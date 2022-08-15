ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euclid, OH

News-Herald.com

Happenings — what’s coming up in Northeast Ohio starting Aug. 19

Here is a brief rundown of some coming entertainment options in Northeast Ohio. Make submissions for consideration via email to entertainment@morningjournal.com or entertainment@news-herald.com. You must include a phone number and/or web address for publication. Art. Cleveland Botanical Garden: 11030 East Blvd., presents “Awake in Every Sense,” Rachel Hayes’ art installation...
CLEVELAND, OH
News-Herald.com

Lake Catholic volleyball excited by new challenge in D-III

The Lake Catholic volleyball team has grown accustomed to challenges. Last year saw the Cougars feature a first-year head coach and only two seniors but they answered the call and reached the Division II state semifinals. The 2022 season features a new challenge for the Cougars however, as they moved...
MENTOR, OH

