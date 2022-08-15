ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

saturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney provides honest remarks about Clemson's QB situation entering 2022

Clemson football and its quarterback situation have been a major talking point over the offseason. Head coach Dabo Swinney, in an interview with the ACC Network, was asked where he sees quarterback DJ Uiagalelei coming into this season. “He’s incredibly confident (and) he’s been through some battles. Last year was...
CLEMSON, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik making noise in Clemson football camp

Dabo Swinney didn’t want to waste one minute with Cade Klubnik, the vaunted five-star quarterback recruit and gem of Clemson football’s 2022 signing class. That’s why the coach put Klubnik at the No. 2 quarterback spot on the depth chart the day he got to campus in January, with the confidence he could “absolutely” play early as a true freshman if needed.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Top247 DE sets early-season visit to Clemson

Clemson's newest offer at defensive end, four-star Tomarrion Parker of Phenix City (Ala.) Central, tells Clemson247 that he'll take an unofficial visit to campus the weekend of Clemson's first home game on Sept. 10. Clemson faces Furman that weekend. The Tigers offered Parker earlier this month shortly after he de-committed...
CLEMSON, SC
spartanburgsportsradio.com

Week Zero 4A/5A Preview

We made it. Football season is here. It’s finally time to preview what’s coming up in Week 0 in 4A and 5A in our area. The Dorman Cavaliers open the Dustin Curtis era at home against the Greenville Red Raiders. The Cavaliers will once again be expected to be very good along the offensive and defensive lines. The O-line boasts a couple of division 1 commits in seniors DJ Geth (UNC) and Markee Anderson (SC). They also return quarterback Hudson Talley who has looked sharp throwing the ball in scrimmages. Greenville is a team that has some talented speedsters at the skill positions, but I expect the Cavs to have a distinct advantage along the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball this week. If Talley can throw the ball well enough to keep the Red Raiders defense off balance, it will open things up for running back Demarius Foster to have a big night. As long as the Cavs don’t get sloppy with penalties and turnovers, I believe they come away with a comfortable win.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WLTX.com

Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Mayberry Diner recreates the 'Andy Griffith Show' for diners in South Carolina

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — If you travel 30 miles west of Newberry, you'll stumble across a blast from the past: the Mayberry Diner. Open for nearly five years now, the family-owned restaurant has become a regular fixture for the 500 people who call the town home. And as the name implies, it's meant to evoke the fictional Southern town setting from the iconic TV series "The Andy Griffith Show."
NEWBERRY, SC
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate residents among those charged in multi-million dollar fraud scheme

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Eight people were indicted by a federal grand jury in Tennessee on charges involving an alleged Medicare and Medicaid fraud conspiracy, including several people from the Upstate of South Carolina. Mark H. Wildasin, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, announced the indictments...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Joanne Woodward, in her own words, on her youth in Greenville

Before Joanne Woodward was the Oscar-winning movie star who exemplified the Hollywood love story with her marriage to actor Paul Newman, she was a poor girl living alone with her mother right here in Greenville. A new documentary series, “The Last Movie Stars,” which just premiered on HBO and its...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. Deputies looking for woman last seen on Monday morning

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said they’re looking for Melissa Hart, a missing 31-year-old. Deputies said Hart was last seen on Monday morning at around 11:00 a.m. She was driving a white 1999 Nissan Sentra. Deputies described Hart as 5 feet 6 inches tall and around...
Sports
WYFF4.com

Mayor of Duncan has died, officials say

DUNCAN, S.C. — The mayor of Duncan has died, according to town administrator Cameron Fant. Rog Rogers died Monday night, Fant said. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
DUNCAN, SC
thejournalonline.com

Tractor Trailers collide on Hwy. 8

Two tractor trailers collided head on Wednesday afternoon on Highway 8 near Highway 29. One of the trucks caught fire on impact. West Pelzer and Piercetown firefighters responded along with Medshore, QRV’s, and state troopers. No one was seriously injured. Highway 8 was blocked until the wreckage was cleared. (Photo by David Rogers)
PELZER, SC
