Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished ProjectsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
ICE! Returning to Gaylord Texan Following Two-Year HiatusLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Juvenile Arrested After Threat of Violence Toward DeSoto SchoolLarry LeaseDesoto, TX
Fort Worth ISD School Bus Involved in Roll-Over AccidentLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Texas Rangers Fire Rangers President Jon DanielsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Related
Phys.org
Researchers gain new insights into a dynamic protein targeted in cancer therapy
New structural information about an enzyme target in cancer medicine could help the development of next generation inhibitors. The enzyme, called PARP1, senses DNA damage and sends a cellular signal to carry out repair. PARP1 activity is important to many cancer types, making it an attractive target for treatments. Clinical...
Phys.org
Climate-resilient breadfruit might be the food of the future
In the face of climate change, breadfruit soon might come to a dinner plate near you. While researchers predict that climate change will have an adverse effect on most staple crops, including rice, corn and soybeans, a new Northwestern University study finds that breadfruit—a starchy tree fruit native to the Pacific islands—will be relatively unaffected.
Phys.org
Researchers study impacts of winter grazing
Winter grazing is part of what is called an integrated crop-livestock system. It is a process where livestock, such as cattle or goats, are allowed to graze a crop field during the winter. It is more common in climates with mild winters. Rather than eating the cash crop the farmer sells, the livestock eat the cover crop that was planted to grow over the winter.
WVU researcher studies the effects of online ‘sharenting’ and the risks facing kids
With back-to-school season in full swing, parents might want to think twice about posting “first day of class” photos of their youngsters on social media, based on West Virginia University research. While the posting of children’s photos — also known as “sharenting” — may seem like a fun...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phys.org
Preschoolers with larger vocabulary before they begin education, perform better in class—study shows
Children who enter preschool with good vocabulary and attention skills do better in class, according to a study published in the peer-reviewed journal Early Education and Development. The findings based on 900 four-year-olds from eight US states show how a child's ability to engage with teachers and peers is affected...
Phys.org
Implications of global home food delivery revolution
What's on the menu for today's consumers? Eating in. Globally, people have increasingly been getting their meals delivered by third parties such as DoorDash, Grubhub or Uber Eats. Global revenues for the online food delivery sector have increased dramatically—from $90 billion in 2018 to $294 billion in 2021—and are expected to exceed $466 billion by 2026.
Business Insider
Pandemic stimulus boosted spending, but didn't keep people from seeking jobs, new study says
The authors of the study recommended that households receive severance-like payments in addition to stimulus funding in the future.
Phys.org
Precipitation underlies longitudinal variation cline in seed size across sand rice natural populations
Seed size is an important functional trait affecting multiple aspects of plant fitness and is also one of the most important agronomic traits in the process of plant domestication. Sand rice (Agriophyllum squarrosum) is a promising climate-resilient crop with exceptional nutritional value and high-stress tolerance. Large intraspecific seed size variation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Bioengineering better photosynthesis increases yields in food crops
For the first time, RIPE researchers have proven that multigene bioengineering of photosynthesis increases the yield of a major food crop in field trials. After more than a decade of working toward this goal, a collaborative team led by the University of Illinois has transgenically altered soybean plants to increase the efficiency of photosynthesis, resulting in greater yields without loss of quality.
Phys.org
The entanglement of two quantum memory systems 12.5 km apart from each other
Quantum computing technology could have notable advantages over classical computing technology, including a faster speed and the ability to tackle more complex problems. In recent years, some researchers have also been exploring the possible establishment of a "quantum internet," a network that would allow quantum devices to exchange information, just like classical computing devices exchange information today.
Phys.org
Key mechanisms of airway relaxation in asthma revealed in new study
Many therapeutics for asthma and other obstructive lung diseases target the β2-adrenergic receptor (β2AR), a G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) that rapidly supports airway relaxation when stimulated. Yet, overuse of these agents is associated with adverse health outcomes, including death, which has limited their utility as frontline therapies. Now,...
Comments / 0