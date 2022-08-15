ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Wisconsin mother aims to reduce stigma for accidental fentanyl deaths

New Raspberry Rally cookie helps promote skill growth among Wis. Girl Scouts. A new cookie is headed our way, and along with it comes more development in Girl Scouts e-commerce skills. UW-Madison staff make preparations for Monkeypox cases ahead of the school year. Updated: 51 minutes ago. |. As UW-Madison...
MADISON, WI
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Wisconsin State
Fox News

Virginia parents concerned by proposed changes to history standards: 'Slippery slope'

The Virginia Board of Education delayed public hearings on new draft of history standards which proponents say will offer a fuller and fairer picture of America's past. State law requires standards to be updated at least every seven years. Revisions to the 2015 history and social studies standards began under former Gov. Ralph Northam, D., with input from experts on indigenous, African American, Asian American and Hispanic history, among other cultures.
VIRGINIA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin adds nine new deaths from COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,592,723 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,278 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,592,7231,591,346 (+1,376) Received one dose of vaccine3,772,127 (64.7%)3,771,708 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Sights and sounds of the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Another successful State Fair is in the books!. From farm animals to great music, to almost any kind of food fried and on a stick, it was another spectacular Wisconsin State Fair. Don't just take our word for it, hear what some of the people had...
WISCONSIN STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant

Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
KEWAUNEE, WI
Federal Aid
Wisconsin Examiner

Closing the book on my mother’s eviction: ‘A sad thing that happened’

Last week my sister, Diane, and I met with two officials from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, at their invitation, to discuss the state’s decision to dismiss two citations it had issued against a Milwaukee-area senior care facility that last fall evicted our then-97-year-old mother, Elaine Benz. It was the first time that anyone […] The post Closing the book on my mother’s eviction: ‘A sad thing that happened’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

DHS issues bed bug warning amid college town move-in season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before picking up a piece of furniture up off of the side of the road during this college move-in season, Wisconsin health officials are urging people to think twice. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reminded people in a tweet Monday that while used furniture could...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Barnes edges Johnson in Wisconsin Senate race

While Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes is narrowly preferred over incumbent Ron Johnson in the Wisconsin Senate race, Johnson’s supporters have the enthusiasm. A Fox News survey of Wisconsin voters finds Barnes ahead of Johnson by 50-46%, an advantage within the survey’s margin of error. SEN. RON JOHNSON: CORRUPTION...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox News

Nebraska child dead from suspected brain-eating amoeba

A Nebraska child has died from a rare brain-eating amoeba. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services didn’t identify the young victim, but said the death would be the first instance of a brain-eating amoeba killing someone in the state’s history, if the cause is confirmed. The child likely picked up the amoeba while swimming in the Elkhorn River, the department said. The child began experiencing symptoms five days after being exposed, and died on Wednesday, FOX 42 in Omaha reported.
NEBRASKA STATE
Fox News

