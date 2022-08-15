ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Comments / 1

Related
ifiberone.com

Deputies: Teen rendered unconscious in attack at Grant County Fair

MOSES LAKE - The mother of a teen who was attacked by a peer at the Grant County Fair opted to seek a restraining order against her son’s attacker instead of pressing charges, according to Grant County Sheriff’s officials. On Wednesday, Marilyn Avila contacted law enforcement to report...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Alleged child abuser accused of seeking to contact victim from jail

WENATCHEE — Authorities say a Wenatchee man charged with child sexual abuse tried to contact his alleged victim from jail, violating a judge’s order in the process. Devon Scott McGrady, 32, has been held since his arrest at his South Wenatchee delivery business in February, on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 10-year-child. Chelan County sheriff’s deputies say phone calls from the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, which are routinely monitored, show that McGrady sent a letter to the child and tried to confirm by phone that the victim had received it.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Thief driving stolen vehicle in Warden nearly crashes into home before fleeing from police on foot

WARDEN - Warden Police are turning to the public for help in finding the man who led police on a chase through town on Wednesday afternoon. Just before 1 p.m., Warden Police say there was a report of a stolen Jeep from a local residence. The reporting party followed the culprit until he was intercepted by police at an intersection in town. The suspect tried to flee police, jumping over an embankment and into a field and eventually traveled back into town where he drove into some bushes at a home’s front yard. The vehicle stopped only five feet away from the front door.
WARDEN, WA
KXLY

Teen dies from gunshot wounds in Wenatchee, police investigating

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating an incident where a teen died from gunshot wounds. On August 12, just before midnight, Wenatchee Police Officers responded to a call of possible cardiac arrest on Methow Street near Ridgeview Loop Drive. Officers discovered the call was actually a shooting that had just occurred.
WENATCHEE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Moses Lake, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Moses Lake, WA
City
Home, WA
ifiberone.com

Wenatchee PD: 18-year-old shot and killed Aug. 12

WENATCHEE — A murder investigation is underway after an 18-year-old man died from gunshot wounds from an Aug. 12 shooting. According to information released on Wednesday, Wenatchee police responded just before midnight on Aug. 12 for a possible cardiac event at a home in the 1600 block of Methow Street.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Moses Lake Fire Victims Identified

The identity of the married couple who passed away in a trailer fire Monday near Moses Lake has been discovered. Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison said the bodies of 83-year-old James Nanto and his wife, 71-year-old Debra Nanto, were discovered in their 5th-wheel trailer after the fire. "The cause of...
MOSES LAKE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Bathtub#Violent Crime#Paxson Drive
ifiberone.com

Wenatchee PD looking to ID two suspects in string of vehicle prowls

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee police are hoping to identify two suspects in a string of vehicle prowls in both Wenatchee and Douglas County parks. The two female suspects reportedly broke windows on parked vehicles at several parks on Tuesday, stealing items including wallets and purses, according to Wenatchee police. Police...
WENATCHEE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Details, Victim Names Released in Fatal Grant County Crash

Following a fatal crash in Grant County July 30, the Grant County Sheriff's Office has released new information. (image shows vehicle in upper right-red car) Four persons were riding in a 2003 Chevy Cavalier traveling on South Frontage Road E. near the interchange with Interstate 90 around 6:30 AM when the car failed to negotiate a corner.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Five people ejected in rollover on SR 24 between Mattawa and Othello

DESERT AIRE - Five people who weren't buckled up in a rollover crash near Othello are being treated at a hospital in the Tri-Cities as of Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol says the wreck happened on state Route 24, about 30 miles west of Othello, shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
OTHELLO, WA
ifiberone.com

Fire burning close to homes northeast of Soap Lake

SOAP LAKE - A fire burning northeast of Soap Lake appears to be incinerating brush close to some homes as of Thursday night. The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports that the blaze is 10 acres in size, but is contained. It's burning in the 21000 block of Road A Northeast also known as High Hill Road.
SOAP LAKE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kpq.com

Woman Killed in Douglas County Crash Identified

The identity of a Moses Lake woman who died in a rollover crash last weekend in Douglas County is now known. Troopers say 35-year-old Stephanie Starkweather died at the scene after driving off the roadway on SR 17 about 15 miles southeast of Mansfield Saturday night. The say her car...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
610KONA

Two Killed In Moses Lake RV Fire

(Moses Lake, WA) -- Two people are dead following an RV fire near Moses Lake. Firefighters responded to a fire in a fifth-wheel trailer at Cougar Campers RV Park around 4 a.m. Monday morning. The trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived. After putting out the fire, two bodies were found inside. The Medical Examiner will determine how the people died. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Man dies from injuries sustained in Tuesday morning wreck near Mattawa

MATTAWA — An 80-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a Tuesday morning wreck near Mattawa. Pasco resident Roy L. Lomon died at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, according to the Washington State Patrol. Lomon was driving a 1993 Toyota pickup truck north on SR 243 when he reportedly...
MATTAWA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy