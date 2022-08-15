Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Ajayi adjusting to life as a Mountaineer
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia’s football team features 10 new scholarship transfers from other four-year colleges this season, and all of them figure to play prominent roles for the Mountaineers in 2022. One of those is Rashad Ajayi, a 5-foot-11, 182-pound fifth-year cornerback who comes to WVU after...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Rashad Ajayi 8/18/22
West Virginia added cornerback Rashad Ajayi to its defensive secondary this year. After starting the past four season at Colorado State, the cornerback transferred to WVU this summer, and is immediately competing for a starting role in the Mountaineer defensive backfield. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please...
WVNews
Football team.JPG
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The loss to Frankfort in overtime in the Mineral Bowl last season …
WVNews
Keyser looking for experience up front to lead them in 2022
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The loss to Frankfort in overtime in the Mineral Bowl last season ensured that Keyser, at 5-5, would not qualify for the West Virginia class AA playoffs for the first time in 10 years. Not meeting expectations a season ago, however, is serving as motivation...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Play by Play: A look at Keyser's 2022 schedule
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The Golden Tornado’s 2022 slate of games consists of the following: One West Virginia class A team (Moorefield); two West Virginia class AA teams (Robert C. Byrd, Frankfort); two West Virginia class AAA teams (Hampshire, John Marshall); three Maryland teams (Northern Garrett, Allegany, Mountain Ridge); one Pennsylvania team (North Star); one Ohio team (Beaver Local).
WVNews
Coaching Staff.JPG
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The loss to Frankfort in overtime in the Mineral Bowl last season …
WVNews
Clarksburg (West Virginia) City Council disburses ARPA funds Thursday evening
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg City Council made use of some American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds Thursday evening during their regular session. Businesses in Clarksburg received $200,000 of that money, according to the Clarksburg Small Business Assistance Grant Committee’s recommendations.
WVNews
Students honor teachers for excellence
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Teachers can have a profound impact on a student’s life. Many times, a teacher never hears those coveted words, ‘thank you’ or ‘you made a difference in my life’. In the case of three Jackson County teachers, those words...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Fatality reported in vehicle accident on Interstate 79 near Anmoore, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A single-vehicle accident at mile marker 117 on Interstate 79 southbound resulted in the death of one individual, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. The individual was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, a 911 official said.
WVNews
Update: No survivors in Marion Co., West Virginia, plane crash that killed three
METZ, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has released more details on Thursday evening’s plane crash in Marion County that left three people dead. The release states that at around 7 p.m. Thursday, the department was first notified that a plane went down in the Mannington/Metz area of Marion County. First responders from the Mannington area and “several” Monongalia County volunteer fire departments arrived to search the scene for the wreckage.
WVNews
A worthy pathway
We applaud the efforts of Fairmont State University and Pierpont Community & Technical College, which are nearing an agreement on allowing Pierpont to continue using the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center at North Central West Virginia Airport for its aerospace maintenance program. Fairmont State University Interim President Dr....
WVNews
Clarksburg City Council disperses ARPA funds Thursday
Clarksburg City Council allocated ARPA funds for businesses in the city as well as some repairs. One repair was the elevator at the Hewes Avenue parking garage and another was for the spur line in the Summit Park neighborhood of Clarksburg.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Bond denied for murder suspect in Lewis County, West Virginia, Circuit Court
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 67-year-old Weston man remains jailed on a Lewis County Circuit Court indictment accusing him of murdering his ex-wife. Grand jurors returned a sealed indictment in July against Benjamin Pete Blake, who has been jailed since July 15.
WVNews
Harrison County Board of Health approves new security camera system, receives update on blood lead screening results
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department is continuing to offer free lead testing on a walk-in basis following the discovery of lead issues within the Clarksburg Water Board system last year, a department director told Harrison County Board of Health members during a Thursday meeting. Board...
Comments / 0