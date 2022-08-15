Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Possible argument leads to death of Leander woman
Williamson County court records revealed additional details following a Saturday homicide investigation in Leander.
Two injured in north Austin shooting
Two people were injured in a shooting in north Austin Wednesday night, according to the Austin Police Department.
Kyle school goes into brief lockout period due to nearby theft
According to police, the person ran across the campus of Chapa Middle School on 3700 Dacy Ln. but did not enter any campus building.
fox40jackson.com
Police shortages leave Austin jewelry store in dire straits amid crime wave: ‘This is not working’
Daniel Schweiterman, owner of Regard Jewelry store in Austin, Texas said Thursday his business was targeted by the same criminals multiple times as the city’s crime crisis escalates. “We’ve called [the Austin Police Department] for ten days straight. It was a 311 call,” he told “Fox & Friends First.”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cun.news
Law enforcement bring barricaded subject incident to safe conclusion in Round Rock
It was a long hot Monday but several law enforcement, Fire and Williamson County EMS got the call and got it done safely. While it the incident had a safe conclusion it was very tense and trying experience for those living in the Round Rock neighborhood. Around 12 noon on...
fox44news.com
Another arrest in McGregor teen trafficking case
McLennan Co, Tx (FOX 44) – A 30-year-old man, whom jail records indicate is from Liberty Hill, is the latest to be arrested in connection with a trafficking case involving two teenage girls from McGregor. Bentley Brian Breshears was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday as the...
Man in hospital after being hit by vehicle on 290 in Oak Hill
Austin police are investigating after a crash on Highway 290 in Oak Hill early Friday morning sent a man to the hospital.
Runaway teen from San Antonio believed to be in Austin
Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa, ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio. Authorities believe she's in the Austin area, with ties specifically to Jonestown/Lago Vista.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man killed in Downtown Austin shooting; no suspect in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in the downtown area. APD said that at approximately 10:57 a.m. Tuesday that officers responded to the intersection of East Sixth Street and Sabine Street after multiple people called 911 to say a man had been shot in that area.
fox7austin.com
18-wheeler involved in multiple vehicle crash in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Officials are investigating after an 18-wheeler was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in Round Rock. The crash happened at around 8 a.m. on SH-45 between Greenlawn Boulevard and I-35. The Round Rock Police Department says the 18-wheeler caught on fire. Lanes of westbound SH-45 were shut...
fox7austin.com
Person rescued after being stranded in floodwaters at South Austin greenbelt: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - A person was found safe after being stranded in water at the greenbelt in South Austin due to flooding. Austin-Travis County EMS said the rescue was at 3900 S Mopac Expessway SB. ATCEMS said the person was not injured and is safe. Officials assisted the person in...
Cameron police say former sergeant indicted for tampering with evidence
A former sergeant with the Cameron Police Department was indicted by a Milam County Grand Jury on Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Staff member accused of assaulting resident at group home for people with disabilities
MANOR, Texas — An employee at a Manor group home for people with disabilities has been arrested after he reportedly assaulted a resident. According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to Harris Room & Board in Manor on Sunday after a 911 caller reported that someone at their church claimed he had been assaulted by a staff member at his group home. When the deputy arrived, they met the victim, who was being treated for bleeding and cuts to his face.
Kyle Rittenhouse a passenger in Thrall traffic stop, takes selfie with officer
On Aug. 11, a Thrall police officer pulled over the driver of a car for a "traffic infraction" as they were traveling on U.S. Highway 79. That driver was issued a warning, Thrall police Chief Whitney Whitworth said, and clarified that Rittenhouse was a passenger in the car.
Kaitlin Armstrong's attorneys file to suppress evidence, claiming 'illegal arrest warrant'
AUSTIN, Texas — The attorney for an Austin woman accused of murder filed new documents to try and suppress evidence. Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of killing pro cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson earlier this year and then fleeing to Costa Rica. New photos of Armstrong being interrogated after the alleged...
CBS Austin
Two arrested after police chase from Pflugerville to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A couple of suspected car thieves kept Pflugerville and Austin police busy Tuesday morning. An officer in Pflugerville spotted a stolen truck and tried to stop it, but they took off. He chased them for a bit, but eventually backed off and that's where Austin police...
2 shootings, 1 ‘in retaliation’ leaves person dead in Elgin
EPD said officers found the shooting victim in a crashed car on West Brenham Street and South Avenue C, but during the investigation, officers said the shooting happened a block away on East Alamo Street.
Lanes reopen after fiery crash involving 18-wheeler on SH 45 in Round Rock
Parts of State Highway 45 reopened Thursday morning after a wreck involving multiple vehicles and an 18-wheeler, according to Round Rock Police.
Kyle Police warn about increase in teen fentanyl overdoses, deaths
Capt. Pedro Hernandez with Kyle Police Department said officers are seeing more pills laced with fentanyl in Kyle and teens are paying the price.
Property crimes up at The Domain, car burglaries spiked in June
The Austin Police Department received 44 car burglary reports at The Domain in June, according to Senior Officer Frank Creasey. That number spiked from just nine in May. There were 18 in July.
Comments / 0