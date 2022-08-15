Read full article on original website
Cops take to rooftops for Special Olympics
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — The annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser is being held from 5 a.m. to noon on Friday. Law enforcement officials will be stationed on the roofs at over 300 Dunkin' locations across Illinois. They will be collecting money for Special Olympics Illinois. Locally, law enforcement...
500 school supply kits go to elementary schools across Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois (ACEC Illinois) has donated over 500 back-to-school supply kits to assist low-income students in elementary schools across the state. Students in Chicago, Springfield, Joliet, Urbana, and East St. Louis are the towns getting the supplies. The beneficiary...
STEAM Expo at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Wednesday was the start of the Tech Prairie STEAM Expo at the Illinois State Fair. The Expo allows all fairgoers to engage, interact, and explore incredible innovation and emerging career opportunities related to science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) fields. This is the second...
Final payment made to downtown Springfield YMCA
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Tuesday, the City of Springfield presented the final TIF payment of the tax fund to the downtown YMCA. The final payment was $900,000. Springfield approved nearly $6 million in tax increment funding to help the YMCA move into a new building downtown. "With the...
Central Illinois farm will power thousands of homes with solar
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS) — Mulligan Solar Farm will help power homes in Logan County. Thursday was the grand opening of the solar farm. "Solar is a 70-megawatt project here in Logan County," said Mark Goodwin, president and CEO of Apex Clean Energy. "It's operating now it's delivering enough power for 14,000 U.S. homes."
Illinois to pay FFA membership for students
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Tuesday was Agriculture Day at the Illinois State Fair. State officials spent the day at the fair expressing the importance of agriculture. At the agriculture breakfast, Governor JB Pritzker said that "from now on the state of Illinois will pay for Future Farmers of America (FFA) membership dues for every single student taking agricultural classes."
3rd Annual Miller Mid-America Insurance Golf Fundraiser
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Shawn Miller joins us in the studio to discuss the upcoming third Annual Miller Mid-America Insurance Golf Fundraiser. The fundraiser is in support of the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. The event is set for Thursday, Sept. 1 at the Oaks Golf Course in Springfield.
District 186 partners with Secret Service to fight school violence
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The United States Secret Service is helping District 186 keep Springfield schools safe. On Thursday, a program was held at Southeast High School in partnership with the secret service, United States Attorney Gregory K. Harris, and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. The program was a...
PETA brings Hell on Wheels to Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was an unconventional way to bring attention to a controversial issue at the Illinois State Fair on Thursday. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) held its Hell on Wheels demonstration. It aims to make people think twice about eating chickens. The demonstration...
Champaign approves low-barrier, year-round homeless shelter
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — In an 8-0 vote Tuesday night, the Champaign City Council approved the creation of a low-barrier homeless shelter at 119 E. University Ave. in Champaign. The Champaign City Council will be working with the city's Township on the project. This will be Champaign's first all-year-round shelter, helping those who are most vulnerable in the community.
Balloon festival coming to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — There will be a balloon festival that raises money for charity this September. On September 23-24, the balloon festival will be at Dodd's Park in Champaign. The event will go from 4 p.m.- 10 p.m. on September 23, and from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m....
Juvenile crime on the rise in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Juvenile crime appears to be on the rise in Springfield. The Springfield Police Department presented city crime data to the city council Tuesday night. The data found that juvenile crime and homicides are on the rise. Springfield resident Deena Dodson said she feels safe where...
Champaign home shot at twice in one day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after the same home was shot at twice in just a few hours. Lieutenant Curt Apperson says around 5 p.m. Wednesday a home in the 1600 block of Dobbins Drive was shot at. Thankfully, no one was home...
2022 Friday Night Rivals Schedule
It's almost time to kick off this year's CEFCU Friday Night Rivals!. Here's a look at the games we have lined up to air on CW 23. 10/21: Sacred Heart-Griffin at Springfield Southeast. You can also watch the games on NewsChannel20.com and FoxIllinois.com as well as on the station Facebook...
UIS students move in ahead of new school year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Tuesday was move-in day for new incoming students at the University of Illinois Springfield (UIS). New students moved into the Lincoln and Founders Residence Halls. Approximately 300 first-year undergraduate students moved into UIS on Tuesday. "I'm excited to meet new people and especially my roommates...
Community comes together following weekend murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — On Wednesday, a memorial and prayer circle was held in Decatur for Arrion McClelland, 24, who was shot and killed over the weekend. We're told this is the second member of the McClelland family who has died from gun violence in just over a year.
Champaign Police increase presence downtown
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Earlier this summer, the Champaign Police Department (CPD) partnered with AGB security to have an extra set of eyes patrolling the downtown area. Now, CPD is also increasing the number of its officers in the downtown area, on top of the security already in place.
Joint lactic and polylactic acid production projects coming to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Two planned joint ventures for U.S. production of lactic acid and polylactic acid will be located in Decatur. The projects will help meet the growing demand for a wide variety of plant-based products, including eco-friendly bioplastics. The first Joint venture, GreenWise Lactic, would produce up...
Murder suspect captured in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Decatur Police say Robinson was captured at approximately 12:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of east Sedgwick Street. Police are searching for a man wanted for murdering Arrion McClelland. Dionte A. Robinson, 24, is wanted on a charge of first degree murder. Police...
Springfield man arrested for vehicle burglaries in Christian County
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man faces charges after authorities say he burglarized multiple vehicles in Christian County. Sangamon County Sheriff's deputies arrested Drearion L. Neal, 18, and a juvenile male last month on burglary charges. Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettlekamp says their arrests came after someone broke...
