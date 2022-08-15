ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ezra Miller: A Timeline of Trouble That May Derail ‘The Flash’

By Gary Baum
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HEZzf_0hIAc6gn00

A decade ago, Ezra Miller broke out as the eponymous troubled teen in We Need to Talk About Kevin as well as a sensitive, charismatic and volatile friend in The Perks of Being a Wallflower . Then he became a valued Warner Bros. mainstay, appearing in J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter prequel franchise Fantastic Beasts , as the pivotal Credence Barebone, as well as the DC Extended Universe as Barry Allen/ the Flash .

Since 2014, the studio has been in development on what’s now a $200 million-plus The Flash film, in which Miller, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, will star. While the creative process has been challenging (multiple directors and screenwriters), and there’s been much corporate tumult (see: the recently announced shelving of the $90 million Batgirl as a tax write-down), freshly installed Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has yet to publicly waver on the superhero project, due out in June 2023. The Andy Muschietti-directed film concluded principal photography a year ago, and has been testing well. Production continues to progress; previously scheduled reshoots with Miller took place over the summer.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

But a troubling, much-publicized recent history of incidents, involving arrests and protective orders, has Warner Bros. pondering scenarios for its release . Here’s a timeline.

APRIL 2020

On April 6, 2020, a brief video clip surfaced on social media in which Miller appears to choke a female fan outside a bar in central Reykjavik, Iceland. “Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?” A source at the bar told Variety that a group of “pushy” fans had confronted Miller, who’d lost their temper.

AUGUST 2020-OCTOBER 2021: The Flash pushes forward.

Miller appeared Aug. 22, 2020, in a pretaped message for DC fans at the Warners-produced online event DC FanDome, where the actor touted the time-travel aspect of the film. Months later, in October, pandemic pressures forced Warners to move The Flash release date back to November 2022 from an initial June 2022 date.

After years of development, The Flash began filming on April 19, 2021, in London, with director Muschietti posting a new logo along with the caption, “Here we go!!!” Principal photography wrapped on Oct. 8. A week later, on Oct. 16, Miller shared a prerecorded message at DC FanDome introducing the first footage from the film — including a tease of Michael Keaton’s return as Batman. Said Miller: “I will see you in theaters later next year — or, more importantly, you will see me.”

JANUARY 2022

Miller delivered a cryptic message aimed at a Ku Klux Klan chapter in North Carolina. Said the actor in a Jan. 27 video he posted to Instagram: “Look, if y’all want to die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns. OK? Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you’re doing right now — and you know what I am talking about — then, you know, we’ll do it for you, if that’s really what you want. Talk to you soon, OK. Bye.” It was never determined what prompted the message.

MARCH 2022

On March 9, Warner Bros. made a slew of changes to its release calendar, including delaying the release of The Flash from Nov. 22, 2022, to June 23, 2023.

In downtown Hilo on the Big Island of Hawaii, police were called March 19, 2022, to a dispute in which Miller was cited for obstructing a highway. Police claimed they were “uncooperative and refused to leave the area and continued to obstruct a sidewalk.”

Later that month, on March 28, the Hawaii County Police Department arrested and charged Miller with disorderly conduct and harassment after they allegedly yelled obscenities and became agitated with patrons at a Honolulu karaoke bar. Miller is alleged to have attempted to rip a microphone away from one woman and to have lunged at a man. The actor posted bail and was released.

The next day, a Hilo couple filed a temporary restraining order (later dropped) against Miller, contending the actor had burst into their bedroom, threatened to kill them and then taken a passport and wallet from one of them.

APRIL 2022

Miller was again arrested in Hawaii on April 19, 2022, this time on suspicion of second-degree assault. The incident occurred at a residence in Pāhoa on the Big Island. According to local police, Miller “became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut.”

TikTok creator Mia Solange, who uses they/them pronouns, referred to an alleged intimate relationship with Miller. “You took everything from me. Ezra M***er is not a good human. And I can finally say so without being terrified. #abuser,” they wrote .

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore opened to a tepid $43 million at the domestic box office over Easter weekend. The movie’s disappointing performance wasn’t a surprise, as the franchise had been on the decline. Still, the weak box office may have doomed the series’ previously planned five-part arc.

JUNE 2022

On June 7, parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes, an Indigenous environmental activist and member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, requested a protective order against Miller on behalf of their offspring. The pair met when Tokata was 12 and Miller was 23. The parents contend that under Miller’s influence, Tokata, who’s nonbinary, was introduced to illicit drugs including LSD, dropped out of a private school in Massachusetts and was flown around the world, including to Hawaii and to the London studio where Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was filmed. Tokata has publicly pushed back , posting on Instagram: “My choices are my own.”

Separately, a judge granted another protective order to a Massachusetts mother on behalf of her 12-year-old child, who’s nonbinary, against Miller. The decision, granted June 15, noted that “there is a substantial likelihood of immediate danger of harassment.”

AUGUST 2022

Miller was charged Aug. 8 with felony burglary in Vermont, where the actor resides, after allegedly lifting bottles of alcohol from an unoccupied local home in May.

A day later, the Toronto Film Festival announced the Salvador Dalí biopic Dalíland , starring Ben Kingsley and helmed by Canadian director Mary Harron ( American Psycho ), will close the film festival. Miller, who plays Dalí in his younger years, was left out of the press announcement. TIFF and the film’s sales agent, Bankside Films, which is shopping Dalíland to international buyers, didn’t comment on the omission.

Vermont State Police repeatedly attempted to serve a 25-year-old mother of three young children with an emergency order, demanding Aug. 9 their removal from her care and Miller’s home, due to concern over their safety. Miller has asserted that the family hasn’t lived with them for months. But law enforcement believes that their service attempts are being evaded. Neighbors claim the family, who are from Hawaii, have been in danger, in part due to unsecured guns on the farm property.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Keke Palmer Fires Back at Comparison to Zendaya Over Colorism: “I’m an Incomparable Talent”

Keke Palmer doesn’t appear to appreciate the recent social media conversation comparing her career to that of Zendaya. A Saturday tweet drew attention for claiming that a perceived difference in mainstream popularity between Palmer, who currently stars in Jordan Peele’s Nope, and Zendaya is “one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood.” The Twitter thread pointed out that Palmer and Zendaya are both former child stars but that Nope is being described in some circles as Palmer’s breakout role.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dwayne Johnson Says He Lobbied for Separate ‘Black Adam’ and ‘Shazam!’ Origin Movies

Dwayne Johnson says he lobbied to split the origin stories for Black Adam and Shazam into two separate movies after seeing the first draft of Shazam!‘s script. In a preview of the upcoming DC movie Black Adam in Vanity Fair, the film’s star and producer took at least partial responsibility for the decision to split the films. More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery Takes $825M Write-Down on Content Following High-Profile DC Axings and TBS-TNT CancellationsBox Office: 'DC League of Super-Pets' Opens to Lackluster $23M'DC League of Super-Pets' Turned Kevin Hart and Other Stars Into Their Own Audio Engineers “When the...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series

Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Hawaii State
IGN

Johnny Depp Might Return as Grindelwald After Winning Lawsuit Against Amber Heard, Mads Mikkelsen Says

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen recently undertook a major role as part of J.K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts series, when he replaced Johnny Depp for the role of Grindelwald. Depp portrayed the villainous character during the second movie of the series in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, where he was paired alongside actors like Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston and more.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

With a 2023 Slate Hobbled by Controversial Stars, Warner Bros. and DC Stick to 2022 Titles in Muted Comic-Con Appearance

For most of the 2010s, Warner Bros. cast a massive shadow at San Diego Comic-Con. Between its substantial presence on the showroom floor and a pull-out-all-the-stops presentation in Hall H that could stretch well beyond two hours, the studio was second to none — not even its main rival, Marvel Studios — in its ability to leverage the largest fan convention in North America to its advantage.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salvador Dalí
Person
Mary Harron
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
David Warner
Person
Ezra Miller
Person
Ben Kingsley
epicstream.com

Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Admits Being Replaced by Gal Gadot's Felt 'Strange'

For decades, fans of the DC universe only acknowledged one live-action version of Wonder Woman and that is Lynda Carter who pretty much defined the character through her brilliant performance in the timeless series from the 1970s. Obviously, that would all change when Patty Jenkins reimagined the iconic DC superhero in 2017, introducing fans to Gal Gadot's take on Diana Prince.
MOVIES
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
Business Insider

'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million

The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Fandome#Film Star#Dc
Popculture

Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic

Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Call Jane’ Trailer: Elizabeth Banks Joins Forces With Underground Abortion Network

In the first trailer for the drama, Call Jane, Elizabeth Banks plays a woman whose dangerous pregnancy leads her to seek an illegal abortion as she ultimately joins forces with the underground Jane collective in 1968 Chicago. The film, which premiered at Sundance, has become even more timely since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion and allowing states to regulate the procedure.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' Turns 40: Director, Stars on Concerns Over Sexuality and Its Surprise SuccessStudios Respond to Showrunners' Letter Demanding Abortion-Access ProtocolsLin-Manuel Miranda, 'Hamilton' Musical Launch Ham4Choice...
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

'Batgirl' Movie Will Not Be Released, Despite Already Being Filmed

Warner Bros. Discovery has reportedly decided not to release Batgirl, a DC Comics film intended for release directly to HBO Max. The move is unprecedented since the studio reportedly spent at least $70 million to make it and it's already been filmed. There were even test screenings for the movie, which was directed by Bad Boys For Life team Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. In The Heights star Leslie Grace played the title character.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Joins ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel as Villain (Exclusive)

Viola Davis has joined Lionsgate’s Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Davis will play Dr. Volumnia Gaul, the head gamemaker of the 10th annual Hunger Games. She joins Tom Blyth, who will play the young Coriolanus Snow, and Rachel Zegler, who plays tribute Lucy Gray Baird from the impoverished District 12. Other announced stars include Josh Andrés Rivera, Peter Dinklage, and Hunter Schafer. More from The Hollywood Reporter'John Wick' Prequel Miniseries Moves to Peacock From StarzEllen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro and Ed Helms Remember Anne Heche: "A Truly Epic, Vibrant Spirit and a Profound Talent"Johnny Depp to Direct...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
14K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy