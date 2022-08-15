Read full article on original website
‘Bestie Killer’ Magen Fieramusca Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) holding fundraiser for anti- Abbott billboardsAsh Jurberg
Courtney Clenney Charged With Murder After Stabbing Boyfriend Toby ObumseliBri HMiami, FL
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
OnlyFans Model Arrested For April Stabbing Of BoyfriendJeffery MacAustin, TX
GUIDE: 7 microschools enrolling students in the Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown areas
Oak Ridge Learning allows children to participate in "self-governed freeplay" to develop their social and intellectual abilities. (Courtesy Oak Ridge Learning) In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new form of alternative education, microschools, has begun to form all over the country. In the North Austin, Leander, Cedar Park and Georgetown areas, there are seven schools that offer this unique style of education.
Leander ISD’s newest school North Elementary welcomes students on first day
North Elementary School, Leander ISD's newest campus, welcomed students for the first day of school Aug. 17. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) North Elementary School, Leander ISD’s 29th elementary and newest school, opened its doors to students on Aug. 17. “Amazing kids, amazing community and an incredible staff,” Superintendent Bruce...
Pflugerville ISD working with 65 teacher vacancies as school begins
In July, the district notified its instructional coaches that they would be taking over roles in the classroom teaching students this year. Typically, instructional coaches help train and guide new teachers as they navigate their inaugural semesters. Gifted and Talented teachers have also been moved over in similar fashion to supplement its teaching force.
Pflugerville, Hutto ISDs earn B scores in 2022 TEA accountability ratings
Districts and schools across Texas received accountability ratings Aug. 15 for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Pflugerville and Hutto ISDs each earned a rating of B from the Texas Education Agency in the agency's 2022 accountability ratings released Aug. 15. Both districts...
My Time Kids Academy to open in Spicewood location off Bee Creek Road in January
The Bee Creek Road location is slated to open in January. (Courtesy My Time Kids Academy) My Time Kids Academy will open in a new location off Bee Creek Road at 3001 R O Drive, Spicewood, in January. The year-round preschool provides a diverse curriculum for children ages 2.5-7 years old in areas, such as Spanish; science, technology, engineering and math labs; music; and gymnastics. 512-925-5915.
Georgetown ISD approves contract for custodial services
The Georgetown ISD board of trustees approved a contract with SSC Services for Education. (Courtesy SSC Services for Education) The Georgetown ISD board of trustees approved a contract with SSC Services for Education to outsource custodial services at all GISD elementary school campuses at its Aug. 15 meeting. According to...
No cell phone or earbud use allowed at Hays CISD schools
Hays CISD welcomed back students for the first day of school. Something on the lesson plan? A new phone and earbud policy.
kwhi.com
GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOL INTERIM PRINCIPAL LEAVING FOR ANOTHER JOB
After just little over a month on the job, Giddings High School Interim Principal John Schumacher is leaving to take a new position. Schumacher has been hired as an assistant superintendent for Prosper ISD, which is just north of Dallas. Giddings ISD is currently negotiating on a mutually agreeable date for his departure.
Georgetown ISD to add new course on child trafficking, exploitation prevention to health curriculum
Georgetown ISD has adopted a new curriculum for the 2022-23 school year to include instruction relating to the prevention of child abuse, family violence, dating violence and human trafficking. With a favorable recommendation from the School Health Advisory Council and GISD Counseling Services, the approval of the Love146: Not A...
Here's a breakdown of Austin ISD's 2022 TEA accountability ratings
Bowie High School, AISD's largest school, received an overall rating of A in its 2022 accountability ratings. (Zach Keel/Community Impact Newspaper) Austin ISD received an overall B rating, 88 out of 100 points, from the Texas Education Agency's 2022 accountability ratings. Ratings reports for districts across Texas were released by the TEA Aug. 15.
Kyle school goes into brief lockout period due to nearby theft
According to police, the person ran across the campus of Chapa Middle School on 3700 Dacy Ln. but did not enter any campus building.
Ahead of budget approval, Austin City Council funding requests center on increased pay, public safety and parks
City Council's budget review process will wrap up this month. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) On Aug. 17, City Council will begin its final round of deliberations during what could be a multiday review of the fiscal year 2022-23 budget. Much of the approximately $5 billion spending plan is unlikely to...
Urban Euphoria CBD now open on University Blvd. in Round Rock
Urban Euphoria offers CBD products as well as health and wellness products in its storefront. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Urban Euphoria CBD opened in a former State Farm insurance office at 581 University Blvd., Ste. 100, Round Rock, on June 2. Urban Euphoria offers CBD products as well as health and wellness products in its storefront. 512-394-5777. www.urbaneuphoriacbd.com.
fox7austin.com
Round Rock ISD implements new safety, security protocols
ROUND ROCK, Texas - As more and more Central Texas school districts begin a new year, safety and security is top of mind for many parents, students and teachers—especially in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. For Round Rock ISD, where the first day is Wednesday, that means...
Main Street road closure in Cedar Park due to water line repairs; plus other transportation updates from Cedar Park, Leander
Throughout the month of August, Main Street at New Hope Drive in Cedar Park is closed. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Starting Aug. 1 and continuing throughout the month, Main Street at New Hope Drive in Cedar Park is closed. Those turning onto or from Main from New Hope will be detoured...
CBS Austin
School districts no longer offering free meals to all students
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD parents are preparing to send their kids back to school bright and early Monday morning. This also goes for several other school districts in Central Texas. There is a change many families will need to address this year as most school districts will no longer provide free meals to all students.
Highway 281 expansion plans cause concerns in Blanco County
BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — History can be found inside Twin Sisters Dance Hall in Blanco County, as it’s been around since the 1870s. It’s also a place where dance hall president Jo Nell Haas found something else. “I did dance here when I was much younger,” laughed...
San Marcos city council to submit marijuana enforcement ordinance to voters
On Tuesday, the San Marcos city council decided it would submit a citizen-initiated ordinance to voters that would eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement.
How Texas schools are trying to avoid a teacher resignation repeat
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
Lakeway City Council approves election for $17.5M bond
The city of Lakeway has called for a bond election Nov. 8. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) An ordinance to approve a bond election for a transportation bond totaling $17.5 million was approved by Lakeway City Council during their Aug.15 regular meeting. The motion was carried 6-1, with Council Member Jennifer...
