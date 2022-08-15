Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s ProblemTom HandyTexas State
These catacombs were built as a reproduction of the Holy Land for Americans who couldn't travel abroadAnita DurairajWashington, DC
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
A visit to a beautiful botanical garden is a wonderful way to unwindB.R. ShenoyWashington, DC
Related
Washingtonian.com
Eat Great Cheap: Our 10 Favorite New Restaurants
Rasika restaurateur Ashok Bajaj and chef Vikram Sunderam debuted their most casual Indian venture yet: a counter-order version of the street-food concept Bindaas. There are tasty, quick-grab kati rolls stuffed with paneer; bottled spiced cocktails; and tamarind soda. Your best bets are the bowls. Our favorite: chili salmon atop lemony rice noodles in a creamy coconut moilee sauce.
theburn.com
Bilstad’s Beignets close to opening in Ashburn
Bilstad’s Beignets, a pop-up purveyor of the puffy French pastries, is getting close to opening its first brick-and-mortar location in Ashburn. If all goes as planned, they are looking at opening sometime in September. Bilstad’s is coming to a storefront in the Old Ashburn neighborhood along Ashburn Road. The...
Washingtonian.com
Where to Feast on Crabs Around DC
You don’t need a bay house—or even a car—to dig into a delicious Chesapeake crab feast. In addition to DC-area crab houses, there are seafood markets—and even delivery services—selling live or steamed crabs for your backyard party. Crab Houses and Seafood Restaurants. 4958 Bethesda Ave.,...
ffxnow.com
Pupatella Pizza opens Springfield location as part of rapid expansion
(Updated at 10:40 a.m.) Pupatella Neopolitan Pizza is officially serving up its signature Neopolitan pizza in Springfield. The Arlington-based business opened at the Old Keene Mill Shopping Center at 8434 Old Keene Mill Road yesterday (Tuesday), according to Pupatella Chief Operating Officer and partner Michael Berger. (Correction: This article previously said the business was in Springfield Plaza.)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Della J’s Southern Home Cooking Moves to Richmond Highway
Mac & cheese, fried chicken, collard greens, mashed potatoes – there is something about comfort foods like these that keep us coming back for more. Springfield restaurant Della J’s has been serving up home-cooked dishes out of a space at 6558 Backlick Rd. since 2017. The restaurant will welcome guests to a new location on Richmond Highway in Mount Vernon Plaza soon.
ffxnow.com
Tysons Galleria’s upcoming dine-in movie theater has a premiere date
In just over a month, Tysons Galleria patrons will be able to get dinner, a drink and a movie — all from the same reclining, leather armchair. The mall’s new CMX CinéBistro will open on the third floor of the redeveloped Macy’s wing on Sept. 23, as noted on the movie theater company’s website.
Inside Nova
Cook Out opening soon in Manassas Park
The region’s first Cook Out fast-food restaurant appears to be nearly ready for its opening. Social media users have recently taken to posting photos of the Manassas Park building, which appears to be nearing completion. Cook Out signs on the building’s façade appear to be fully installed.
ffxnow.com
Celebrate Fairfax to crown karaoke champ at final Tysons Block Party
Celebrate Fairfax Inc. will close out the summer tomorrow (Friday) with an outdoor bash and some tunes. The nonprofit organization best known for staging the annual Celebrate Fairfax! Festival will kick off the third and final Tysons Block Party of the season at 4 p.m. outside The PARC (8508 Leesburg Pike), the events venue it established at a former Container Store.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alxnow.com
These restaurants, salons and other businesses are for sale in Alexandria
Ready to expand your horizons with a brick and mortar?. The latest listings on BizBuySell show all kinds of companies for sale in Alexandria. The website aggregates numerous business sale listings, and the names and locations are generally left out. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic...
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 5: Fantastic Frederick at Dutch’s Daughter, Idiom and Brewer’s Alley
The fifth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland was an after work trip to the place we felt we needed to explore more after last year’s tour: Frederick. This time, we started at Dutch’s Daughter (we visited Dutch’s Silvertree on the 2021 tour) and found two downtown breweries in Idiom and Brewer’s Alley to explore life after dark in Frederick. P.S. That medium rare prime rib you see below was the best prime rib Nestor’s ever tasted! We’ll be talking about it until we return! It’s all a part of the community love to kick off 31 crab cakes and 31 breweries in 31 days to celebrate 31 years on Baltimore airwaves and to promote local business and Restaurant Week all over the state from September 16th through 25th.
arlnow.com
Seven lesser-known features of this week’s Arlington County Fair
The Arlington County Fair is set to kick off this Wednesday and run through Sunday, Aug. 21. As usual (though it was not without some debate) the fair is being held at the Thomas Jefferson Community Center, at 3501 2nd Street S. It is free to attend and open to the whole family.
ffxnow.com
Reston’s Tephra Institute selects artists for bi-annual exhibition
Five regional contemporary artists will highlight Tephra Institute of Contemporary Art‘s bi-annual Mary B. Howard Invitational. The group exhibition — slated to take place at the institute’s Reston Town Center gallery from Dec. 10 through Feb. 26 — features the work of regional artists selected through a months-long application process.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rockvillenights.com
The B12 Store "coming soon" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
"Coming soon" signage has appeared at the future location of The B12 Store at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. A variation on the new fad of IV bars, at The B12 Store you can buy or be injected with a variety of vitamins and minerals. All doctors, nurses and other staff are licensed and certified to administer the injections, the chain advises.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you love to grab some of your close friends and go to a nice burger place from time to time and treat yourselves to delicious burgers and crispy fries, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. These places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients, so don't miss out on them.
ffxnow.com
Hunters Woods ES rows to top of Lake Anne Cardboard Regatta
Thousands of spectators converged at Lake Anne Plaza over the weekend for the annual Lake Anne Cardboard Boat Regatta. This year, the event returned after a two-year pause due to the pandemic. More than 40 boats took part in the race, with Hunters Woods Elementary earning first place in the cadet category.
Washingtonian.com
Things to Do in the DC Area 8/15-8/21: Restaurant Week, a Frida Kahlo Exhibit, and the Arlington County Fair
Arlington County Fair. The fair opens this week and there are lots of fun events planned (Wed-Sun, free entry, Arlington). Aside from the carnival rides, some highlights this year include the fair’s opening ceremonies (Wed, free), a new night market with local vendors (Thurs, free), a bingo game (Fri, free), and goat yoga (Sat & Sun, $40)
northernvirginiamag.com
25 Things to Do Around the DMV Before the End of Summer
From exploring the District to hitting the trails, these are the best ways to take in the final days of summer. If there’s something that happens this time of year, it’s the nagging need to want to do everything you love in the summertime before the fall starts up again. Here are 25 activities to inspire you to make your own end-of-summer bucket list.
ffxnow.com
Coworking company will open shared office spaces in Merrifield this winter
(Updated at 3:20 p.m.) A coworking company that advertises its flexible offices as “the future of workspace” is bringing that future to Merrifield. Venture X has leased nearly 28,000 square feet of space on the third floor of Williams Crossing (3060 Williams Drive) and will open its first coworking location in Fairfax County on Jan. 2, 2023, the company announced last Wednesday (Aug. 10).
ffxnow.com
Makers Rise residences slated for 2023 finish near Innovation Metro
A 356-unit, seven-story apartment building is taking shape near the Innovation Metro station. Makers Rise, which is on just under 4 acres of land at the intersection of Dulles Station Blvd and North Side Street and South Side Street, is set for completion in July 2023. With the expected launch...
ourcommunitynow.com
Experience the Summer of Sunflowers at Burnside Farms
Fields of beautiful sunflowers await you at this annual outdoor festival. Burnside Farms is known for its endless flower fields, and there's still time to enjoy the Summer of Sunflowers. From now until Labor Day, you can pick your own blooms and get plenty of Instagram-worthy shots. Just head to Nokesville to check it out!
Comments / 0