STEAM Expo at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Wednesday was the start of the Tech Prairie STEAM Expo at the Illinois State Fair. The Expo allows all fairgoers to engage, interact, and explore incredible innovation and emerging career opportunities related to science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) fields. This is the second...
500 school supply kits go to elementary schools across Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois (ACEC Illinois) has donated over 500 back-to-school supply kits to assist low-income students in elementary schools across the state. Students in Chicago, Springfield, Joliet, Urbana, and East St. Louis are the towns getting the supplies. The beneficiary...
Contact 2: Trash complaints in Madison County, Illinois
“If someone comes and tells you, ‘Hey, Mike I’ll take care of you. I’ll mow your grass every Friday,’ and you’re not getting it mowed on Friday, then what?”
Illinois First Lady outbids husband for grand champion steer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was Pritzker against Pritzker once again at the Illinois State Fair's sale of champions Tuesday evening. Governor JB Pritzker and his wife, MK, competed for the championship steer. MK Pritzker won yet again this year. This is the second year in a row MK...
PETA brings Hell on Wheels to Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was an unconventional way to bring attention to a controversial issue at the Illinois State Fair on Thursday. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) held its Hell on Wheels demonstration. It aims to make people think twice about eating chickens. The demonstration...
Final payment made to downtown Springfield YMCA
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Tuesday, the City of Springfield presented the final TIF payment of the tax fund to the downtown YMCA. The final payment was $900,000. Springfield approved nearly $6 million in tax increment funding to help the YMCA move into a new building downtown. "With the...
Illinois boosts early childhood education funding by $54 million
CHICAGO (WICS) — More money is going toward early childhood education in Illinois. The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) announced on Thursday the allocation of a $54 million increase in funding for the Early Childhood Block Grant. The funds are a 10% increase and will serve 4,500 additional...
Central Illinois farm will power thousands of homes with solar
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS) — Mulligan Solar Farm will help power homes in Logan County. Thursday was the grand opening of the solar farm. "Solar is a 70-megawatt project here in Logan County," said Mark Goodwin, president and CEO of Apex Clean Energy. "It's operating now it's delivering enough power for 14,000 U.S. homes."
Good Chance Northern Lights Visible Over Missouri & Illinois
I'm always hesitant to share forecasts for the northern lights being visible over our area, because it rarely happens. However, based on a new forecast, it appears there is a very good chance you'll be able to see the aurora borealis over northern parts of Missouri and over half of Illinois late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
More than 1,000 guns seized in Illinois firearm enforcement blitz
ILLINOIS — The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff’s Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed the recent firearm enforcement at a Thursday morning press conference. Kelly stated more than 1,700 compliance checks were conducted across Illinois with about 25% of those being done in Northern Illinois alone which led to 223 people in the region having their firearms legally taken away.
Second "Felony Lane Gang Member" Sentenced, Targeted Banks In Glen Carbon and Wood River
EAST ST. LOUIS - The U.S. District Court in East St. Louis announced on Thursday that Mary M. Thornhill, 36, of Knoxville, Tenn., was sentenced on Wednesday, August 17, to 34 months in prison for her involvement in a bank fraud scheme that targeted female victims in Southern Illinois. The group targeted banks located in the Metro East, including those in Glen Carbon and Wood River.
Juvenile crime on the rise in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Juvenile crime appears to be on the rise in Springfield. The Springfield Police Department presented city crime data to the city council Tuesday night. The data found that juvenile crime and homicides are on the rise. Springfield resident Deena Dodson said she feels safe where...
Highland Park pushes for semi-automatic weapons ban
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WICS/CNN NEWSOURCE) — The Highland Park City Council is pushing for Illinois and the federal government to ban all semi-automatic weapons. This comes after a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in the city left seven dead and dozens injured. The city council passed the...
Metro East cities among those to receive grant money through Rebuild Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV) - Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity have announced $106 million in capital grants to rebuild 50 communities across the State of Illinois Monday. The Rebuild Illinois and Main Streets Capital program also offered an additional $109 million in matching grant...
$10k reward offered in missing Woman’s case
A $10,000 reward is now being offered for information about a woman missing since January.
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri
Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.
UIS students move in ahead of new school year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Tuesday was move-in day for new incoming students at the University of Illinois Springfield (UIS). New students moved into the Lincoln and Founders Residence Halls. Approximately 300 first-year undergraduate students moved into UIS on Tuesday. "I'm excited to meet new people and especially my roommates...
2022 Friday Night Rivals Schedule
It's almost time to kick off this year's CEFCU Friday Night Rivals!. Here's a look at the games we have lined up to air on CW 23. 10/21: Sacred Heart-Griffin at Springfield Southeast. You can also watch the games on NewsChannel20.com and FoxIllinois.com as well as on the station Facebook...
What Do You Need To Carry A Gun In Illinois?
Illinois residents need a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card to buy and own a gun. A FOID cardholder can have a gun at their home, but they aren’t able to carry their gun on their person unless it is unloaded and kept in an enclosed case or a gun box.
Community comes together following weekend murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — On Wednesday, a memorial and prayer circle was held in Decatur for Arrion McClelland, 24, who was shot and killed over the weekend. We're told this is the second member of the McClelland family who has died from gun violence in just over a year.
