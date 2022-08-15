Read full article on original website
How To Polish Your Stainless Steel Sink With Flour
Stainless steel is a popular choice when it comes to kitchen sinks and appliances because it’s durable, affordable and low-maintenance — but it has its drawbacks. The reality is that stainless steel sinks are prone to dulling and damage from water spots and soap scum. They are also easily scratched. Additionally, this can be a tricky surface to clean because ordinary multipurpose cleaners may leave a streaky residue behind. So how can you polish stainless steel sinks to keep them sparkling?
recipesgram.com
Creamy Baileys Dream Pie (15-Minute Recipe)
This is a 15-minute creamy, yummy dessert that you will love it! No-bake plus chocolatey – what can be better, right? Baileys Dream pie is all you need this weekend! Try it!. In a small bowl, melt chocolate on a low heat. Set aside for a moment. Now, using...
CNET
Best Probiotics of 2022
Ever wondered about your gut health? Have you been experiencing excessive bloating, cramping or gastrointestinal issues lately? A daily probiotic may be able to help. Probiotics can help with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), gastrointestinal issues, eczema, yeast infections and lactose intolerance. Here is what you need to know. What is...
TODAY.com
32 cream cheese recipes — some sweet, some savory, all dreamy
At the heart of any great dip, cake or casserole is, well, love, of course — but also, probably, a block of cream cheese. Smooth, whipped or flavored, cream cheese has the ability to bring a luscious quality to sweet desserts and a wonderful creaminess to a range of savory appetizers, sides and main dishes. Aside from spreading it onto your bagel, cream cheese is great for use in both cooking and baking (especially when recipes call for it to be brought to room temperature).
therecipecritic.com
Homemade Taco Pizza Recipe
This recipe is such a fun twist on two classic family weeknight traditions, pizza and tacos. Combining my family’s two favorite meals in one has long been a winner in our home, and I’m confident it will be in yours, too. This recipe is an at-home version of Mexican pizza that you can make with simple ingredients! I crave it often, and because it’s so easy to make, I can whip it up in a flash whenever I’m in the mood. It’s one of the few pizzas I can happily eat over and over again and not grow tired of.
How to Cook with Citric Acid, According to a Pastry Chef
Throughout her video cooking series Pastries with Paola, pastry chef Paola Velez has shared all kinds of delicious treats, from Hummingbird Cream Puffs to Black and Ruby Cookies. If you've been following along, you might have noticed an ingredient she uses to give dishes extra oomph — citric acid. It brings brightness to her Italian Buttercream, adds tang to the coating for Tamarind Jelly Candies, and also gives the candied oranges on this cake a sour twist. She calls the ingredient "a game changer." But if you've never worked with it, you probably have some questions about where to start. Velez shared her tips for cooking with citric acid, and explained why it's a key ingredient to have in your pantry.
Food & Wine
Papa Johns Ditches the Crust with New Pizza Bowls
If you want to start a fight among pizza lovers, ask them "Thick crust or thin crust?" Everyone has their own dough density preference. But Papa Johns has thrown a third option into the thick-or-thin debate, by releasing a pizza with no crust whatsoever. Earlier this month, the Atlanta- and...
CNET
You Really Need to De-Gunk Your Keurig: 5 Steps for Better Brewing
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. When your Keurig is brewing day after day, gunk will inevitably accumulate over time. If left unchecked, mineral buildup can actually affect how a Keurig performs -- and if enough of that grime reaches the inner workings, the machine might stop running altogether.
The Daily South
What Can I Substitute for Eggs?
So you've run out of eggs. There's no time to go to the grocery store. Now what?. Or maybe you need to make a dessert for someone with an egg allergy, or a vegan baked good for a potluck. There are a lot of reasons why you might need a substitute for eggs while baking, but not all replacements are created equal.
The Daily South
Soup Beans Are a Beloved Appalachian Staple
For people raised in the Southern Appalachian Mountains, perhaps no meal is more comforting and satisfying, or less expensive and fussy, than a big pot of pintos cooked in the style known as soup beans. Soup beans are not soup, but these slowly simmered beans are soupy, bathed in a...
reviewed.com
The Best Cat Bowls of 2022
Whether you just got a new kitten or have a senior cat struggling with neck pain (or reaching down to eat out of a low bowl), buying a high-quality cat bowl can help all types of cats eat comfortably. From bowls that are tilted for better digestion and neck comfort to an automatic feeder that safely dispenses food while you’re away for the weekend, we recommend them all in this roundup. If you’re a tech-savvy person, you may also want to consider more of the best automatic pet feeders.
Instant Pot Navy Bean Soup Recipe
The Instant Pot is one of the best tools you can have in your kitchen, and there are plenty of recipes you can use it for, like this navy bean soup. While most people think of enjoying soup in the winter, you can make this year-round. It's full of navy beans — which are a great source of protein — and plenty of veggies like onions, celery, and carrots. Add a little bit of chopped ham to make the soup even heartier, and whether you're eating a bowl for a main course or a cup for a side, it totally hits the spot.
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake Pie
This chocolate peanut butter cheesecake pie is so easy and simple to prepare! So, do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this amazingly delicious dessert that is rich and so creamy. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 8 oz. (1 package) cream cheese, softened. 1 Oreo crumb crust,...
thepioneerwoman.com
Puppy Chow
Sit, Fido—this puppy chow is for humans only! Though it may take its name from the popular dog food, this puppy chow (aka muddy buddies) is much more delicious! Like your favorite savory Chex party mix combined with the best chocolate desserts, this eat-it-by-the-handful snack makes a great anytime treat, but it's also the perfect as a tailgate food, homemade Halloween treat, or Christmas food gift during the holiday season.
swimswam.com
The Hungry Swimmer: Lemon Blueberry Bread
This recipe is the perfect combination of tart, sweet, moist, and bright flavors—perfect for a post-practice treat!. I think we can all agree that in the middle of late summer, fruit is one of the best and most refreshing snacks. You know what they say… It’s nature’s candy!
I Tried Lidia Bastianich’s Stuffed Shells and They’re a Cheese-Lover’s Dream
In my quest for the perfect stuffed shell, I wanted to try a meatless version to see how it would stand up to the meaty recipes I grew up with. I was also curious to see what Italian cooking queen Lidia Bastianich did with this classic dish and, lo and behold, her stuffed shells recipe was made with scallions, frozen peas, and a blend of three cheeses. I had faith in Lidia, but had a few questions. Would the peas hurt or hinder? Is there such a thing as too much cheese? These queries weren’t going to answer themselves, so I headed to the kitchen to try the recipe myself.
Thrillist
You Can Get Free Egg Rolls at Jack in the Box This Weekend
National Potato Day is coming up—August 19, to be exact—but with a nationwide shortage threatening our access, Jack in the Box is celebrating the food holiday with something other than fries. Now before you get too disappointed, here's the good news: in an effort to protect our beloved...
How To Properly Fold And Store Plastic Grocery Bags
Keeping that abundance of pesky plastic grocery bags under control is one of life's little stressors. Well, stress no more, because we have some tips for you!
Warm Cinnamon Apples
Cinnamon apples prepared on the stovetop are so simple to make, yet so incredibly delicious. They taste like a warm apple pie filling that can be used in such a wide variety of ways, from breakfast all the way through dinner and dessert. My favorite way to enjoy cinnamon apples...
12tomatoes.com
Blueberry Zucchini Bread
Anyone who’s ever had a garden can tell you that sometimes a certain group of plants just explodes in a fit of over-production. And, when that happens with your zucchini it can mean a lot of these fruits to get rid of. You begin to sneak them into a variety of dishes they wouldn’t normally appear in! But, with zucchini bread everyone knows what they’re getting so it’s less of a hiding game. Instead, the moist texture and mild flavor of the zucchini means you end up with a lovely dessert bread. This recipe has an outstanding flavor that adds a bit of sweetness to this traditionally health-conscious bread.
