MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Rhode Island man vacationing in Wisconsin has died after he fell more than 70 feet while attempting to walk across a rising drawbridge in Milwaukee. According to a Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office report, 77-year-old Richard Dujardin of Providence, Rhode Island, was walking across the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge with his wife Monday afternoon when it began to rise, NBC affiliate TMJ4 reported.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO