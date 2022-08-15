ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City nearly the best city to survive a Zombie Apocalypse

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
Salt Lake City residents buoyed by last year's rankings that claimed the city was one of the best prepared to survive a Zombie Apocalypse have even more reason to rejoice in 2022.

In Lawn Love's newest rankings of cities that can survive the zombie onslaught, Salt Lake City moves up a whopping 25 spots to No. 2 overall.

It's not known what caused the massive jump, but zombies should be forewarned about messing with the S-L-C. You know, if they had working brains and all.

This year's rankings used 26 "key indicators" of zombie invasion-preparedness like nearby military base access, hardware stores, and homes with basements (aka, bunkers).

Utah's capital city fared well in protection (#2) and supplies (#8) ranks, while listed much lower in hideouts (yikes... #70) and vulnerability (#54).

Salt Lake City's overall score of 57 trailed only Orlando on the list comprising of 200 cities. Meanwhile, locations around Las Vegas comprise five of the lowest ranked cities, including Sunrise Manor, the worst-ranked overall.

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

