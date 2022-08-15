ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Fox News

Virginia parents concerned by proposed changes to history standards: 'Slippery slope'

The Virginia Board of Education delayed public hearings on new draft of history standards which proponents say will offer a fuller and fairer picture of America's past. State law requires standards to be updated at least every seven years. Revisions to the 2015 history and social studies standards began under former Gov. Ralph Northam, D., with input from experts on indigenous, African American, Asian American and Hispanic history, among other cultures.
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox News

Kentucky Supreme Court leaves abortion ban in place while reviewing arguments

The Kentucky Supreme Court is leaving a sweeping abortion ban in place, pending further review. A state court of appeals allowed two abortion bans to go into effect earlier this month, almost completely outlawing the procedure in the state. On Thursday, the state Supreme Court determined abortion clinics' request for an injunction due to "extraordinary cause" was not met.
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Kelly holds 8-point lead over Masters in Arizona Senate race

Republican candidates have some convincing to do among their base, as Democrats hold the early advantage in battleground Arizona. The latest Fox News Poll of Arizona registered voters finds incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly with an 8 percentage-point lead over Republican Blake Masters (50% to 42%) in the U.S. Senate race. That’s outside the poll’s margin of error.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Barnes edges Johnson in Wisconsin Senate race

While Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes is narrowly preferred over incumbent Ron Johnson in the Wisconsin Senate race, Johnson’s supporters have the enthusiasm. A Fox News survey of Wisconsin voters finds Barnes ahead of Johnson by 50-46%, an advantage within the survey’s margin of error. SEN. RON JOHNSON: CORRUPTION...
WISCONSIN STATE
Person
Doug Ducey
Fox News

Minnesota candidate sparks controversy after saying people might have to 'vote by bullet'

A Republican-endorsed candidate in Minnesota sparked controversy on social media this week after a video surfaced of him making a comment some have suggested incites violence. In the video, Stephen Lowell, a candidate for the Senate District 52, addressed a crowd at an event last month when he urged supporters to get out a vote "before we have to vote with bullets."
MINNESOTA STATE
Fox News

TIME op-ed mocked for suggesting GOP used the ‘Soviet skill’ of ‘disappearing someone’ on Liz Cheney

TIME Washington Correspondent Philip Elliott compared the Republican Party to the Soviets Wednesday, saying the GOP "disappeared" Liz Cheney, to the mockery of Twitter users. "It’s not just the Soviets who are masters of disappearing someone," Elliott warned in a piece titled "The GOP Just Borrowed a Soviet Skill and Disappeared Liz Cheney." "Just look at Wyoming, where voters this week drubbed a former senior member of the Republican establishment out of office on orders from former President Donald Trump," he said.
WYOMING STATE
Fox News

Wyoming 2022 primary results

Wyoming is one of two states holding primary elections Tuesday. Get the Alaska 2022 primary results from the Fox News Election center. Voters will select Republican and Democratic nominees for governor, as well as candidates for the state's sole House seat, who will appear on the ballot in the November midterm elections.
WYOMING STATE
