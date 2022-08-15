ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Rashad Ajayi 8/18/22

West Virginia added cornerback Rashad Ajayi to its defensive secondary this year. After starting the past four season at Colorado State, the cornerback transferred to WVU this summer, and is immediately competing for a starting role in the Mountaineer defensive backfield. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Keyser looking for experience up front to lead them in 2022

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The loss to Frankfort in overtime in the Mineral Bowl last season ensured that Keyser, at 5-5, would not qualify for the West Virginia class AA playoffs for the first time in 10 years. Not meeting expectations a season ago, however, is serving as motivation...
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

New coordinator, QB give West Virginia hope for improvement

Neal Brown took himself out of the equation after West Virginia’s offense struggled last season. The fourth-year coach handed play-calling duties in January to newly hired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who was prolific in the same role at Southern Cal and North Texas and as a quarterback under Mike Leach at Texas Tech. Last season the Trojans led the Pac-12 in passing and total offense.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Football team.JPG

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The loss to Frankfort in overtime in the Mineral Bowl last season …
KEYSER, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Football
WVNews

Play by Play: A look at Keyser's 2022 schedule

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The Golden Tornado’s 2022 slate of games consists of the following: One West Virginia class A team (Moorefield); two West Virginia class AA teams (Robert C. Byrd, Frankfort); two West Virginia class AAA teams (Hampshire, John Marshall); three Maryland teams (Northern Garrett, Allegany, Mountain Ridge); one Pennsylvania team (North Star); one Ohio team (Beaver Local).
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Coaching Staff.JPG

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The loss to Frankfort in overtime in the Mineral Bowl last season …
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Students honor teachers for excellence

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Teachers can have a profound impact on a student’s life. Many times, a teacher never hears those coveted words, ‘thank you’ or ‘you made a difference in my life’. In the case of three Jackson County teachers, those words...
FAIRMONT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Goals#Football Team#American Football#College Football
WVNews

A worthy pathway

We applaud the efforts of Fairmont State University and Pierpont Community & Technical College, which are nearing an agreement on allowing Pierpont to continue using the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center at North Central West Virginia Airport for its aerospace maintenance program. Fairmont State University Interim President Dr....
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Update: No survivors in Marion Co., West Virginia, plane crash that killed three

METZ, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has released more details on Thursday evening’s plane crash in Marion County that left three people dead. The release states that at around 7 p.m. Thursday, the department was first notified that a plane went down in the Mannington/Metz area of Marion County. First responders from the Mannington area and “several” Monongalia County volunteer fire departments arrived to search the scene for the wreckage.
MARION COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy