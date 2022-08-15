ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutto, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

GUIDE: 7 microschools enrolling students in the Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown areas

Oak Ridge Learning allows children to participate in "self-governed freeplay" to develop their social and intellectual abilities. (Courtesy Oak Ridge Learning) In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new form of alternative education, microschools, has begun to form all over the country. In the North Austin, Leander, Cedar Park and Georgetown areas, there are seven schools that offer this unique style of education.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KXAN

Pflugerville ISD working with 65 teacher vacancies as school begins

In July, the district notified its instructional coaches that they would be taking over roles in the classroom teaching students this year. Typically, instructional coaches help train and guide new teachers as they navigate their inaugural semesters. Gifted and Talented teachers have also been moved over in similar fashion to supplement its teaching force.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Hutto, TX
Government
Hutto, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
City
Hutto, TX
Community Impact Austin

My Time Kids Academy to open in Spicewood location off Bee Creek Road in January

The Bee Creek Road location is slated to open in January. (Courtesy My Time Kids Academy) My Time Kids Academy will open in a new location off Bee Creek Road at 3001 R O Drive, Spicewood, in January. The year-round preschool provides a diverse curriculum for children ages 2.5-7 years old in areas, such as Spanish; science, technology, engineering and math labs; music; and gymnastics. 512-925-5915.
SPICEWOOD, TX
kwhi.com

GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOL INTERIM PRINCIPAL LEAVING FOR ANOTHER JOB

After just little over a month on the job, Giddings High School Interim Principal John Schumacher is leaving to take a new position. Schumacher has been hired as an assistant superintendent for Prosper ISD, which is just north of Dallas. Giddings ISD is currently negotiating on a mutually agreeable date for his departure.
GIDDINGS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Zone#School Days#First Day Of School#Speed Limit#Miles Per Hour#Hutto Middle School#Sherman Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Community Impact Austin

Urban Euphoria CBD now open on University Blvd. in Round Rock

Urban Euphoria offers CBD products as well as health and wellness products in its storefront. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Urban Euphoria CBD opened in a former State Farm insurance office at 581 University Blvd., Ste. 100, Round Rock, on June 2. Urban Euphoria offers CBD products as well as health and wellness products in its storefront. 512-394-5777. www.urbaneuphoriacbd.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Round Rock ISD implements new safety, security protocols

ROUND ROCK, Texas - As more and more Central Texas school districts begin a new year, safety and security is top of mind for many parents, students and teachers—especially in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. For Round Rock ISD, where the first day is Wednesday, that means...
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

School districts no longer offering free meals to all students

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD parents are preparing to send their kids back to school bright and early Monday morning. This also goes for several other school districts in Central Texas. There is a change many families will need to address this year as most school districts will no longer provide free meals to all students.
Community Impact Austin

Lakeway City Council approves election for $17.5M bond

The city of Lakeway has called for a bond election Nov. 8. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) An ordinance to approve a bond election for a transportation bond totaling $17.5 million was approved by Lakeway City Council during their Aug.15 regular meeting. The motion was carried 6-1, with Council Member Jennifer...
LAKEWAY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy