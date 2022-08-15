ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East End Studios Proposes Production Campus in L.A. Arts District

By Kirsten Chuba
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
Downtown Los Angeles’ Arts District may soon be home to a state-of-the-art studio campus.

East End Studios filed a development application on Monday with the City of Los Angeles for a new production complex in the area, which features 16 soundstages, class-A office space across four buildings, and studio support uses on an approximately 15-acre lot at the corner of 6th and Alameda Streets. The current site is occupied by a pair of produce warehouse buildings and surface parking.

“As studio developers focused only on premier locations, we jumped at the opportunity to build a world-class campus for digital content production in the Arts District,” Shep Wainwright, managing partner of East End Studios, said in a statement. “The existing and proposed amenities in the area, the sheer size of the property, and the billions of dollars of nearby transit investment represented an unmatched opportunity to bring desperately needed modern production space to Los Angeles.”

East End has hired international architecture firm GRIMSHAW (which has previously worked on the Los Angeles Union Station master plan, LAX Airport Metro connector transit station and the Santa Monica Arts Complex) for the campus’ design, with Studio MLA leading the landscape design.

East End Studios’ Arts District campus will create 321,520 square feet of studio space across the sounstages, along with 292,310 square feet of creative office, and 106,570 square feet of production support space. Vehicular parking totaling 1,327 spaces will be primarily located underground beneath the site. The project will also include an abundance of bicycle parking spaces and be designed to encourage employees to use the many existing and planned transportation options in the area.

“By taking a vertical approach to the campus design, we free up valuable land area for larger studios and base camps while also creating better pedestrian and vehicular circulation between the soundstages and creative workplace space,” said GRIMSHAW partner Andrew Byrne. “Additionally, we are very excited to work with our neighbors in the Arts District to ideate our planned open space on Mill Street.”

The news comes after Los Angeles’ existing soundstages have struggled to keep up with production demands amid the streaming content boom, and new and existing companies have jumped into the studio construction game to cash in on the overflowing Hollywood business.

