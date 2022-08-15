California-based 828 Productions will join Netflix and NBCUniversal and set up a new full-service film and production shop in New Mexico, the state’s governor’s office said Wednesday. Over the next six years, 828 Productions plans to invest $75 million to build a 300,000-square-foot studio and 20-acre backlot in Las Cruces. It intends to shoot its first production in the studio before the end of the year and spend $350 million on productions over the next decade. (Recent films from 828 Productions include Helen’s Dead, Those Who Walk Away and The Fallout.)More from The Hollywood ReporterThe CW Sets Fall Premiere Dates for...

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO