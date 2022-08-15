Read full article on original website
Deputies: Teen rendered unconscious in attack at Grant County Fair
MOSES LAKE - The mother of a teen who was attacked by a peer at the Grant County Fair opted to seek a restraining order against her son’s attacker instead of pressing charges, according to Grant County Sheriff’s officials. On Wednesday, Marilyn Avila contacted law enforcement to report...
Alleged child abuser accused of seeking to contact victim from jail
WENATCHEE — Authorities say a Wenatchee man charged with child sexual abuse tried to contact his alleged victim from jail, violating a judge’s order in the process. Devon Scott McGrady, 32, has been held since his arrest at his South Wenatchee delivery business in February, on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 10-year-child. Chelan County sheriff’s deputies say phone calls from the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, which are routinely monitored, show that McGrady sent a letter to the child and tried to confirm by phone that the victim had received it.
Thief driving stolen vehicle in Warden nearly crashes into home before fleeing from police on foot
WARDEN - Warden Police are turning to the public for help in finding the man who led police on a chase through town on Wednesday afternoon. Just before 1 p.m., Warden Police say there was a report of a stolen Jeep from a local residence. The reporting party followed the culprit until he was intercepted by police at an intersection in town. The suspect tried to flee police, jumping over an embankment and into a field and eventually traveled back into town where he drove into some bushes at a home’s front yard. The vehicle stopped only five feet away from the front door.
Teen dies from gunshot wounds in Wenatchee, police investigating
WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating an incident where a teen died from gunshot wounds. On August 12, just before midnight, Wenatchee Police Officers responded to a call of possible cardiac arrest on Methow Street near Ridgeview Loop Drive. Officers discovered the call was actually a shooting that had just occurred.
Wenatchee PD: 18-year-old shot and killed Aug. 12
WENATCHEE — A murder investigation is underway after an 18-year-old man died from gunshot wounds from an Aug. 12 shooting. According to information released on Wednesday, Wenatchee police responded just before midnight on Aug. 12 for a possible cardiac event at a home in the 1600 block of Methow Street.
Moses Lake Fire Victims Identified
The identity of the married couple who passed away in a trailer fire Monday near Moses Lake has been discovered. Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison said the bodies of 83-year-old James Nanto and his wife, 71-year-old Debra Nanto, were discovered in their 5th-wheel trailer after the fire. "The cause of...
Mesa woman accused of killing wife, kidnapping children enters plea in court
PASCO - A woman who allegedly murdered her wife at her home in Mesa, kidnapping their two children shortly after, appeared in court to enter a plea to the charges against her on Tuesday. 49-year-old Chiloe Chervenell-Brinson is in jail on 2nd-degree murder charges and two counts of 2nd degree...
Three men caught stealing catalytic converters near Columbia Park Trail in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — Three men who were allegedly caught stealing catalytic converters from vehicles near Columbia Park Trail & Malibu PR NE have been arrested by Richland police officers following reports from a concerned citizen who noticed the suspicious activity. According to a social media alert from the Richland...
Wenatchee PD looking to ID two suspects in string of vehicle prowls
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee police are hoping to identify two suspects in a string of vehicle prowls in both Wenatchee and Douglas County parks. The two female suspects reportedly broke windows on parked vehicles at several parks on Tuesday, stealing items including wallets and purses, according to Wenatchee police. Police...
Details, Victim Names Released in Fatal Grant County Crash
Following a fatal crash in Grant County July 30, the Grant County Sheriff's Office has released new information. (image shows vehicle in upper right-red car) Four persons were riding in a 2003 Chevy Cavalier traveling on South Frontage Road E. near the interchange with Interstate 90 around 6:30 AM when the car failed to negotiate a corner.
Five people ejected in rollover on SR 24 between Mattawa and Othello
DESERT AIRE - Five people who weren't buckled up in a rollover crash near Othello are being treated at a hospital in the Tri-Cities as of Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol says the wreck happened on state Route 24, about 30 miles west of Othello, shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Fire burning close to homes northeast of Soap Lake
SOAP LAKE - A fire burning northeast of Soap Lake appears to be incinerating brush close to some homes as of Thursday night. The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports that the blaze is 10 acres in size, but is contained. It's burning in the 21000 block of Road A Northeast also known as High Hill Road.
Married couple identified as two found dead in trailer fire near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people killed in a trailer fire Monday morning near Moses Lake. Married couple James Nanto, 83, and Debra Nanto, 71, died of smoke inhalation, according to Coroner Craig Morrison. Their deaths have been ruled an accident.
Woman Killed in Douglas County Crash Identified
The identity of a Moses Lake woman who died in a rollover crash last weekend in Douglas County is now known. Troopers say 35-year-old Stephanie Starkweather died at the scene after driving off the roadway on SR 17 about 15 miles southeast of Mansfield Saturday night. The say her car...
Grant County deputy steps up to surprise family impacted by recent theft
MOSES LAKE — A family that was recently the victim of a theft were surprised on Sunday with a gift thanks to a Grant County sheriff’s deputy. Burglars had recently stolen two electric bikes from a garage of a Larson community home. The family told deputies the loss of the two bikes would have a major impact.
Judge rules if mental health meds can be forced on Fred Meyer murder suspect. He’s fighting it
His murder case has been on hold since late February.
Two Killed In Moses Lake RV Fire
(Moses Lake, WA) -- Two people are dead following an RV fire near Moses Lake. Firefighters responded to a fire in a fifth-wheel trailer at Cougar Campers RV Park around 4 a.m. Monday morning. The trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived. After putting out the fire, two bodies were found inside. The Medical Examiner will determine how the people died. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
Update | 3 Tri-Cities teens charged with murder after shootout kills 20-year-old at party
They were arrested Friday in the Spokane area.
Elderly Pasco man dies a day after losing control of his pickup at a roundabout
The truck went off the road and crashed.
Man dies from injuries sustained in Tuesday morning wreck near Mattawa
MATTAWA — An 80-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a Tuesday morning wreck near Mattawa. Pasco resident Roy L. Lomon died at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, according to the Washington State Patrol. Lomon was driving a 1993 Toyota pickup truck north on SR 243 when he reportedly...
