Bryce Dallas Howard Addresses ‘Jurassic World 2’ Pay Gap Report: “I Was Paid So Much Less”

Bryce Dallas Howard is setting the record straight on her Jurassic World salary.

The actress, who starred opposite Chris Pratt in the trilogy that wrapped up this summer with Jurassic World Dominion , disputed a 2018 report that stated she was paid $2 million less than Pratt for Fallen Kingdom (2018), offering that her pay was “so much less” than what was printed. However, she praised Pratt for making sure that she got equal pay on franchise opportunities like video games and theme park attractions.

“The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less,” Howard told Insider during an interview to promote Dominion ’s Aug. 16 home entertainment launch. “When I started negotiating for Jurassic , it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set.”

Universal had no comment.

Though Howard didn’t specify what she was paid, the initial report suggested her fee was $8 million compared to Pratt’s $10 million. The actress said she and Pratt openly discussed the wage gap, and he committed to making it right.

“What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me, ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m going to do all the negotiating. We’re going to be paid the same, and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce,'” Howard continued of Pratt, who joined the Jurassic franchise after having already starred in Marvel’s blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy . “I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I’ve been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.”

Howard reprised her character, Claire Dearing, for voice parts in video games, rides and series like Lego Jurassic World, Lego Dimensions, Lego Jurassic World: The Indominus Escape, Jurassic World Evolution , Jurassic World: The Ride and Jurassic World Evolution 2 .

Released by Universal Pictures, the trilogy has been a smash at the box office with the first installment, Jurassic World , earning $652 million after its June 2015 release. Follow-ups Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in 2018 and Jurassic World Dominion in 2022 earned $417 million and $370 million, respectively. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Universal for additional comment.