School Board meeting. During Tuesday's meeting, many students and their families expressed their concerns with the policy.
WALES, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy