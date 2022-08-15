In my quest for the perfect stuffed shell, I wanted to try a meatless version to see how it would stand up to the meaty recipes I grew up with. I was also curious to see what Italian cooking queen Lidia Bastianich did with this classic dish and, lo and behold, her stuffed shells recipe was made with scallions, frozen peas, and a blend of three cheeses. I had faith in Lidia, but had a few questions. Would the peas hurt or hinder? Is there such a thing as too much cheese? These queries weren’t going to answer themselves, so I headed to the kitchen to try the recipe myself.

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO