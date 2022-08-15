Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
500 school supply kits go to elementary schools across Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois (ACEC Illinois) has donated over 500 back-to-school supply kits to assist low-income students in elementary schools across the state. Students in Chicago, Springfield, Joliet, Urbana, and East St. Louis are the towns getting the supplies. The beneficiary...
foxillinois.com
Champaign approves low-barrier, year-round homeless shelter
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — In an 8-0 vote Tuesday night, the Champaign City Council approved the creation of a low-barrier homeless shelter at 119 E. University Ave. in Champaign. The Champaign City Council will be working with the city's Township on the project. This will be Champaign's first all-year-round shelter, helping those who are most vulnerable in the community.
Peoria Charter transporting thousands of U of I students for move-in
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Peoria Charter is now back to regularly driving thousands of University of Illinois students to and from the Chicagoland area. This week, many are moving back to the U of I campus for the start of the semester. Over 5,000 students bought Peoria Charter tickets. Pre-pandemic, they drove about double that […]
foxillinois.com
Champaign home shot at twice in one day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after the same home was shot at twice in just a few hours. Lieutenant Curt Apperson says around 5 p.m. Wednesday a home in the 1600 block of Dobbins Drive was shot at. Thankfully, no one was home...
Inaugural Balloon Festival coming to Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new event is coming to Champaign County next month that will provide both entertainment and charity. The inaugural Champaign County Balloon Festival is planned for Sept. 23 and 24 at Dodds Park in Champaign. There will be a group balloon launch with up to 16 participating balloons per day along […]
WAND TV
Immanuel House in Danville open for homeless families
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Immanuel House in Danville is now open for homeless families. The Dwelling Place helped develop this house, and after about a year the renovations are complete. President of The Board of Directors at The Dwelling Place says, this will be good for families moving forward.
foxillinois.com
Champaign Police increase presence downtown
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Earlier this summer, the Champaign Police Department (CPD) partnered with AGB security to have an extra set of eyes patrolling the downtown area. Now, CPD is also increasing the number of its officers in the downtown area, on top of the security already in place.
Champaign’s Salvation Army introduces career opportunities with job fair
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One organization in Champaign is working to spread the word about area job openings. They saw the need and wanted to do something. The goal was to connect companies with people and spread information about available jobs. Major Randall Summit with Champaign’s Salvation Army said he wanted to help make others […]
25newsnow.com
PCs for People distribution event set for Aug. 30
(25 News Now) - A PCs for People distribution drive is coming to McLean County. The Regional Office of Education #17 says the PCs for People organization will distribute devices on Tuesday, August 30, from 3-6 p.m. at the Front Street Concourse entrance of the Grossinger Motors Arena. PCs for...
foxillinois.com
Community comes together following weekend murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — On Wednesday, a memorial and prayer circle was held in Decatur for Arrion McClelland, 24, who was shot and killed over the weekend. We're told this is the second member of the McClelland family who has died from gun violence in just over a year.
WAND TV
Water Circus coming to Champaign this week
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The traveling show, Cirque Italia, is performing in Champaign this week. The Water Circus features high-energy acrobat acts that swing from ropes and flip over trapezes. The show is inspired by the element of water. The stage holds over 35,000 gallons of water and features fountains,...
nowdecatur.com
Electronics Recycling Collection Event Set for August 27
August 17, 2022 – Unwanted electronics, such as TVs, video devices, gaming systems and computer equipment, will be collected from those who register for an appointment for Macon County Environmental Management’s Collection Event on Saturday, August 27. Registration is required for attendance. Click here to go to the registration site.
Herald & Review
Huddle House planned for Decatur
DECATUR — If you love diner breakfasts any time of day, the news that Huddle House is coming to Decatur will be welcome. Chazaray Carson and Jessica Michael, friends who met in 2014 while working for the same company, have obtained a franchise that will be built at 3904 E. Hospitality Lane, next to Route 48 Self-Storage, which they also own. They expect to open in late November or early December.
Decatur Police: Man in surgery after shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in Decatur Wednesday evening. Decatur Police Sergeant Matt Daniels said officers were dispatched to the area of North Van Dyke Street and West King Streets around 7:15 p.m. and found the victim there with a gunshot wound. He was […]
WAND TV
Man shot on N. Van Dyke in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 900 block of N. Van Dyke in Decatur Wednesday. WAND crews responded to a report of a heavy police presence on the corner of N. Van Dyke and King St. We learned a 25-year-old man had been...
foxillinois.com
Local residents stepping up as bus driver shortage continues
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — It's time to head back to the classroom and several schools in central Illinois are starting school this week and next. But as they head back, some schools are experiencing a bus driver shortage. Williamsville-Sherman and Monticello school districts explained how people from their surrounding...
Champaign Fire chief returns to work after near-death experience
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are known for running into the face of danger, but their greatest health risk is heart disease. Experts said it’s the leading cause of death in firefighters. Champaign Fire Department Battalion Chief John Hocking recently had a close call. Hocking said he had been experiencing mild chest pains, and not […]
Applications open for energy bill assistance program
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County can now apply for assistance in paying their energy bills through the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Starting Wednesday, people can sign up for an appointment to meet with program representatives. Those meetings begin Sept. 1 and will take place […]
chambanamoms.com
Celebrating the First Day of School in Champaign-Urbana
We have some ideas on ways to commemorate, honor and celebrate the first day back to school. Traditions big and small, we share how we celebrate the first day back to school with our families as you consider how you might punctuate the end of summer. The first day of...
foxillinois.com
Central Illinois farm will power thousands of homes with solar
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS) — Mulligan Solar Farm will help power homes in Logan County. Thursday was the grand opening of the solar farm. "Solar is a 70-megawatt project here in Logan County," said Mark Goodwin, president and CEO of Apex Clean Energy. "It's operating now it's delivering enough power for 14,000 U.S. homes."
