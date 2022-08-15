ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s

By Rachel Dobkin
 3 days ago

A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees.

In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.

A counselor has warned shoppers against using self-checkout at certain stores after many of her clients have gotten charged with petty theft Credit: Getty
This counselor has claimed Walmart has arrested many of its customers with petty theft after forgetting to scan a small item Credit: Getty

While this might not seem unusual, the alarming part is that many of her clients didn't mean to steal anything.

She said that these people don't fit the profile of a typical petty thief.

Instead, they are regular shoppers who accidentally stole something of low value because of a small mistake they made at self-checkout.

Barger exclusively told The Sun that "there was one particular Walmart here in Tucson that I was getting a lot of clients [from] ... it's averaging two to three a week."

She explained a typical scenario that would result in a customer's arrest after a run-of-the-mill shopping trip.

"I had one client that was an elderly woman. She was shopping, she got her kitty litter," Barger said.

The elderly woman got "another customer to help her put it at the bottom of the cart. And when she got to the self-checkout, she couldn't lift it. She asked for help. The Walmart employee came over to assist," she said.

The employee then gave the woman a handheld device to scan the item, Barge claimed.

"You can see her on the video. Bending over trying to scan ... she thought she scanned it. She continued on with other things, and then she paid and was headed out the door and they stopped her and they said 'come with us,'" Barger explained.

Barger claimed that the Walmart employees took the woman into a room and "they said that she stole the kitty litter."

Barger continued: "She's like well, I asked someone to help me scan it. So they got her for the kitty litter."

These shoppers come from all walks of life. They are doctors, teachers, and business owners. Barger hears the same story - "they forgot to scan something very small," she said.

"I also had a business owner that swears he's never going to shop at Walmart again.

"He spent over $2,000 buying supplies and he [missed] a block of cheese which was like a 5 or 6 dollar little block of cheese and he got a theft," Barger told The Sun.

Shoppers can even be caught before they leave the store, Barger claims.

She said, "I always thought that the golden rule was that you had to leave the store before they can say hey, you stole this."

These small shopper mistakes can cost customers big time.

Most of Barger's clients end up taking an adult responsibility class because of their charges and there are also fines involved, depending on the case.

The eight-hour class usually costs between $85 to $95 and the fines can be up to $500 or $600, according to Barger.

Then you have to factor in the cost of an attorney to help you fight for your case.

"The average cost for the attorney starts at anywhere from 3,000 to 4,000 to 5,000," Barger warned.

"If I see a client coming in and they said they spent $3,500 for an attorney that kind of tells me that you know, why would you steal a block of cheese and turn around and spend $3,500 for an attorney to defend your honor?" Barger asked.

Many of her clients do opt for an attorney if they can afford it because the charge is damaging to their profession and/or their character.

Barger said that most of her clients receive charges from Walmart and that a small number of cases come from Target.

The U.S. Sun reached out to Walmart and Target for a comment.

Walmart replied: "Addressing store theft is a challenge for every retailer, including Walmart. To help, we’re continually investing in people, programs and technology for stores combating this problem.

"Should customers have questions or difficulty using our self-checkout registers, we encourage them to ask for assistance from our associates managing that area."

Barger told The Sun: "I understand the stores trying to eliminate theft. But I do believe sometimes they go overboard and to me, it's unethical.

"You know, it's very debilitating to your person, your integrity, who you think you are, to be caught and be treated the way some of these people [are[ being treated," she said.

Barger tries not to use self-checkout unless it's for one item. When she does use it, she calls the employee over and tells them about the horror stories she has heard about.

She does this so the employee is aware of the situation. She said employees "need to be cognitive of helping some of these people make sure their stuff is scanned. That's their job," Barger said.

Barger commends Fry's Food And Drug store in Arizona for helping their customer's at self-checkout and advises people to shop there.

"You go into the Fry's food store, [they] always have two or three people by the self-checkout, who [are] there to help ... or they'll come and say, you know, I think that didn't scan, they're watching," she said.

"That's what they should do. They'd be very proactive in helping these people," said Barger.

She also said hardware stores like Lowe's or Home Depot are good at monitoring their self-checkouts and helping their customers.

Barger believes that stores need to take more responsibility when it comes to monitoring their self-checkouts.

She thinks there should be an adequate amount of employees watching the machines and the store could even check shoppers' receipts before they leave, which some stores already do.

Barger also believes in the opportunity for stores to let shoppers pay for the item that they may have missed, instead of jumping to an arrest.

For shoppers, Barger says to avoid self-checkouts if you can. If you must use it, she says to make sure you are paying attention to the screen to make sure all your items are being scanned.

Also make sure to watch your little ones, as they could grab items that you are unaware of.

Barger has said that she's recently seen a recent decrease in cases coming to her from clients, but it is unclear if this is an overall trend.

Chris Pichardo
3d ago

It’s ok for smash and grab to walkout without going after them, yet you go after the honest working citizen I say boycott Walmart. Teach them a lesson

Wuzafuz
3d ago

Never. If it comes to all self checkout, my cart goes to the checkout spot & I call an employee to check it out. If they refuse I just leave & they can pay someone to restock it. They better do the ice cream first.

Barb Clark
3d ago

I use self checks all of the time. a couple of times I have gotten all the way out to my car and realized I forgot to check something out. I took it back into the store and checked it out the cashier at self checks looked at me like I was crazy for being honest! so it cuts both ways!

