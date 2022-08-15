ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Country Singer Marries in Montana Ceremony

Tyler Barham is a married man! The country singer married longtime girlfriend Morgan Hauerwas in an intimate ceremony in Seeley Lake, Montana on June 18. The romantic wedding nuptials came more than a year after the couple became engaged, with Barham and Hauerwas confirming the exciting relationship update to PEOPLE, joking that "we're still trying to get used to referring to each other as husband and wife instead of just calling each other 'babe' like we have for the last six years."
105.5 The Fan

5 of the World’s Deadliest Insects Are in Idaho Right Now

When you hear the words “most deadly insect in the world” what image pops into your head?. Murder Hornets? Sure, their name is scary but they actually got that name for wiping out other species of bees, not necessarily humans. Maybe one of the scary scorpions you’d find down in Texas or the disgustingly large funnel-web spiders you’d see in Australia?
IDAHO STATE
Daily Montanan

Another lie, Ryan. 350 Montana doesn’t want to defund the police

I came in from weeding onions and turned on my computer to stream the congressional debate. Retired duffers get to do that in the middle of the day. My favorite part of the debate was seeing the look on Ryan Zinke’s face when he realized the debate wasn’t going to be a slam dunk. That […] The post Another lie, Ryan. 350 Montana doesn’t want to defund the police appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula

At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GREAT FALLS, MT
TheDailyBeast

Boom That Shook Utah and Idaho Was Likely a Meteor

A mysterious boom that could be heard across northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday was likely a meteor, the National Weather Service said. There was no seismic activity recorded at the time of the sound, but a Utah woman captured on video a bluish streak of light across the sky, and a satellite lightning detector also picked up on the activity. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he heard the boom while out running and checked to ensure it was not military activity. He agreed it was probably a high-altitude meteor hitting earth’s atmosphere.Boom video. My money is on high altitude meteor that blew up when it hit the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/2LmOGkpMXf— Matt Blank (@msbutah) August 13, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

Here are the largest fires burning in Utah and the West right now

Wildfires burned over 2 million acres throughout the U.S. in June, the most ever during that month, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the fire activity is confined to the West, where seven fires are burning more than 1,000 acres and are less than 80% contained. In total, there are currently 18 uncontained large fires in the country, according to the National Interagency Coordination Center.
UTAH STATE
CBS News

Wildfires burn in California, Montana and Idaho as firefighters contend with scorching heat

Wildfires in California, Montana and Idaho exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods Saturday. In Northern California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire had burned an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 acres with zero containment by Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire started Friday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line. Videos posted to social media showed a massive plume of smoke billowing hundreds of feet into the air.
MONTANA STATE
