Florida Dem Jewish leaders call on GOP to urge DeSantis to cancel rally appearance with Mastriano in PA
FIRST ON FOX: The Florida Democratic Party Jewish Caucus is calling on the Florida branch of the Republican Jewish Coalition to join the ranks of its national organization in calling on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to not campaign for Doug Mastriano as he seeks to represent the state of Pennsylvania as governor.
Virginia parents concerned by proposed changes to history standards: 'Slippery slope'
The Virginia Board of Education delayed public hearings on new draft of history standards which proponents say will offer a fuller and fairer picture of America's past. State law requires standards to be updated at least every seven years. Revisions to the 2015 history and social studies standards began under former Gov. Ralph Northam, D., with input from experts on indigenous, African American, Asian American and Hispanic history, among other cultures.
Kentucky Supreme Court leaves abortion ban in place while reviewing arguments
The Kentucky Supreme Court is leaving a sweeping abortion ban in place, pending further review. A state court of appeals allowed two abortion bans to go into effect earlier this month, almost completely outlawing the procedure in the state. On Thursday, the state Supreme Court determined abortion clinics' request for an injunction due to "extraordinary cause" was not met.
Parents call for resignation of officials at all-girls school over policy allowing biological males to apply
Parents, alumnae and donors of an elite all-girls school in Tennessee are calling for the resignation of those involved with implementing, then pausing, a policy which would allow biological males who identify as female to apply to the school. "We are writing to you today as an expression of a...
Fox News Poll: Kelly holds 8-point lead over Masters in Arizona Senate race
Republican candidates have some convincing to do among their base, as Democrats hold the early advantage in battleground Arizona. The latest Fox News Poll of Arizona registered voters finds incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly with an 8 percentage-point lead over Republican Blake Masters (50% to 42%) in the U.S. Senate race. That’s outside the poll’s margin of error.
McConnell makes grim prediction about Republicans in Senate races, references 'candidate quality'
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, thinks that Republicans have a lukewarm chance of flipping the Senate in November, citing "candidate quality" as a factor. The senator made the honest prediction at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Thursday afternoon. "I think there's probably a greater likelihood the...
Fox News Poll: Barnes edges Johnson in Wisconsin Senate race
While Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes is narrowly preferred over incumbent Ron Johnson in the Wisconsin Senate race, Johnson’s supporters have the enthusiasm. A Fox News survey of Wisconsin voters finds Barnes ahead of Johnson by 50-46%, an advantage within the survey’s margin of error. SEN. RON JOHNSON: CORRUPTION...
Indiana school district hit for updating student handbook with microaggression section: 'Subjective approach'
An Indiana school district updated a microaggression section to their handbook, causing some parents to push back at the school board meeting at which the measure was approved. The student handbook update was approved on June 8 at the Hamilton Southeastern school board meeting and went into effect on August...
Dem Senate candidate Fetterman says ‘I agree with’ cutting prison population by one-third in unearthed clip
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman said he agreed with reducing the state’s prison population by one-third in an unearthed 2020 clip after his campaign recently accused Republican opponent Mehmet Oz of lying in ads citing Fetterman’s beliefs. Earlier this month, Oz’s campaign released an...
Texas state senator compares removing CRT from schools to ‘what happened in Nazi Germany’ on MSNBC
Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez received approval on Wednesday for comparing Republicans banning critical race theory to Nazis burning books on MSNBC’s "The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle." Ruhle introduced the subject noting that Texas appears to be suffering from a teacher shortage, claiming that a factor is that...
Minnesota candidate sparks controversy after saying people might have to 'vote by bullet'
A Republican-endorsed candidate in Minnesota sparked controversy on social media this week after a video surfaced of him making a comment some have suggested incites violence. In the video, Stephen Lowell, a candidate for the Senate District 52, addressed a crowd at an event last month when he urged supporters to get out a vote "before we have to vote with bullets."
Biden heads back to Delaware beach house, where he’s building $500K taxpayer-funded security fence
After spending much of his summer vacation on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, President Biden is heading back to his multimillion-dollar beach house in his home state of Delaware, where he’s building a taxpayer-funded security fence at a cost that’s ballooned to nearly $500,000. Biden is expected to arrive...
TIME op-ed mocked for suggesting GOP used the ‘Soviet skill’ of ‘disappearing someone’ on Liz Cheney
TIME Washington Correspondent Philip Elliott compared the Republican Party to the Soviets Wednesday, saying the GOP "disappeared" Liz Cheney, to the mockery of Twitter users. "It’s not just the Soviets who are masters of disappearing someone," Elliott warned in a piece titled "The GOP Just Borrowed a Soviet Skill and Disappeared Liz Cheney." "Just look at Wyoming, where voters this week drubbed a former senior member of the Republican establishment out of office on orders from former President Donald Trump," he said.
Gov. Newsom blasts Oakland leaders for not handling rampant homeless encampments
The office of California governor Gavin Newsom sent a strongly-worded letter to Oakland leaders on Thursday, calling their lack of responsibility for curbing city homeless encampments "simply unacceptable." The letter implies that Oakland will lose millions of dollars in state funding if city leaders don't step up to address its...
Fox News
Winsome Sears: George Washington is the father of this country and the left won't change that
Lt. Governor of Virginia Winsome Sears slammed the left on "America's Newsroom" for their attempt to cancel Founding Fathers like George Washington and James Madison to teach critical race theory. WINSOME SEARS: We have a new sheriff in town, and his name is Glenn Youngkin. We have a team. I...
Wyoming 2022 primary results
Wyoming is one of two states holding primary elections Tuesday. Get the Alaska 2022 primary results from the Fox News Election center. Voters will select Republican and Democratic nominees for governor, as well as candidates for the state's sole House seat, who will appear on the ballot in the November midterm elections.
NYC, DC sanctuary city policies come back to haunt them amid feud with Texas, Arizona
As New York City and Washington D.C. feud with the governors of Texas and Arizona over the border states’ busing of migrants to their cities, their own sanctuary city policies are the subject of a reignited debate -- as the Republican governors cite the liberal policies as justification for the buses.
California police department removes 'racist and unscientific' term from official communications
Transportation police in California are now distancing themselves from a term that recent progressive studies have deemed "racist and unscientific." The police force behind Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) – which services the San Francisco Bay Area – has removed the term "excited delirium" from their manuals and written reports.
2 more migrant buses from Texas arrive in NYC as border crisis continues
Two more buses carrying illegal migrants arrived in New York City from Texas Friday morning. The buses are the most recent sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to left-wing cities such as New York and Washington D.C. Abbott began sending migrants out of his state into liberal cities thousands of...
Fox News
