Newberry Library employees seek to unionize

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The staff at Chicago’s Newberry Library said they have decided to unionize to help protect and improve the workplace.

The biggest issues at the research library are wages and workload and recent layoffs and furloughs.

The union will be known as Newberry Workers United, representing more than 60 employees.

The group is affiliated with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which also represents employees of the Chicago Public Library and workers at many suburban libraries.

The Newberry, located in the Near North Side, is an independent research library that opened in 1887.

