Cape Gazette
Lewes farmers market to celebrate Kids’ Day Aug. 20
The Historic Lewes Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, at George H.P. Smith Park. The market will celebrate Kids’ Day with lots of fun and educational activities. Kids and their adults can come to the kids tent next to the raffle tent starting at 9 a.m. to join the Scavenger Hunt and find out about other Kids’ Day fun including a coloring book activity, Evans Farm Frozen Farmer ice cream truck parked by the market entrance, and kids’ bocce instruction nearby at the bocce courts. Volunteer Susan Shue will be at the demo tent at 9:30 a.m. with a demonstration and tips on packing fun and appealing school lunches made with fresh, local products from the market. Children’s Storytime starts at 10 a.m. in the yellow tent near the playground. Children accompanied by an adult with a SNAP card can come to the SNAP tent and receive free $5 in HLFM Red Bonus Bucks tokens to spend at the market.
Cape Gazette
Lewes in Bloom awards Beauty Spot for August
Barry and Mary Founds are the winners of the Lewes in Bloom Beauty Spot award for August. Their gardens have changed several times over the last 25 years. Mary’s love of gardening is in her genes. With a pond as a backdrop and the addition of a delightful English garden shed, Barry and Mary have made a paradise right outside their back door.
WMDT.com
Friday Night Movies on the River returns
SALISBURY, Md. – Friday Night Movies on the River are back this week in Downtown Salisbury. You can catch the showing of Soul at the Riverwalk Amphitheater starting at 8:30. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Cape Gazette
New wheelchair gets Kenny Simpler Sr. back on the beach
This past weekend might have been the nicest multi-day stretch of the entire summer. A weeks-long oppressive heat wave broke, humidity was low and there was a nice breeze. It’s the type of weekend that brings the masses to the Cape Region. Taking full advantage, my family headed to...
Cape Gazette
Cape Henlopen Senior Center forming woodworkers group
At the request of some current members, the Cape Henlopen Senior Center is forming a new group specifically for woodworkers, which will be open to anyone who makes things with wood. The group will meet for two hours each week in an open setting to discuss what they are making,...
Cape Gazette
Homeroom Harvest dinner to benefit school nutrition program
The School Nutrition AgriCulture Foundation will host its first Homeroom Harvest, a farm-to-table dinner featuring local food and drinks, from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, at Twain and Abel Family Farm in Frankford. Local chefs will create one-of-a-kind dishes with food from different vendors and producers that are all within a 200-mile travel radius.
Cape Gazette
Dirk Quinn Band returns to The Room at Cedar Grove Aug. 24
The Philly-based Dirk Quinn Band is coming back to the beach. The lively ensemble will perform on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at The Room at Cedar Grove near Lewes. Local keyboardist Cody Munzert performs with the jazz/funk group. All proceeds benefit Paul Kares, which supports aspiring musicians and hospitality-industry professionals. “Dirk...
Cape Gazette
Cape Artists paintings feature local scenes and more
The weather is perfect to check out downtown Lewes and visit the Cape Artists’ Gallery. Visitors will find a variety of paintings depicting local scenes by local artists. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 110 W. Third St., Lewes. To learn more, call...
Cape Gazette
Sydney’s Restaurant collecting school supplies through Aug. 22
For the second time, Sydney’s Restaurant and Lounge in Milton will serve as a drop-off location for school supplies for the Cape Henlopen Educational Foundation’s Caravan of Caring. Supplies will be accepted through Monday, Aug. 22. CHEF officials want to ensure that students from low-income homes or those...
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Captain’s Galley Crab Cake Shack
WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.- One iconic West Ocean City restaurant returned earlier this summer under new ownership, but with the same Eastern Shore classics. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday at Captain’s Galley Crab Cake Shack. If you’re looking to grab lunch on the go, Captain’s Galley Crab...
Cape Gazette
OPEN HOUSE~SAT~AUG 20~11AM-1PM~PRICE REDUCED~26483 MOUNT JOY RD-MILLSBORO
26483 Mount Joy Road, Millsboro, DE 19966 ~ Renovated inside and out. Are you looking for a move in ready home that has had all the updates to look visually appealing, but also has all brand-new major systems? Look no further then this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on over 1/2 acre. High ceilings, open floor plan, new windows bring in extra lighting and more. Modern kitchen boast stainless steel appliances, all new cabinets and fixtures, large island for prep, and all open to the dining room and living room for the chef to be included while entertaining. Stick built 2 car insulated garage offers its own electric service. The following are all new roof, gutters, septic, drywall, electric, plumbing, new insulation and vapor barrier in the crawl space. Home has received its class C Certification. Beautifully landscaped, 10 X 20 front porch, private back porch overlooks the tree lined back yard, and more. Schedule your appointment today to view or stop by the Open House this Saturday!
oceancity.com
Photo Friday Contest Winner August 18th 2022
Thank you for all the submissions we had for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures sent to us this week. This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Cheryl Hoffman for this great picture of Grandpa and Grandson enjoy a stroll along the Boardwalk together, showing a walk on the Boardwalk is an activity that everyone to enjoy! Congratulations Cheryl! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next week’s Photo Friday Contest.
Cape Gazette
Beach eats can mean leisurely lunches
The summer season isn’t quite finished with us yet, but it’s not too early to venture into town for lunch. And the soon-to-be value-added is that the meters will soon be history. Lunchtime hidden gems include Lori’s Oy Vey Café on Baltimore Ave. (bards and minstrels wax rhapsodic over her chicken salad).
Cape Gazette
Shirley L. Ramich, enjoyed cooking, traveling
Shirley L. Ramich, 79, of Millsboro, formerly of Fleetwood, Pa., passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. Shirley was born in Reading, Pa., Feb. 13, 1943, daughter of the late Clair Kreisher and the late Helen (Wynn) Kreisher. She had worked in quality control for Fleetwood Snacks for 13 years prior to her retirement and moving to Delaware.
Cape Gazette
Bryan Russo, A Night of Blues, Wine, and Food at The Room at Cedar Grove 9/21
NPR & Delmarva Public Media presents an intimate night with Bryan Russo. Known for his strong lyrical prowess, his soulful voice, and a genre fluid approach to his songs, Russo is a true “songwriter’s songwriter” grinding hard in the minor leagues of the music world like Kevin Costner’s character in “Bull Durham” yearning for a shot in the big leagues that probably isn’t coming.
Cape Gazette
Blake Christina of Yarn Unplugged & Uncorked with Paul Cullen 9/13
Unplugged and Uncorked and intimate night with Blake Christiana of Yarn with Paul Cullen opening the show. As a solo artist, Blake shares his songs and stories in a very raw, stripped-down format. Just his voice and an acoustic guitar, often giving insight into the songs he is singing. Christiana’s songwriting influence is simply “life.”
Man finds rare purple pearl in his clam at Delaware restaurant
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man eating with his family at a Delaware restaurant made a surprising discovery inside of a clam: a purple pearl. Scott Overland of Phoenixville was eating at the Salt Air restaurant in Rehoboth Beach with his wife and children when the discovery was made inside a northern quahog clam.
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – August 19, 2022
The Sea Scape was built by Ridge Harman, Sr. in 1954 and was the first Boardwalk motel in Ocean City. Located on 16th Street, it was part of what would soon become known as “Motel Row.”. The famous March Storm of ‘62 would cause serious damage to the entire...
Cape Gazette
Unknown Jack Lewis art among Dover-area artist’s collection
For as long as Amanda Sullivan can remember, her grandmother Jacqueline Johnson was a woman of the arts. She was always doing something, said Sullivan. “Sketching, painting, silversmithing, pottery, beadwork,” said Sullivan. “She would learn a medium, master it and then do something else. She was so exceptional.”
Cape Gazette
Appreciation for Chris Wagner celebration
My husband, Chris Wagner, lost his battle with leukemia on April 13. When I asked Chris about his wishes, he said he did not want a funeral. He wanted a party, a celebration of life, with the goal of raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. On July 27, we did just that. Currently, our efforts have raised over $73,000 in Chris's honor for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. I would like to take this time to specifically thank individuals, organizations and local businesses that contributed. This list is not exhaustive.
