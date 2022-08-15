Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
Feds Fine Rick Ross and Family Members for Multiple Wingstop Restaurant Violations
Multiple Wingstop locations in Mississippi run by Rick Ross and his family have been fined by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division for several violations. On Aug. 11, the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (DOLWHD) announced it had collected $114,427 "in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties" from five Wingstop locations in the state operated by Boss Wing Enterprises, XXL learned on Tuesday (Aug. 16). $51,674 in back wages and liquidated damages for 244 workers were recovered as well as an assessment of $62,753 in civil money penalties.
Justice Kavanaugh’s Protege on D.C. Circuit Issues First Amendment Ruling in Favor of Federal Judicial Branch Agency Employees
A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., struck a blow for the First Amendment in a Tuesday opinion by a conservative judge — and noted protégé of Justice Brett Kavanaugh — appointed to two separate benches by former President Donald Trump. U.S. Circuit Judge Justin R....
US News and World Report
Navajo Nation Council Spokesman Arrested After Relative Hurt
GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — The communications director for the Navajo Nation Council has been arrested for allegedly injuring a relative at his Gallup home, the Gallup Independent reported. Alray Nelson, 36, is facing charges of aggravated battery, and evading or obstructing an officer, the newspaper reported. Nelson serves as...
US News and World Report
Abortion Drug Maker Drops Challenge to Mississippi Ban
(Reuters) -A manufacturer of the drug used in medication abortions on Thursday dropped its bid to sell mifepristone in Mississippi despite the state's recently enacted abortion ban. GenBioPro Inc said it was voluntarily dismissing its case in a filing in federal court in Jackson. The company had argued that federal...
US News and World Report
Oregon Identifies First Pediatric Monkeypox Case
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials said Wednesday that the state has identified its first pediatric case of the monkeypox virus. The case is linked to an adult monkeypox infection that was diagnosed in July, the Oregon Health Authority said in a statement. Health authorities did not release...
