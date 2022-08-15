ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wschronicle.com

Carolina Classic Fair accepting competition entries until September 1

The Carolina Classic Fair – North Carolina’s second-largest agricultural fair – is accepting entries for a wide variety of competitive exhibits including baking, livestock, photography, art and more. All entries must be submitted by Sept. 1 for this year’s fair, which will take place in Winston-Salem from Sept. 30 through Oct. 9.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
alamancenews.com

Burney’s Sweets & More to locate newest store in downtown Graham

The newest franchise location for Burney’s Sweets & More will soon occupy the longtime former home of Tasty Bakery at 16 Northeast Court Square in downtown Graham. Burney’s Sweets & More was founded in Elizabethtown in 2011 by Thomas and Doris Burney, according to the company. The Graham...
GRAHAM, NC
macaronikid.com

3 MUST-DO events this Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC

Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Winston-Salem shares three things to do with your kids in Winston-Salem, NC over the weekend. Sometimes we throw in an event that allows Mom and Dad a date night too!. Here are Macaroni KID Winston-Salem's picks for the three MUST DO things to do in Winston-Salem...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
Iowa State
Greensboro, NC
Government
Greensboro, NC
Food & Drinks
Greensboro, NC
Lifestyle
Statesville Record & Landmark

Water Lantern Festival to light up NC lake again on Sept. 10

REIDSVILLE — It’s been a year since thousands of people in Rockingham County were able to float their hopes, prayers, and tributes on the glassy surface of Lake Reidsville. But on Sept. 10 the Piedmont/Triad Water Lantern Festival returns to the 750-acre lake, bringing rice paper lanterns for...
REIDSVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

More shoppers choose thrift stores as a sustainable alternative

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More shoppers are turning to thrift stores to find their fashions more sustainably. Kandice Russell grew up going to yard sales and thrift stores every weekend with her mother, Elva Studstill. Something they did out of necessity turned into a full-time passion. The mother-daughter duo opened Tribe Thrift, formerly known as Thrift Chic Boutique, in April 2021.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Pulled Pork#Fairs#Food Truck#Food Drink#Triad#Carnival Treats#Cotton Candy Funnel Cake#Cinnabon#Dawghouse
News Argus

3210 Starlight Dr Apt F

Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 3210-F Starlight Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27107: Totally remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath second floor apartment. Features new light fixtures, new cabinets & countertops, LVT flooring throughout. New range & refrigerator will be installed once leased. Huge walk-in closet in bedroom. Electric baseboard heat & Window A/C. Water/lawn/trash included. NO PETS ALLOWED! Available now!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 10 Best North Carolina Haunted Houses (2022)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Exploring local hiking trails and waterfalls amid the chilly temperatures of fall in North Carolina is one way to give yourself goosebumps and make the hair on your arms stand up. But visiting...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem man wins $110,000 playing Cash 5 online

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Eric Newton of Winston-Salem turned his $1 into $110,000 after hitting the jackpot in the July 28 Cash 5 drawing. He bought the lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery's website. Newton collected his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After state and federal taxes, he took home just over $78,000.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy